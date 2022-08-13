Read full article on original website
Hot & dry weather continues, thunderstorms to end the week
With high pressure in control, you can expect the next few days to not only be hot- but dry as well. Today, temperatures will mainly rise into the 90s across western Montana. By tomorrow, we'll see highs in the 90s and low 100s. A few locations such as Missoula and MSU Bozeman will be close to record values Wednesday and Thursday.
Rain chances diminish as hot temperatures build, nearing record highs by midweek
Rain and storm chances are low for Southwestern Montana this afternoon, but areas from Lima to Ennis and West Yellowstone could see a brief shower or thunderstorm. The main impacts will be brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Even with the rain, lightning could spark new fires, and gusty outflow winds could cause active fire growth on new and existing fires. These thunderstorms will diminish in coverage and intensity throughout the evening.
As temperatures rise, FWP closes rivers
MISSOULA, Mont. — High temperatures prompted full fishing closures on rivers in southwest and west-central Montana. The closures go into effect this Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. and include the entire Jefferson River, a section of the Big Hole River from confluence with the Beaverhead River to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site and portions of Fish Creek.
FWP monitors low water situation at Delmoe Lake
MISSOULA, Mont. — Scorching temperatures are creating problems for fish in parts of Montana. Water levels are so low at Delmoe Lake that fish are dying. State wildlife officials say they have seen a similar situation before. “There have been drawdowns of water at Delmoe Lake in the past,...
Wildfire reported in Glacier National Park
MISSOULA, Montana — Glacier National Park is monitoring a new wildfire. The Cyclone Lookout spotted the fire burning in the Quartz Creek drainage, below Vulture Peak, west of the Continental Divide, five miles northeast of the Quartz Lake Patrol Cabin. The fire covers 8 acres in steep terrain. Right...
Montana FWP holds meetings on proposed changes to Madison River recreation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks is proposing several changes to recreation on the Madison River. Implementing a commercial-use cap, which was adopted by the commission previously, to limit commercial users to the number of trips they reported in 2019 or 2020, whichever is higher. A mandatory,...
Fire burns 75 acres, destroys structure near Clarkston
MISSOULA, Mont. — Clarkston Fire reports 75 acres burned and one unoccupied structure was destroyed in a wildland fire on Homestead Road. The fire was reported at 5:21 p.m. on Saturday. According to Clarkston Fire's Facebook page, firefighters battled the blaze until 1 a.m. Sunday, went home to rest,...
3D-printed construction takes off in Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana is now the first state to approve 3D-printed construction as an equal replacement for walls made with concrete masonry units. It works the same way as plastic 3D printing, but instead the machine prints a concrete like material. “It's basically like a machine that comes...
Montana sees increase in fentanyl, drug seizures
MISSOULA, Mont. — State officials say Montana is on track to triple fentanyl and drug seizures compared to last year. There were 1,900 cases in 2019 and 37,724 cases last year. Now there are 111,611 as of June this year. The state Attorney General's Office is directing extra resources...
Montana Republicans consider special session on budget surplus
MISSOULA, Mont. — Some Montana Republican lawmakers say they want to return an estimated $1.5 billion surplus to taxpayers through rebates. In a joint statement on Monday, Republican state House and Senate majority leaders said a poll would be sent to each member of the legislature to request a special session.
Doing Better Business: Scammers pose as Social Security Administration
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lot of Montanans and people across the country are getting calls from scammers claiming they are with the Social Security Administration. Officials say this is just one form of crooks posing as government imposters right now. The FTC found government imposters stole $445 million from people...
