Sarasota County, FL

‘No swim’ advisories lifted for Sarasota beaches

By Rachel Tucker
 3 days ago

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The “no swim” advisories have been lifted for Sarasota County beaches. Water quality testing on Thursday found the amount of enterococcus bacteria to be within acceptable limits, officials said.

The following beaches were impacted by the advisory:

  • Siesta Key Beach
  • North Lido Beach
  • Lido Casino
Health officials said that beachgoers can resume swimming, wading and water sports in those areas.

Health officials said enterococcus bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources, including pet waste, livestock, birds, land-dwelling and marine wildlife, storm water runoff and human sewage from failed septic systems.

The rapid response team from Sarasota County said the cause of the elevated bacteria levels was likely due to natural sources.

“When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill. People, especially those who are very young, elderly or who have a weak immune system that swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water contacts a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes.” said Tom Higginbotham.

