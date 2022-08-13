Read full article on original website
Related
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
MSNBC
'It just keeps getting worse': Why Trump's legal troubles are growing
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Andrew Weissmann, former FBI General Counsel, and Bradley Moss, a national security attorney, about the latest developments in former President Donald Trump’s ongoing legal difficulties, including a filing from the DOJ requesting the affidavit that was used to convince a federal judge to authorize the Mar-a-Lago search remain sealed.Aug. 16, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
MSNBC
Meltdown: Trump caught sending apparent threat to Attorney General after Mar-A-Lago search
Donald Trump sent an ally with access to the DOJ to "pass along a message" to Attorney General Garland that "the country is on fire" and Trump is willing to act "to reduce the heat," according to the New York Times. The unusual attempt to secretly back channel with the DOJ, after Trump's home was searched and as he is the subject of multiple investigations, comes amidst "a spike in threats" to police identified by FBI director Christopher Wray, and several alarming incidents and arrests. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the violent context for Trump's "message," and the failure of efforts to negotiate or "appease" individuals threatening violence to deter the rule of law. Aug. 16, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
What's going on in Trump's world?
Former Trump White House Communications Director, Stephanie Grisham, gives her take on Trump's handling of government documents and more.Aug. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
As right-wing anger festers over Trump search, GOP rep. says his life was threatened
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent, is trying to tiptoe the line between being pro-MAGA and pro-law enforcement after federal agents executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home last week. But Trump's continued attacks on the Justice Department make that task increasingly difficult for...
MSNBC
What’s up (and what’s not) with the FBI taking Trump’s passports
Exactly one week after the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump continues to whine and make stuff up, though yesterday, he raised a new point of contention. “Wow!” the former president wrote on his Twitter-like platform. “In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my...
MSNBC
Donell Harvin: FBI facing ‘unprecedented levels of threats’ following Mar-a-Lago search
NBC News & MSNBC Homeland Security Analyst Donell Harvin, former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, and NBC’s Ken Dilanian and Carol Lee join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the rise in threats against government officials and law enforcement agencies following the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “The FBI is facing what they call unprecedented levels of threats to their facilities and their agents,” says Harvin. “There is a standing all nationwide alert for federal law enforcement to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity, particularly online threats or suspicious individuals who may be approaching the buildings that they occupy.”Aug. 15, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Mehdi Hasan tallies Trump’s lies, excuses in wake of FBI search at Mar-a-Lago
MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan tallies all of former President Donald Trump’s lies and excuses in the wake of the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago. Aug. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
George Conway: Why he thinks Trump will be prosecuted over Mar-a-Lago docs
Misfired rockets may have killed over a dozen in Gaza battle. The Best walking Shoes for Men to Wear All Day Long No Tired. California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Clergy Lawsuit /. SPONSORED. Victims Of Child Abuse...
MSNBC
Joyce Vance: Trump testing out a 'shifting array of potential defenses' following FBI investigation
This Lightbulb Security Camera is talking California by storm in 2022. California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes.
MSNBC
Former national security adviser puts cold water on Trump's document claims
California: New Gov Bill Covers Cost To Install Solar in These Zip Codes. California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes.
MSNBC
What Ron Johnson really ought to know about Mar-a-Lago security
There was never any doubt that Sen. Ron Johnson would come up with some kind of defense for Donald Trump improperly taking classified materials to his glorified country club and then refusing to give them back. It was more a question of how the Wisconsin Republican would support the former president, not whether.
MSNBC
What matters, and what doesn't, in the DOJ's Trump papers probe
Brandon Van Grack, former top espionage prosecutor at the Justice Department, talks with Rachel Maddow about the core elements of the investigation of Donald Trump's handling of classified material that are worth watching and what, among the seemingly hourly new headlines, is just noisy distraction.Aug. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump calls for the 'immediate release' of unredacted affidavit
Justice Department lawyers on Monday asked the judge who approved the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort to keep the accompanying affidavit under seal. Now, in a post to Truth Social, former President Trump is calling for the 'immediate release' of the unredacted affidavit.Aug. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
DOJ filing shows Mar-a-Lago search is part of ongoing criminal investigation
Rachel Maddow reports that one of the biggest questions about the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, whether the goal was simply to secure classified material or whether the DOJ had a broader mission in mind, has been answered in a new court filing from the Justice Department that shows the search was part of a bigger, ongoing investigation.Aug. 16, 2022.
Comments / 0