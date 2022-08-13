Read full article on original website
New Hyatt Promo Gives Double Points at 1,100 Properties and Double Elite Nights (at 65+ Resorts)
There is a new Hyatt promo out today – the Hyatt Bonus Journeys for 2022. This means double points and, for some resorts, double elite credits. The Hyatt Bonus Journeys is back for another year and this time they are adding incentive for more properties to the mix. Here are the details for this offer, which opens for registration today.
Hudson’s Bay Reviving Mass Merchant Retailer Zellers
Zellers, once a major mass merchandise chain in Canada, is being revived by Hudson’s Bay early next year. Toronto-based HBC will debut a Zellers e-commerce site and will roll out Zellers shop-in-shops at certain Hudson’s Bay locations. Categories for the launch will include housewares and home décor, furniture,...
Cheap Michelin Starred Restaurants I’d Like To Try In NYC
When I think of Michelin starred restaurants, the first thing that comes to mind is pricey and fancy. During the pandemic, we got to dine at and do takeout from Michelin Starred Momofuku Ko, primarily for pizza! Other restaurants we’ve eaten at with the prestigious designation are Meadowsweet, Peter Luger Steak House and probably a few others I can’t think of right now…
Fontainebleau Plans New Wave of Luxury Retailers in Las Vegas
With 90,000 square feet of retail space and approximately 35 distinct concepts across two levels, Fontainebleau Development is targeting luxury retailers and experiential lifestyle partnerships for its new 67-story property. Located at the north end of the Las Vegas strip, the podium-shaped property aims to allow for the retail space...
Jollibee Opening Flagship Location In Times Square, Cheap Michelin Starred Restaurants I’d Like To Try, Win A Trip To Iceland- 3 Winners & More- The Rehash!
We’re currently away on our summer trip to Africa!. Our first stop after a night in Johannesburg was Lesotho. We’ll be here for another day before heading to Eswatini! So far the trip was been really good although the food could be better. 🙂. How has your week...
Why Air Travel Is About To Get Cheaper, Uber Shutting Down Loyalty Program, Europe’s Drought Could Be Death Of River Cruising & More – Travel News!
CNN says Europe’s Drought Could Signal The Death Of River Cruising. T+L writes about The Most Unique Airbnb in Every U.S. State. Budget Travel shares the details on Five Last-Minute Weekend Road Trips. Fodor’s writes about The Unspoiled Caribbean Island You’ve Never Heard Of. Food & Wine:...
NFL・
Heathrow Airport to extend its capacity cap
For those planning to travel through Heathrow Airport, capacity remains an issue, as the capacity cap that is currently in place will be extended to the 29th of October. Heathrow from the sky – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The capacity limit at Heathrow is currently set at 100k...
It’s Time to Bring Fashion and Textile Production Home to the USA
A recent Bloomberg article, “American Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out of China,” observes the trend of bringing major manufacturing operations back to the United States. What was once seen as a stopgap measure to mitigate complications arising from the pandemic economy is now becoming part of a broader strategy for long-term operational viability, resiliency, and value. Per the article, “the construction of new manufacturing facilities in the US has soared 116% over the past year,” while a survey suggests many U.S.-based corporate executives see fit to move production out of China, with many such operations expected...
25% BONUS bei Marriott Bonvoy Punktekauf
Bei Marriott Bonvoy Punkte mit einem Bonus kaufen …. Marriott Bonvoy hat erneut einen Punktesale laufen. Bei diesem Durchgang ist der Bonus mit 25% nicht so wirklich hoch. Man muss da schon gut rechnen und Zimmerpreis mit Preis für die Punkte vergleichen. Wer sein Marriott Bonvoy Konto auffüllen möchte, sollte vielleicht auf einen besseren Sale zuwarten.
Review: Hyatt Regency Chicago O’Hare
In order to give you a comprehensive review of the Hyatt Regency Chicago O’Hare, I am going to weave three stays into one. Your satisfaction at this property may be heavily influenced by the type of room you are assigned. Hyatt Regency Chicago O’Hare Review. After landing in...
Review: DoubleTree Hotel Krakow
In Krakow, we stayed at the DoubleTree by Hilton because it was less than half the price of the Sheraton Grand Krakow. I found the hotel wholly satisfactory and would return. At $69/night, this was a cheap hotel, but a full-service hotel. Location. After driving in from Warsaw, we arrived...
Why I Love My Capital One Venture X Card
As travel picks up, I find myself using my Capital One Venture X credit card more and more. If you have not added this card to your wallet, do not delay in doing so. The latest addition of Plaza Premium lounge access makes the card even better. Capital One Venture...
Congestion Pricing to Come to New York?
The city of New York is inching closer to becoming the first city in the United States to implement congestion pricing, as the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority of New York and New Jersey, the Department of Transportation of the State of New York, the Department of Transportation of the city of New York, and the Federal Highway Administration of the United States released an environmental assessment of the proposed Central Business District Tolling Program in Manhattan on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, which evaluates the effects of the program.
