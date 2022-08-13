Read full article on original website
Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules
Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy
The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
Singer, 49, who won TV talent show on S4C in Wales was found hanged at his family home, inquest hears
A musician who won a TV talent show in Wales was found hanged at his family home last week, an inquest has heard. Father-of-three Barry Evans performed with his daughter Mirain on the Song for Wales contest in 2014. The 49-year-old, of Pwllheli, North Wales, was well-known on the Welsh...
Florence Pugh Says Her Family Moved from England to Spain Due to Her Childhood Breathing Issues
Florence Pugh's family once made a major relocation for the sake of her health. During her episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, which aired Monday, the 26-year-old actress said her parents and siblings moved from England to Spain during her childhood in part because of a "breathing issue" she had.
BBC
Gypsy and Travellers in Wales failed, Senedd report says
A report has painted a damning picture of the state of services for Gypsies, Roma and travellers in Wales. According to a Senedd committee, people face long waits for pitches, rat infestations at sites that can be dangerous, and racism from councillors. It called for immediate action to address "wide-ranging...
BBC
Staffordshire nurse helps woman through premature birth on plane
Two off-duty nurses helped deliver a baby in mid-air when a mum went into labour prematurely on a flight to the Philippines. Sheryl Pascua and her husband Ruel stepped in after cabin crew appealed for medical staff to assist the six months-pregnant woman. After thinking she was having false contractions,...
I moved from the idyllic UK countryside to the biggest city in Scotland. Here's why I'll never go back to country living.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel recently moved to Glasgow, the Scottish city that was named one of the coolest in the world by Time Out.
‘My mum used to cook for the Wailers!’: Leeds puts its Jamaican history on display
When considering Britain’s Windrush legacy, most people may think of London. The majority of the Jamaican immigrants who came to the UK in the 50s settled there – my own grandparents plumped for Stevenage, just north of the city. And yet, in the 2011 census, it was estimated that up to 5,000 of Britain’s then 160,000 Jamaican-born population – and plenty more West Indians besides – live in Leeds, the northern city I moved to as an adult. In celebration of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence, the Leeds community have chosen to mark their own contribution to the city’s culture with the Out of Many festival, a Lottery-funded string of arts and cultural events named after Jamaica’s motto.
BBC
Cost of Living: 'I can't afford to buy milk any more'
Despite August's soaring temperatures, many are already dreading the approaching colder months with concerns the cost of living crisis will worsen yet due to rising energy bills. In South Yorkshire, a Sheffield charity which hands out food parcels says providing cupboard essentials is no longer enough - with some people...
BBC
England's Big Picture:15 August - 21 August 2022
Join us as we take a few moments every day to relax and enjoy the beauty of England through the stunning images you send us. Upload your images or email us at england@bbc.co.uk. How to submit a picture. Upload your images or email us at england@bbc.co.uk. For inspiration, view some...
tatler.com
Rishi Sunak adds pool and tennis court to £1.5 million Yorkshire home
The race for the next British Prime Minister is well and truly underway, with Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss down to the final two candidates for the position. According to research conducted by Politico, Truss is currently leading the vote, with 56 per cent of the government backing her for the role.
Bride-to-be ditched fiancé at the airport and fled with his bags and £5,000 cash
A BRIDE-to-be ditched her fiancé at the airport — and fled with his bags and £5,000 cash. The seemingly loved-up couple, in their 40s, had got engaged a day earlier — and told check-in staff at Heathrow they were flying to Rome to marry. But when...
Children in Japan Learn to Walk in a Subtly Different Way, Scientists Find
A child's manner of walking can tell a doctor a lot about their health and development. But the transition from tottering toddler to strutting teen is not as universal as you might think. Depending on where in the world a child grows up, their gait may mature in a slightly...
Man brands his girlfriend ‘selfish’ for booking surprise trip to Paris for them both
A woman says she was called “selfish” by her boyfriend after booking a surprise trip to Paris for the two of them to celebrate Valentine’s Day. She bought flights for the pair of them to visit the City of Love, somewhere she had “always wanted to go”. However, her boyfriend didn’t react as expected and was allegedly angry she hadn’t discussed the city break with him first. Sharing her experience on parenting website Mumsnet, the anonymous woman asked others if she was to blame for the bad response. “I surprised him this morning with a city break for Valentine’s Day...
BBC
UK weather: Flood alerts issued in 10 London boroughs
Flood alerts have been issued in 10 south London boroughs with heavy rain expected to hit the capital. One covers the River Wandle area in Wandsworth, Merton, Lambeth, Croydon and Sutton, according to the Environment Agency (EA). Another impacts parts of Lewisham, Bromley and Greenwich around the Ravensbourne River. Meanwhile,...
BBC
Whales surprise two paddleboarders in Argentina
Two Argentine paddleboarders were surprised to see a whale swimming next to them in the coastal town of Monte Hermoso. The pair can be seen paddling next to a whale and at one point they said they were surrounded by 12 of the animals. During the video one paddleboarder is...
BBC
Doncaster: Vulcan XH558 to be moved from South Yorkshire home
One of the last Cold War Vulcan bombers is set to be moved from its current home in South Yorkshire. Plans for a new hangar for the historic aircraft at its Doncaster Sheffield Airport base were scrapped in February when not enough money was raised. The Vulcan to the Sky...
BBC
Workers going into office 1.5 days a week, survey suggests
UK workers are going into the office an average of 1.5 days a week, with only 13% coming in on a Friday, a survey suggests. Consultancy Advanced Workplace Associates surveyed 43 offices in the UK, representing nearly 50,000 people, in June and July. It suggests average attendance was 29%, with...
BBC
Ireland to take on Scotland in September series in Edinburgh
Ireland have brought back Eimear Richardson for a three-match T20 series against Scotland in Edinburgh next month. The series, which was announced on Tuesday, will see the teams meet at The Grange on 5, 6 and 8 September. Experienced all-rounder Richardson returns but Ava Canning and Rachel Delaney are ruled...
BBC
British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son
The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
