Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.・
BBC
St Helen's Fort Walk: Walkers ignore warnings to make crossing
Lifeboat crews were called to rescue people taking part in an unofficial mass walk to an offshore fort. Hundreds of people ignored official advice and walked to St Helen's Fort off the Isle of Wight during the weekend's low tides. The RNLI said it was called to help a mother...
BBC
Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family
Hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry has heard. The hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
BBC
Illegal Sunderland fishermen sentenced after online brags
Two men who boasted online about poaching fish in the River Wear have been given suspended prison sentences. Connor Bell and Michael Hutchinson used unlicensed gill nets to catch salmon and sea trout over two years, the Environment Agency said. The Sunderland pair admitted offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
BBC
Bootle fire: Firefighters tackle large blaze on field
Firefighters have tackled a large wildfire in Merseyside. The blaze broke out at about 21:30 BST on Tuesday in a field near Lydiate Lane and Buckley Hill Lane in Bootle, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said. Large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen from miles away from the...
BBC
Hillsborough: Huntsman Jack Harris fined after attacks by foxhounds
A man has been fined £500 after a pack of hounds killed a cat and bit a man during a fox hunt in County Down. Lisburn Magistrates' Court heard that Jack Harris was the huntsman employed by Iveagh Hunt Club in November 2020 when the incidents happened. He was...
Newborn giraffe arrives with a bump at zoo
A newborn giraffe is “strong, healthy and very content” after falling 6ft on to a bed of soft straw as his mother gave birth.The calf, named Stanley after Mount Stanley, the tallest mountain in Uganda, was born at Chester Zoo after a 15-month pregnancy and three-hour labour for his mother, Orla.Giraffe team manager Sarah Roffe said high falls are “a really important part of the birthing process” for giraffes as it breaks the umbilical cord and stimulates the calf to take its first breath. ⚡🦒 Something INCREDIBLY special happened inside our giraffe habitat......
BBC
'My cat saved my life when I had a heart attack'
A woman believes her cat saved her life by waking her up while she was having a heart attack. Sam Felstead thinks she would have died in her sleep if Billy had not jumped on her and started meowing. Once awake, Ms Felstead realised she could not move on her...
PETS・
BBC
Market Rasen: Clean-up begins after homes flooded
A clean-up operation is under way after "waist-high" water flooded homes and streets in a Lincolnshire town. The exact number of properties affected in Market Rasen is not known as authorities are yet to assess the damage. However, Councillor Stephen Bunney said he had spoken with "at least six residents"...
BBC
Brecon Beacons waterfall jumper airlifted to hospital
A male suffered suspected broken legs and a possible spinal injury after jumping from a waterfall, according to rescuers. The injured person, whose age has not been disclosed, was airlifted to hospital from Sgwd Gwladus in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday afternoon. Central and Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Teams helped...
BBC
Owami Davies: Police trawl through 50,000 hours of CCTV footage
Police are trawling through hours of CCTV footage for sightings of missing Owami Davies following an appeal. The last confirmed sighting of the student nurse was at 12:30 BST on 7 July, three days after she left her home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July. Ms Davies, 24, was captured...
