ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Fond du Lac teenage boy accused of firing gun into air

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0hGIMGMM00

A 17-year-old Fond du Lac boy is facing a criminal charge after police said he fired a gun into the air Saturday.

Around 10:13 a.m. Saturday, Fond du Lac Police said officers were sent to the area of Forest Mall apartments located at 379 N Peters Ave for a report of two gunshots heard outside the apartment complex.

Police said officers found two people determined to be directly involved in the incident. Police said officers learned one of the two people discharged a 9mm pistol into the air towards an unoccupied field area behind the complex. Officers were also able to locate the pistol used in this incident.

The person in question is a 17-year-old Fond du Lac boy who was charged with recklessly endangering safety.

The Fond du Lac Police Department believes this incident has been resolved and poses no further threat or safety issues for the residents in this area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Police release new videos on killing of Oshkosh woman

Green Bay schools make cuts to get ahead of budget deficit. The Green Bay school district expects a $36 million shortfall due to declining enrollment, increasing staff, and the loss of COVID relief funds. Non-profit's camp introduces untapped workforce to manufacturing jobs. Updated: 4 hours ago. 10 young adults with...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Woman Arrested After Causing a Commotion at a Manitowoc Kwik Trip

A woman is facing charges after she caused a commotion at a Manitowoc Kwik Trip. Officers were dispatched to the convenience store located on North 8th Street just after 2:00 p.m. yesterday (August 15th) after dispatch received a call reporting a woman screaming at the clerk. Dispatch also told the...
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fond Du Lac, WI
Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

65-year-old identified as Packerland Drive homicide victim

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have provided an update on the homicide that happened on Packerland Drive in early August. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the victim of the homicide on August 2 has been identified as 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. Ernst was reportedly a resident of an apartment where the incident happened.
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

Gunshots Fired in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired outside an apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Forest Mall Apartments at 10:13 for a report of two gunshots. Police say a 17 year old male...
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/15/22 Shooting Incident In FDL

Police in Fond du Lac were sent to the area of the Forest Mall apartments at 379 North Peters Avenue late Saturday morning for a report of two gunshots outside the apartment complex. Officers located two persons of interest on the property and determined they were directly involved. It is believed a 17-year-old Fond du Lac man discharged a 9 millimeter pistol into the air towards an unoccupied field behind the complex. The pistol used in the incident was recovered. The teen was charged with recklessly endangering safety. No one was injured and the incident poses no future threat or safety issues for residents of the area. The time of the incident was approximately 10:13 am.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman arrested for stealing gas across Brown County, dates back to 2021

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing gas from different Brown County stations for over a year. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ashley Goulder was arrested for multiple counts of theft after she took gas without paying. Cameras caught Goulder using two different vehicles.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenage Boy#Violent Crime#Forest Mall
seehafernews.com

Oshkosh Police Investigating the Discovery of a Deceased Individual

The Oshkosh Police Department is looking into what happened to an individual that was found dead over the weekend. The Department found the body of the yet unidentified individual in the 100 block of High Avenue at around 10:45 Saturday morning (August 13th) after receiving a tip. While very few...
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Suspect in Green Bay Murder Sentenced on Drug Crimes

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The suspect in a west-side murder was sentenced Monday to one year in prison for drug crimes pre-dating the April 30 homicide. Jacob Ventura, 35, was convicted of seven charges, including cocaine possession, dating back to 2020. Meanwhile, Ventura does not yet have an...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox11online.com

Winnebago County police departments warn of new phone scams

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Police departments in Winnebago County are reporting an increase in scam calls directed at older people. Victims are being asked to give bail money for family members, who they were told were arrested. "In recent months, we have had in-person scams where it started as a phone...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay Woman Accused of Bouncing a Check to Buy a Car

A Green Bay woman has been arrested after she allegedly attempted to pay for a car with a worthless check. The situation all began on August 11th at around 5:00 pm. Officers were sent to check on a woman, later identified as 35-year-old Sandi Marvin, who had contacted the police department and was not making sense.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Shots fired incident in Fond du Lac

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old male from Fond du Lac is charged with recklessly endangering safety following a report of gunfire near an apartment complex. Policer were dispatched around 10:13 A.M. Saturday to the area of Forest Mall apartments located at 379 N. Peters Ave. Upon arrival, officers...
FOND DU LAC, WI
CBS Minnesota

Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute

APPLETON, Wis. — Police in Appleton, Wisconsin, shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said Saturday.The shooting happened after officers were confronted by an armed man when they were called to a home in Appleton on Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.Officers tried to negotiate with the man but later shot him, the department said. He died at an Appleton hospital.No officers were hurt during the confrontation.A firearm was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the shooting, according to the Justice Department's news release.The Appleton police officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, which is policy after a shooting.Authorities did not release any additional information.
seehafernews.com

One Dead Following Officer Involved Shooting in Appleton

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The incident occurred at 7:20 p.m. last week Friday (August 12th) in the 1500 block of North Birchwood Avenue. Officers had reportedly been called to a domestic disturbance and confronted a man who was armed with a handgun. The officers...
radioplusinfo.com

8-16-22 fdl man killed after motorcycle strikes bear in montana

A Fond du Lac man died after his motorcycle struck a black bear in Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66 year old man was southbound on Montana Highway 83 when he struck a bear crossing the highway and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. State game wardens found the injured bear and killed it.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton woman shot at Six Flags Great America

Also, Caleb Anderson's assault victim speaks publicly, saying she survived by fighting back. Appleton alderman hosts meeting on mental health in wake of shooting. Police were not asked to attend since the investigation of the fatal shooting is ongoing. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Rattlesnakes in Wisconsin. Updated: 31 minutes ago. Wisconsin...
APPLETON, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy