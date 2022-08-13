Fond du Lac teenage boy accused of firing gun into air

A 17-year-old Fond du Lac boy is facing a criminal charge after police said he fired a gun into the air Saturday.

Around 10:13 a.m. Saturday, Fond du Lac Police said officers were sent to the area of Forest Mall apartments located at 379 N Peters Ave for a report of two gunshots heard outside the apartment complex.

Police said officers found two people determined to be directly involved in the incident. Police said officers learned one of the two people discharged a 9mm pistol into the air towards an unoccupied field area behind the complex. Officers were also able to locate the pistol used in this incident.

The person in question is a 17-year-old Fond du Lac boy who was charged with recklessly endangering safety.

The Fond du Lac Police Department believes this incident has been resolved and poses no further threat or safety issues for the residents in this area.