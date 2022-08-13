Read full article on original website
Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, TexasTour Tyler TexasMarshall, TX
The fruits of our labor "Winona Orchards" founded in 2007 by John & Anita Sattler just outside Winona, Texas near TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Stacy Cammack: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Kelly Buchanek and Caleb: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Longview School Closet
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
KLTV
Groundbreaking ceremony held for ‘Boldly Brook Hill’ campaign initiative
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Brook Hill School in Bullard held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday evening for its $22.5 million Boldly Brook Hill campaign initiative. This campaign is intended to fund a brand new fine arts building and chapel, campus-wide enhancements and an endowment. “We now have a fine arts...
ketk.com
Longview parents say their children were left on bus for hours
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Montessori Prep Academy is a school for children 3-6 years of age. According to the district, on Monday afternoon, a bus picking up children from the school had mechanical issues causing a delay in drop off. “I didn’t know where he was, where...
KLTV
Tyler’s proposed budget to fund demolition of substandard buildings
iheart.com
Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'
University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
KLTV
Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy
Dr. Ed Dominguez shares tips for getting a good night's sleep. Struggling to fall asleep, or waking up after sleeping for awhile and can't get back to sleep? Dr. Ed has some tips to share. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Christus Good...
KLTV
Hometown Hero: The Hearts of Compassion Clothes Closet
KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks to the director of "Much Ado About Nothing," Pat Harris, about reopening the theater after two years with the play they were supposed to do in March of 2020. Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat. Updated: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT. Longview...
ketk.com
Longview ISD students head back to class after summer break
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – School is back in session in Longview, and teachers said they felt the first day jitters were in the air Monday at Bramlette Elementary School. “I’m a little nervous but very excited,” said Ms. Taylor, a first grade teacher. “I spent four years training for this.”
KLTV
Johnston-McQueen Elementary students have new place to get shoes, clothes on campus
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Johnston-McQueen Elementary School has partnered with nonprofit Communities in Schools of East Texas to provide a shoe and clothes closest for their students. It all started last year when P.E. teacher Rochelle Northcutt saw the need in her own classroom. “I would have numerous kids that...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Puffin and Snowbear from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, we have a "TWO-FUR!" Meet Puffin and Snowbear — from the SPCA of East Texas. Puffin and Snowbear are 9-week-old shepherd-mix siblings whose mom came to the SPCA of East Texas from an extreme overcrowding situation. There were complications with the mother after birth, so these babies were bottle fed until they were old enough for kibble. These pups have thrived in their foster home, and are ready to find their forever families!
KLTV
Smith County fire marshal calls drought conditions ‘disastrous’
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project. Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Mark Is Back 6PM. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News...
East Texas' largest school districts improve in TEA's newest rating
TYLER, Texas — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for school districts. East Texas' two biggest districts headed back to class Monday morning and officials say they plan to focus on more growth and student success. John...
KLTV
Harrison County joins Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to enter into a new agreement with the City of Dallas to be a part of the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Agency. The task force is responsible for combating online child exploitation including the the...
KLTV
Tyler barber shop gives free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With back-to-school time here, many areas in town have been holding school supply pick-up events, and one Tyler barbershop wanted to be part of giving back. Students and their families packed into the lobby and lined up outside the House of Fadez Barbershop in Tyler today...
KLTV
Nonprofit will bring ‘art huts’ to area elementary schools this fall
Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are much more...
KLTV
Broadband Workshop Rusk Co
KLTV
Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student
Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
KLTV
Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan
KLTV
Shelters At Capacity
Smith County fire marshal calls drought conditions ‘disastrous’. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks described current drought conditions as “disastrous” at Tuesday’s meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court. Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. The TEA (Texas...
Students, staff begin new school year at Longview ISD
LONGVIEW, Texas — In Longview ISD, around 8,400 students and 1,400 staff members kicked off a new school year. Over at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary, school was dismissed around 3:30 p.m. Students walked through the front doors with their heads held high and wide smiles. Some students were excited...
