ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Longview School Closet

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
LONGVIEW, TX
ketk.com

Longview parents say their children were left on bus for hours

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Montessori Prep Academy is a school for children 3-6 years of age. According to the district, on Monday afternoon, a bus picking up children from the school had mechanical issues causing a delay in drop off. “I didn’t know where he was, where...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler’s proposed budget to fund demolition of substandard buildings

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Health
City
Tyler, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
Nacogdoches, TX
iheart.com

Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'

University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy

Dr. Ed Dominguez shares tips for getting a good night's sleep. Struggling to fall asleep, or waking up after sleeping for awhile and can't get back to sleep? Dr. Ed has some tips to share. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Christus Good...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Hometown Hero: The Hearts of Compassion Clothes Closet

KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks to the director of "Much Ado About Nothing," Pat Harris, about reopening the theater after two years with the play they were supposed to do in March of 2020. Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat. Updated: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT. Longview...
LONGVIEW, TX
ketk.com

Longview ISD students head back to class after summer break

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – School is back in session in Longview, and teachers said they felt the first day jitters were in the air Monday at Bramlette Elementary School. “I’m a little nervous but very excited,” said Ms. Taylor, a first grade teacher. “I spent four years training for this.”
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Womens#Goods And Services#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health#African American
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Puffin and Snowbear from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, we have a "TWO-FUR!" Meet Puffin and Snowbear — from the SPCA of East Texas. Puffin and Snowbear are 9-week-old shepherd-mix siblings whose mom came to the SPCA of East Texas from an extreme overcrowding situation. There were complications with the mother after birth, so these babies were bottle fed until they were old enough for kibble. These pups have thrived in their foster home, and are ready to find their forever families!
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Smith County fire marshal calls drought conditions ‘disastrous’

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project. Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Mark Is Back 6PM. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

East Texas' largest school districts improve in TEA's newest rating

TYLER, Texas — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for school districts. East Texas' two biggest districts headed back to class Monday morning and officials say they plan to focus on more growth and student success. John...
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
KLTV

Harrison County joins Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to enter into a new agreement with the City of Dallas to be a part of the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Agency. The task force is responsible for combating online child exploitation including the the...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Broadband Workshop Rusk Co

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student

Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Shelters At Capacity

Smith County fire marshal calls drought conditions ‘disastrous’. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks described current drought conditions as “disastrous” at Tuesday’s meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court. Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. The TEA (Texas...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Students, staff begin new school year at Longview ISD

LONGVIEW, Texas — In Longview ISD, around 8,400 students and 1,400 staff members kicked off a new school year. Over at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary, school was dismissed around 3:30 p.m. Students walked through the front doors with their heads held high and wide smiles. Some students were excited...
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy