Premier League

'These Are The Games You Want To Play' - Kai Havertz On The London Derby

By Connor Dossi-White
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Chelsea takes on London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their opening home game of the season at Stamford Bridge on Sunday with both sides looking for their second win.

Both sides know the history of this fixture and how exciting these games can get, Blues German star Kai Havertz has told Chelsea fans in an interview with the club how much these games mean and how to prepare for it.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Havertz said: "It’s not difficult to get in a mindset. The game Chelsea vs Tottenham is a big one and normally you have to  know what that’s about."

"Before the match, two, three hours before you feel the tension. It’s not difficult to get into the right mood for these kinds of games."

"It’s not always easy because a lot of players get too heated in the moment, doing things they wouldn’t normally do because there is so much emotion behind it. For me, these kinds of games are always special. But I try to stay calm."

The German forward only featured on the bench in the previous meeting between the two sides as Romelu Lukaku led the line that day with Chelsea walking away with a 2-0 victory.

Havertz could potentially start as the Blue's number nine tomorrow after starting there last week in Chelsea's opening fixture against Everton.

SB Nation

Chelsea 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur: Tempers flare in heated draw

It definitely felt like another Battle at the Bridge as Spurs grabbed a late equalizer to get a point at Stamford Bridge, 2-2. Antonio Conte made no changes to his lineup again, trusting the players he closed out the season with and opened this year’s campaign. As midweek matches become a thing, the lineup rotations will certainly be a thing but Conte knows his comfort level. Tuchel countered with a back three of their own in hopes of slowing down the attacking band. Chelsea also rolled out newly signed Marc Cucurella, who cost a whopping £55m plus add-ons to slot into the left fullback position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

DONE DEAL: Giovani Lo Celso returns to Villarreal on season-long loan

Giovani Lo Celso had a very good loan at Villarreal in the latter half of last season. Now, he’s returning to the same club for another loan for the duration of the 2022-23 campaign. Both Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur announced the full season loan of Lo Celso via social media.
SOCCER
