USA Wheelchair Rugby League prepares for World Cup Championship in England, final practices take place in Columbia

From the time Chris Williams was a kid growing up in Olar, a small town of less than 300 in rural South Carolina, grilling was a way of life. “Grilling was just how it was," Williams said. "I grew up in the country ... around a lot of family functions. It didn't matter the occasion ... any function pretty much in the summertime and even some of the winter ones, there was something on the grill. There was somebody on the grill.”

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO