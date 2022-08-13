USA Wheelchair Rugby League prepares for World Cup Championship in England, final practices take place in Columbia

Read full article on original website
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part II
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her Killer
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football History
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part I
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
abccolumbia.com
Aliyah Boston invited to USA National Team training camp
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball senior Aliyah Boston is the lone active college player among the 29 athletes expected to participate in the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp Sept. 6-12 in Las Vegas. Former Gamecocks Allisha Gray and A’ja Wilson are also among the invitees to the camp, which will include the 2022 USA Basketball Showcase Presented by Coinbase on Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. ET at Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV.
Pelion Elementary archery team wins world title
PELION, S.C. — Taking on the globe, Pelion Elementary School archery team is now a world champion. "I'm feeling lucky that I got to do all that kind of archery stuff and I'm feeling good that, it was pretty fun," said 5th grade student athlete Madelyn Murray. Over the...
Dirt track draws unique racing scene to Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Under the Friday night lights in Sumter, a different kind of racer finds speed. "Yeah we're just a bunch of adult men who play with toy cars for fun," said racer, Austin "Joker" Snyder. Every weekend the Sumter RC Raceway draws a crowd of trailers, tailgates,...
WLTX.com
Throwing shade? Mark Stoops appears to do just that in the direction of Shane Beamer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Last month, South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer went viral with a video featuring the coach sporting a backwards hat and sunglasses, while dancing to a Soulja Boy song with Gamecock players playing a supporting role. The hype video was dropped on social media just...
ciu.edu
The Last Sweet Mile: A story of brotherly love
Columbia International University alumnus Gary Levi and his brother Allen had a brotherly bond — that is, both familial and spiritual. And that bond is still being noticed, years after Gary’s death. It’s detailed in a book a written by Allen titled “The Last Sweet Mile,” discussing how...
Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
thisis50.com
South Carolina Artist GuttaWitDaSack Is Going International
South Carolina artist GuttaWitDaSack is using his music to tell stories of trapping, treachery, and triumph from a unique street perspective. With a growing discography, including songs like “Demons” (featuring the late great rising S.C. artist 18Veno) gaining steam internationally, it’s time for the world to get to know GuttaWitDaSack.
WMBF
WMBF News takes home 4 first-place wins at SCBA STAR Awards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News was a big winner Saturday night at the South Carolina Broadcasters Association’s STAR Awards in Columbia. In total, WMBF took home four first-place awards at the ceremony - including WMBF News Today being named the state’s Best Morning Newscast. Former WMBF Sports...
WIS-TV
Columbia Parks and Recreation team up with Firefly Toys and Games for Game Day in the Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Parks and Recreation Collaborate for Community Game Day in the Park Saturday, August 20th at Drew Wellness Center. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be yard and table games, a big raffle, face painting food and drink vendors and...
WIS-TV
Programming Notice: WIS News 10 at 10 on Columbia’s CW expanding to full hour
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is expanding our 10 p.m. newscast in September!. WIS News 10 at 10 on Columbia’s CW is expanding to a full hour broadcast. Currently the broadcast runs from 10:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The full hour expansion takes over the syndication period of the CBS program ‘Mom.’
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: True Crime Plays to run at Trustus Theatre
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have an obsession with true crime - then make sure you get tickets to Trustus Theatre’s latest shows. The shows are based on real crimes that happened in Columbia. The True Crime “rep” will feature “Composure” and “House Calls: The Strange tale of...
WLTX.com
Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life
LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
Flooding could happen more often in the Midlands in the future
COLUMBIA, S.C. — From the Virginias, Kentucky, and the Desert Southwest there has been flooding all across the country over the past month. Here in the Midlands we have also seen flooding effecting some our communities when heavy rain has fallen. Looking back at our history we can see how often heavy rain can effect our area but also take a look at the future as well.
The Post and Courier
Lexington Chef Chris Williams started in a gas station. Here's how he's moving to bigger things.
From the time Chris Williams was a kid growing up in Olar, a small town of less than 300 in rural South Carolina, grilling was a way of life. “Grilling was just how it was," Williams said. "I grew up in the country ... around a lot of family functions. It didn't matter the occasion ... any function pretty much in the summertime and even some of the winter ones, there was something on the grill. There was somebody on the grill.”
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Is it Real or is it Cake? Hosts try to determine which item is cake
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Joi Kyles is a professional cake decorator who specializes in hyper-realistic cakes. She joins us again in the Soda City Kitchen to try to trick us with her super talented ability to disguise cakes as everyday objects. Be sure to follow Joi on social media to...
newberry.edu
Kennedy to Lead Financial Aid
NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed ‘Lola L. Kennedy, of Columbia, as director of financial aid. Kennedy comes to Newberry College from Allen University, where she also served as financial aid director since 2017. Her career in financial aid has included stints at Spartanburg Methodist College and her undergraduate alma mater, Benedict College.
Safety a concern as students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- headed back to the classroom Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, began the 2022-2023 year. On the first day back, a...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Boku Kitchen and Saloon Invites the Public to Grand Opening Celebration August 25
The Pan-Asian restaurant will host drink specials, tastings, and giveaways with tunes by DJ Preach Jacobs. Boku Kitchen and Saloon invites the public to its grand opening celebration Thursday, August 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The restaurant and bar, which opened earlier this year in the Congaree Vista District, serves Pan-Asian-inspired cuisine. The free grand opening celebration will feature drink specials, food and beverage tastings, funky Asian house tunes spun by local DJ Preach Jacobs, gift card giveaways and more. At the event, attendees will get a taste of the fresh, fun dining in a high-energy, edgy atmosphere that Boku is known for — where vibrant colors in saturated hues cover every corner.
abccolumbia.com
Get some free school supplies at House of Paris’ Back to School Bash!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Start the school year off right with some free supplies at House of Paris’ 4th Annual Back to School Bash!. It kicks off this Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Lakehouse Rental on 8301 Wilson Boulevard. Curtis spoke with LaParis Harper of House...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Ribbon cutting and grand opening of Midlands Middle College
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow will be a big day for Midlands Middle College as the high school holds a ribbon cutting and grand opening to celebrate moving into a renovated building at Midlands Technical College. Dr, Laurie Lee is the principal of Midlands Middle College. Dr. Ron Rhames is...
