ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

USA Wheelchair Rugby League prepares for World Cup Championship in England, final practices take place in Columbia

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
WIS-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Aliyah Boston invited to USA National Team training camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball senior Aliyah Boston is the lone active college player among the 29 athletes expected to participate in the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp Sept. 6-12 in Las Vegas. Former Gamecocks Allisha Gray and A’ja Wilson are also among the invitees to the camp, which will include the 2022 USA Basketball Showcase Presented by Coinbase on Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. ET at Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV.
News19 WLTX

Pelion Elementary archery team wins world title

PELION, S.C. — Taking on the globe, Pelion Elementary School archery team is now a world champion. "I'm feeling lucky that I got to do all that kind of archery stuff and I'm feeling good that, it was pretty fun," said 5th grade student athlete Madelyn Murray. Over the...
PELION, SC
News19 WLTX

Dirt track draws unique racing scene to Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Under the Friday night lights in Sumter, a different kind of racer finds speed. "Yeah we're just a bunch of adult men who play with toy cars for fun," said racer, Austin "Joker" Snyder. Every weekend the Sumter RC Raceway draws a crowd of trailers, tailgates,...
SUMTER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Irmo, SC
ciu.edu

The Last Sweet Mile: A story of brotherly love

Columbia International University alumnus Gary Levi and his brother Allen had a brotherly bond — that is, both familial and spiritual. And that bond is still being noticed, years after Gary’s death. It’s detailed in a book a written by Allen titled “The Last Sweet Mile,” discussing how...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
CAMDEN, SC
thisis50.com

South Carolina Artist GuttaWitDaSack Is Going International

South Carolina artist GuttaWitDaSack is using his music to tell stories of trapping, treachery, and triumph from a unique street perspective. With a growing discography, including songs like “Demons” (featuring the late great rising S.C. artist 18Veno) gaining steam internationally, it’s time for the world to get to know GuttaWitDaSack.
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

WMBF News takes home 4 first-place wins at SCBA STAR Awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News was a big winner Saturday night at the South Carolina Broadcasters Association’s STAR Awards in Columbia. In total, WMBF took home four first-place awards at the ceremony - including WMBF News Today being named the state’s Best Morning Newscast. Former WMBF Sports...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Mason
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: True Crime Plays to run at Trustus Theatre

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have an obsession with true crime - then make sure you get tickets to Trustus Theatre’s latest shows. The shows are based on real crimes that happened in Columbia. The True Crime “rep” will feature “Composure” and “House Calls: The Strange tale of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life

LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Wheelchair Rugby#Rugby Ball
News19 WLTX

Flooding could happen more often in the Midlands in the future

COLUMBIA, S.C. — From the Virginias, Kentucky, and the Desert Southwest there has been flooding all across the country over the past month. Here in the Midlands we have also seen flooding effecting some our communities when heavy rain has fallen. Looking back at our history we can see how often heavy rain can effect our area but also take a look at the future as well.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Lexington Chef Chris Williams started in a gas station. Here's how he's moving to bigger things.

From the time Chris Williams was a kid growing up in Olar, a small town of less than 300 in rural South Carolina, grilling was a way of life. “Grilling was just how it was," Williams said. "I grew up in the country ... around a lot of family functions. It didn't matter the occasion ... any function pretty much in the summertime and even some of the winter ones, there was something on the grill. There was somebody on the grill.”
LEXINGTON, SC
newberry.edu

Kennedy to Lead Financial Aid

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed ‘Lola L. Kennedy, of Columbia, as director of financial aid. Kennedy comes to Newberry College from Allen University, where she also served as financial aid director since 2017. Her career in financial aid has included stints at Spartanburg Methodist College and her undergraduate alma mater, Benedict College.
NEWBERRY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Soda City Biz WIRE

Boku Kitchen and Saloon Invites the Public to Grand Opening Celebration August 25

The Pan-Asian restaurant will host drink specials, tastings, and giveaways with tunes by DJ Preach Jacobs. Boku Kitchen and Saloon invites the public to its grand opening celebration Thursday, August 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The restaurant and bar, which opened earlier this year in the Congaree Vista District, serves Pan-Asian-inspired cuisine. The free grand opening celebration will feature drink specials, food and beverage tastings, funky Asian house tunes spun by local DJ Preach Jacobs, gift card giveaways and more. At the event, attendees will get a taste of the fresh, fun dining in a high-energy, edgy atmosphere that Boku is known for — where vibrant colors in saturated hues cover every corner.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy