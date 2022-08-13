ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Dean Smith
2d ago

This planet has PLENTY of water. It is the government who has no clue how to manage it and because of that regular people have to suffer.

Most San Antonio area school districts make the grade in 1st TEA report since pandemic

Accountability ratings for Bexar County school districts for 2022 have been released by The Texas Education Agency with most earning an "A" or "B." School districts were just recently rated on an A through F system, but these ratings, the first since 2019 due to the pandemic, only rated schools with an "A," "B," or "C" or went unrated with an overall score below 70.
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts

National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
'Where’s this money going?' Millions donated after Uvalde shooting still haven’t reached victims and families

UVALDE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. Alfred Garza III wakes up at around 11 a.m. most days and downs a can of Monster Energy drink. After a shower, he heads to a popular eatery here, El Herradero de Jalisco, and orders a fajita chicken salad. Then, he makes his way to his father’s mechanic shop, where he hangs out until evening.
18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the driver did not suffer any injuries. Northbound to Loop 410 and the on-ramp on the access road will temporarily be closed.
AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas

AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
Texas Ranks First In Nation With Unfinished Construction

Doesn't matter where you travel to--because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Construction Projects everywhere were halted for safety reasons all over the United States. Now that things are back in full swing and back to "business as usual", workers will are kicking into high gear on Loop 250, 191, and all over city streets in the Permian. And there will be no busier state than Texas, as we have 4 cities that rank in the top 15 for open projects: San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Houston.
CapMetro awarded $20M through FTA’s Bus and Bus Facilities Grant

AUSTIN, Texas - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) awarded CapMetro with $20 million as part of its Bus and Bus Facilities Grant Program. The funding will go toward establishing a permanent North Demand Response Operations and Maintenance facility. In addition to establishing a permanent North...
Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle

Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities: Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
