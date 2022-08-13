Live updates: Kentucky basketball’s third game in the Bahamas

After a 52-point romp followed by a 62-point romp in their first two games of a four-game exhibition series in the Bahamas, the Kentucky Wildcats play Carleton University of Canada on Sunday. Television coverage starts at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Interact with me on Twitter at @johnclayiv .

BAHAMAS SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Aug. 10: Kentucky 108, Dominican Republic National Select Team 56

Thursday, Aug. 11: Kentucky 102, Tec de Monterrey 40

Saturday, Aug. 13: Kentucky vs. Carleton University, 6 p.m. (SEC)

Sunday, Aug. 14: Kentucky vs. Bahamas National Team, noon (SEC)

