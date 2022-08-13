ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Barricaded Subject/Standoff Situation Over

Barricaded adult male subject is now in custody. Further details will be provided when available. As of 7:30 pm the situation is now over, no reports of any injuries, medical units were released from the scene. Original Article:. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim on the West Side

Sources are reporting a shooting victim on the West side. Rockford PD have confirmed they are investigating a “Battery with a weapon”. But have not released any information on the incident or suspects. It happened around 2 pm yesterday in the 2500 block of N Rockton. If Rockford PD...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 15TH AVENUE IMPROVEMENTS

Beginning Monday August 22, 2022, 15th Avenue and Seminary Street intersection will. be closed to all traffic thru Thursday August 25, 2022. Immediately following, 15th. Avenue will be reduced to one lane traffic heading eastbound only from Nelson Blvd. to Kishwaukee Street for water main construction. A detour route will...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 2 Different Accidents on the West Side.

That happened overnight on the West side. The first one happened in downtown Rockford near Main and State around 2:20am. Injuries were being reported. Shortly afterwards around 2:40 am, there was a hit and run. That was a hit and run accident near Main and Marchesano. A vehicle crashed into...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident in Machesney Park

Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Machesney Park. This one happened around 9:20 pm last night near the 9500 block of N Alpine. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. We have 4 reports saying shooting victim, and only...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockford Scanner#Rockfordscanner Gmail Com
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of A Double Shooting On The East Side

Black male, approx. 33 years old, bald, Brown eyes, White shirt, Black pants with a stripe, Blue and White shoes…. Headed towards the 15th ave and Kishwaukee area. Officials have not released any information to confirm this. Per RPD:. Update: Juvenile male and adult female sustained serious injuries. Please continue...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Not quite as humid today

Not quite as humid today with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s and the coolest temperatures occurring near the lake. Similar weather is then expected through most of the rest of this week. While some spotty precipitation cannot be ruled out today or tomorrow, rain chances as a whole will remain minimal through Friday with most areas expected to stay dry until then.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Victim Stabbed In The Throat At A Local Business

Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Rockford PD have not released any information. Sources told us a suspect stabbed a victim during a robbery attempt at the Walgreens at Auburn and Central this morning. Unknown if the robbery was to the business, or to a citizen.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Sometimes That Elevator Door Opens And….

Where at: Parking garage elevator/200 block of S Church St. Apparently someone got a bonus tonight when their elevator door opened…. It happened around 8:00 tonight at a parking garage in the 200 block of S Church Street in Rockford. A citizen reportedly hits the button on the elevator and...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford teen shoots man after argument

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a teenager that they said shot a man after an argument. A 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital around 1:55 p.m. Sunday, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers were told that the victim was walking in the 200 block of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Cold Case: Carl Gordon

Or anonymously through Crime Stoppers 815-547-7867. More info on the case: https://www.missinginillinois.org/post/carl-gordon-jr-35-of-belvidere-has-been-found-deceased. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,. Snap a photo or video of the scene,. Send it to...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman arrested for shots fired

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy