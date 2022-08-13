Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Barricaded Subject/Standoff Situation Over
Barricaded adult male subject is now in custody. Further details will be provided when available. As of 7:30 pm the situation is now over, no reports of any injuries, medical units were released from the scene. Original Article:. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers Were Working A Scene On The East Side Overnight…
Several Officers Were Working A Scene On The East Side Overnight…. At least 20 officers were reported to be working a scene on the East side overnight. It happened in the 300 block of S Gardiner. Unknown what has happened. Sources told us it appears that police kicked in the...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a fire at a local business…
Officials have not released any information. We have multiple reports that there was a large fire at Neblocks,. in the 1000 block of Pierpont. Initial reports are saying there was a large fire there yesterday. And the fire department was on scene for several hours. We do have 1 report...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Beloit PD Officer Henderson is looking to identify these individuals
Officer Henderson is looking to identify these individuals as part of a felony retail theft investigation at Menards. Please reference BE2233735 if providing tips. The individuals were also driving a white Ford F-150. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim on the West Side
Sources are reporting a shooting victim on the West side. Rockford PD have confirmed they are investigating a “Battery with a weapon”. But have not released any information on the incident or suspects. It happened around 2 pm yesterday in the 2500 block of N Rockton. If Rockford PD...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: 15TH AVENUE IMPROVEMENTS
Beginning Monday August 22, 2022, 15th Avenue and Seminary Street intersection will. be closed to all traffic thru Thursday August 25, 2022. Immediately following, 15th. Avenue will be reduced to one lane traffic heading eastbound only from Nelson Blvd. to Kishwaukee Street for water main construction. A detour route will...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: 2 Different Accidents on the West Side.
That happened overnight on the West side. The first one happened in downtown Rockford near Main and State around 2:20am. Injuries were being reported. Shortly afterwards around 2:40 am, there was a hit and run. That was a hit and run accident near Main and Marchesano. A vehicle crashed into...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident in Machesney Park
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Machesney Park. This one happened around 9:20 pm last night near the 9500 block of N Alpine. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. We have 4 reports saying shooting victim, and only...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of A Double Shooting On The East Side
Black male, approx. 33 years old, bald, Brown eyes, White shirt, Black pants with a stripe, Blue and White shoes…. Headed towards the 15th ave and Kishwaukee area. Officials have not released any information to confirm this. Per RPD:. Update: Juvenile male and adult female sustained serious injuries. Please continue...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Not quite as humid today
Not quite as humid today with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s and the coolest temperatures occurring near the lake. Similar weather is then expected through most of the rest of this week. While some spotty precipitation cannot be ruled out today or tomorrow, rain chances as a whole will remain minimal through Friday with most areas expected to stay dry until then.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating Another Shooting Incident in Rockford
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. This one happened around 5:45 pm last night near Court and John. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. Reports of several property damages in the area. Rockford PD have not, and...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Victim Stabbed In The Throat At A Local Business
Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Rockford PD have not released any information. Sources told us a suspect stabbed a victim during a robbery attempt at the Walgreens at Auburn and Central this morning. Unknown if the robbery was to the business, or to a citizen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a lot of emergency personnel were working a scene in Candlewick.
Sources are reporting a lot of emergency personnel were working a scene in Candlewick. Boone County Police are encrypted, and have not released any information. Sources told us a vehicle crashed into a garage in the 400 block of Talladega,. in Candlewick around noon today. We have conflicting reports on...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sometimes That Elevator Door Opens And….
Where at: Parking garage elevator/200 block of S Church St. Apparently someone got a bonus tonight when their elevator door opened…. It happened around 8:00 tonight at a parking garage in the 200 block of S Church Street in Rockford. A citizen reportedly hits the button on the elevator and...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford PD Release Safety Tips On How To Protect Your Newer model Kia and Hyundai vehicles
Unfortunately, as newer models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles continue to be targeted by thieves,. Below are reminders of what can be done keep your car safe. – Use a steering wheel locking device. – Try to park in well-lighted areas. – Keep your doors locked at all times. –...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Auto Accident With Injuries On The East Side (Rollover)
Sources are reporting an auto accident on the East side. This one happened this afternoon in the area of Fairview and Harney. 3 vehicles are reported to be involved. One of the vehicles is reported to have rolled over. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Traffic Alert On The East Side, Starting Aug. 15th
The right hand northbound curb lane of 9th St between Charles St and East State St,. will be closed for maintenance work. The work is expected to be complete by end of day Saturday August 20th, weather pending. Traffic control will be in place. Please use caution and slow down...
Rockford teen shoots man after argument
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a teenager that they said shot a man after an argument. A 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital around 1:55 p.m. Sunday, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers were told that the victim was walking in the 200 block of […]
rockfordscanner.com
Cold Case: Carl Gordon
Or anonymously through Crime Stoppers 815-547-7867. More info on the case: https://www.missinginillinois.org/post/carl-gordon-jr-35-of-belvidere-has-been-found-deceased. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,. Snap a photo or video of the scene,. Send it to...
Rockford woman arrested for shots fired
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
Comments / 0