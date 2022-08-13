Read full article on original website
Muni could lose big if The City's housing plan fails
On the surface, San Francisco’s housing policy might not sound like any of Muni’s business. But the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is sounding the alarm about the potential consequences — possibly adding up to more than $100 million in state funding — if The City’s plan to build adequate housing fails to meet California standards. Emails obtained by The San Francisco Examiner through a public records request show MTA...
KRON4
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.
ksro.com
Single Women Dominate Homeownership in Bay Area
A new look at census data shows that most of California’s Bay Area homeowners are single women. That’s according to home improvement site Porch which says the metro area of San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara took the top spot for the largest homeownership gender gap in the U.S. Coming in at number five on that list was the metro area of San Francisco, Oakland and Berkley. While the nationwide gender gap of home ownership has changed over time, research shows single females have been at the top of homeownership for over four decades. A study from the National Association of Realtors says one reason for that is women tend to cut back more on finances than men.
Apple mandates Bay Area workers return to office more by September
Apple has informed its Silicon Valley employees they are required to return to the office at least three days a week by Sept. 5, as first reported by Bloomberg.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
KTVU FOX 2
Megafloods could submerge huge swathes of California, study predicts
California is at risk of catastrophic "megafloods" because of climate change, according to a new study from UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric research. KTVU's Tom Vacar reports.
oc-breeze.com
DMHC monitoring access to services at Kaiser Permanente during strike
The California Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC) is continuing to monitor access to services for Californians enrolled in Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. (Kaiser Permanente) who may be impacted during a strike by behavioral health care workers in Northern California. “Ensuring California health plans provide timely access to care...
Decision Day in Sacramento: Which Bills Did California Lawmakers Kill?
On most days, California lawmakers deliberate, debate and decide bills out in public for every Californian to see. Thursday was not one of those days. In simultaneous marathon hearings, the appropriations committees in the Assembly and Senate rattled through hundreds of bills in a single discharge of rapid-fire legislating. Many...
The Daily 08-16-22: Price reductions soar in Bay Area as home sales plunge
The Bay Area housing market continues to cool, with new data from Compass showing that price reductions in the region are up nearly 200%. Read more. • 13-year-old SF Bay Area girl reported missing • Scorching heat, thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California
SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
What other states understand about merging that California doesn’t
As it turns out, drivers who wait until the very last second to merge aren’t jerks after all. An increasing number of states, Utah being the latest, have enacted laws that actually require drivers to wait until “the last second.” Other states actively encourage it. Why? Because it works. The so-called “Zipper Merge” might […]
sanjoseinside.com
From San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: The Facts About Police Staffing
“......while wage negotiations and political campaigns subject the truth to their own unique variety of butt-kicking.”. The last time that police staffing aroused controversy in San Jose, I refused the demands of some protesters to “defund the police” in 2020. Anti-police protesters responded by painting expletives on my wife’s and my home after one demonstration. I defied the demands of the protesters for a simple reason: our community wants– and our public safety demands–more police officers. I worked over multiple budgets to save and identify the dollars to expand officer staffing at SJPD by more than 220 officers in the last half-decade, and to increase the police budget by 50% since I became mayor in 2015.
Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
State law to reduce food waste has Bay Area food banks starving for better distribution
SECOND HARVEST OF Silicon Valley has experienced one of the busiest years in its 48-year history this year, due to the state’s first food waste law and the ongoing hunger crisis since the pandemic. On a recent day, 52 volunteers worked the morning shift in Second Harvest’s warehouse located...
piedmontexedra.com
More than 100 Bay Area school board candidates — including some with extreme views — running unopposed
At least 100 school board elections in the Bay Area have only one candidate, meaning the race will not appear on voters’ ballots due to cost-cutting measures, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The state policy of not including unopposed candidates on school board and special district ballots means that...
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
Renegade campers face huge fines at one of California's most cherished spots
"We were seeing as many as 200 illegal campers on the side of the road in a single 12-hour period."
New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents
A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
