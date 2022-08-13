ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

San Francisco Examiner

Muni could lose big if The City's housing plan fails

On the surface, San Francisco’s housing policy might not sound like any of Muni’s business. But the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is sounding the alarm about the potential consequences — possibly adding up to more than $100 million in state funding — if The City’s plan to build adequate housing fails to meet California standards. Emails obtained by The San Francisco Examiner through a public records request show MTA...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth

(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Single Women Dominate Homeownership in Bay Area

A new look at census data shows that most of California’s Bay Area homeowners are single women. That’s according to home improvement site Porch which says the metro area of San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara took the top spot for the largest homeownership gender gap in the U.S. Coming in at number five on that list was the metro area of San Francisco, Oakland and Berkley. While the nationwide gender gap of home ownership has changed over time, research shows single females have been at the top of homeownership for over four decades. A study from the National Association of Realtors says one reason for that is women tend to cut back more on finances than men.
SAN JOSE, CA
oc-breeze.com

DMHC monitoring access to services at Kaiser Permanente during strike

The California Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC) is continuing to monitor access to services for Californians enrolled in Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. (Kaiser Permanente) who may be impacted during a strike by behavioral health care workers in Northern California. “Ensuring California health plans provide timely access to care...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California

SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

What other states understand about merging that California doesn’t

As it turns out, drivers who wait until the very last second to merge aren’t jerks after all. An increasing number of states, Utah being the latest, have enacted laws that actually require drivers to wait until “the last second.” Other states actively encourage it.   Why? Because it works. The so-called “Zipper Merge” might […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sanjoseinside.com

From San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: The Facts About Police Staffing

“......while wage negotiations and political campaigns subject the truth to their own unique variety of butt-kicking.”. The last time that police staffing aroused controversy in San Jose, I refused the demands of some protesters to “defund the police” in 2020. Anti-police protesters responded by painting expletives on my wife’s and my home after one demonstration. I defied the demands of the protesters for a simple reason: our community wants– and our public safety demands–more police officers. I worked over multiple budgets to save and identify the dollars to expand officer staffing at SJPD by more than 220 officers in the last half-decade, and to increase the police budget by 50% since I became mayor in 2015.
SAN JOSE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
The Richmond Standard

New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents

A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

