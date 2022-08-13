Read full article on original website
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is stepping away from football
He’s a South Mississippi native who broke records at St. Stanislaus.
Impact Report: Vols Land Another Top Target in Prized Louisiana CB Matthews
Tennessee landed the commitment of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson on Sunday afternoon, and they double-dipped at the position by pulling elite cornerback Jordan Matthews out of the state of Louisiana moments ago. We take a look at what Matthews brings to Rocky Top. Background This recruitment ...
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
247Sports
Analyst: Matthews gives Tennessee 'plenty of long-term upside' at CB
247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks weighs in on Tennessee's newest commitment, four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews of Baton Rouge, La.
Is LSU still the top football team in Louisiana?
If you posed the question in the headline to a college football fan five years ago, you would have been laughed out of the room. Even before LSU put together one of the best teams in college football history in 2019, this was one of the most illustrious programs in the country with a rich history of success on the gridiron. Meanwhile, the only other FBS programs in the Pelican State — Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech and Tulane — didn’t have much football history to speak of.
247Sports
Who is LSU breakout cornerback Colby Richardson?
If you were listening to Brian Kelly’s press conference last Thursday and wondering who Cody Dickerson was after hearing it a number of times, you weren’t going crazy. He was talking about the breakout star who was so underground the head coach didn’t even know his name yet. Grad transfer Colby Richardson followed Frank Wilson to LSU from McNeese State earlier this summer and has exploded onto the scene in practice this week.
