If you posed the question in the headline to a college football fan five years ago, you would have been laughed out of the room. Even before LSU put together one of the best teams in college football history in 2019, this was one of the most illustrious programs in the country with a rich history of success on the gridiron. Meanwhile, the only other FBS programs in the Pelican State — Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech and Tulane — didn’t have much football history to speak of.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO