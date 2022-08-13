Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
oaklandside.org
The 3 Oakland councilmembers running for mayor debated at a forum last night
The race to become the next mayor of Oakland tends to attract a large number of contenders. This year, with Mayor Libby Schaaf leaving office after leading the city for the maximum number of years allowed under the city charter, is no exception. Five candidates have now qualified to run,...
piedmontexedra.com
More than 100 Bay Area school board candidates — including some with extreme views — running unopposed
At least 100 school board elections in the Bay Area have only one candidate, meaning the race will not appear on voters’ ballots due to cost-cutting measures, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The state policy of not including unopposed candidates on school board and special district ballots means that...
marinlocalnews.com
Novato City Council ‘backstabs’ citizens in homeless encampment deal at local park; protest tonight
Concerned Citizens of Novato plans to post fliers tonight in Downtown Novato, beginning at 7:45 p.m. The protest begins at the back patio of Dr. Insomniacs, Grant Avenue and Reichert. A press release from the group states:. “The backlash against the double-cross by the Novato City Council, Mayor Eric Lucan...
sanjoseinside.com
From San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: The Facts About Police Staffing
“......while wage negotiations and political campaigns subject the truth to their own unique variety of butt-kicking.”. The last time that police staffing aroused controversy in San Jose, I refused the demands of some protesters to “defund the police” in 2020. Anti-police protesters responded by painting expletives on my wife’s and my home after one demonstration. I defied the demands of the protesters for a simple reason: our community wants– and our public safety demands–more police officers. I worked over multiple budgets to save and identify the dollars to expand officer staffing at SJPD by more than 220 officers in the last half-decade, and to increase the police budget by 50% since I became mayor in 2015.
48hills.org
Stopping evictions in the Western Addition
When community advocates are organized, and a district supervisor works with them, the result can be good news, even in difficult circumstances. Take the MLK-Marcus Garvey Apartments in the Western Addition. The complex is an affordable housing co-op with 211 units. People who live there pay 30 percent of their...
KRON4
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.
Apple mandates Bay Area workers return to office more by September
Apple has informed its Silicon Valley employees they are required to return to the office at least three days a week by Sept. 5, as first reported by Bloomberg.
sfstandard.com
London Breed’s Brother Appears in Court Amid Continuing Questions About DA’s Conflict of Interest
The new attorney handling the prosecution of Mayor London Breed’s brother assured a judge Monday that any conflict of interest linked to newly appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins had been dealt with by walling her off from the case. Breed’s brother, Napoleon Brown, was convicted of murder, carjacking and...
postnewsgroup.com
School District Security Violently Clashes with Parents, Community at Parker Elementary School
Oakland Unified School District security officers arrived at Parker Elementary School in East Oakland on Thursday, Aug. 4 to change the locks and clear people from the school. Parker, located at 7929 Ney Ave. in East Oakland, has been occupied and kept open operating community programs for the last two months by community protesters, who are resisting the school board decision to permanently close the school at the end of May.
sanjoseinside.com
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor’s FPPC Docs Missing Thousands in Income
UPDATE: This article has been updated, 10:30am April 13. In her most recent filing with California’s Fair Political Practices Commission, Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor failed to include nearly $400,000 in real estate commissions and fees her company received in 2021. An examination of Gillmor’s Form 700 filings in...
beyondthecreek.com
More Progress on 1380 N. California Condos/Retail Project in Downtown Walnut Creek
About two years ago we saw progress on the condos/retail project at 1380 N. California in Downtown Walnut Creek and as you can see in the above photo, it looks like they’re almost done. From the construction company page:. The 1380 N. California St. project is a mixed-use, low-rise...
New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents
A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
eastcountytoday.net
Opportunity Junction Opens Recruitment for Job Training Programs
Contra Costa County, CA — Nonprofit organization Opportunity Junction (OJ) is actively accepting applications for its workforce development programs’ September classes. The Administrative Careers Training (ACT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) courses will be offered in person at no cost for low-income motivated job seekers who wish to pursue sustainable careers in administrative or health care fields.
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
indybay.org
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
South LA grad earns $3.5M in scholarships, accepted to 39 universities, heading to Berkeley
OUTSTANDING! Jaden Hunter graduated at the top of his class with a 4.7 GPA and was named co-valedictorian. He got into 39 universities and received $3.5 million in scholarships. He's headed to Berkeley but says his ultimate goal is to empower, elevate and give back to his hometown of South L.A.
CBS News
Interim San Francisco DA at the hub of multiple controversies
San Francisco assistant district attorney Alexandra Grayner announced Saturday she has resigned and she blasted interim DA Brooke Jenkins who was already facing ethics questions. (8-13-22)
kalw.org
Ivy Hill is turning the Old Parkway into the neighborhood weed shop
The Parkway Theater opened on the East Side of Lake Merritt in 1925, at the same time as other landmark theaters in Oakland. “This was sort of like a lower-end art deco theater, not as grand as say the Paramount or the Grand Lake, they were all built by the same architecture group in the early 1920s,” says Hilary O’Brien, the manager of Ivy Hill Cannabis, located where the Parkway Theater once operated. “This was more like the working man's theater.”
KTVU FOX 2
Civil rights groups say San Francisco police used security cameras to spy on demonstrators
SAN FRANCISCO - Civil rights groups have gone to court in their effort to stop San Francisco police from using private security cameras. The ACLU, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and other groups filed a brief in a federal appeals court on Monday, claiming that San Francisco police two years ago used a network of 300 security cameras in Union Square to spy on demonstrators who were protesting the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
KCRA.com
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
