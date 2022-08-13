ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emeryville, CA

sanjoseinside.com

From San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: The Facts About Police Staffing

“......while wage negotiations and political campaigns subject the truth to their own unique variety of butt-kicking.”. The last time that police staffing aroused controversy in San Jose, I refused the demands of some protesters to “defund the police” in 2020. Anti-police protesters responded by painting expletives on my wife’s and my home after one demonstration. I defied the demands of the protesters for a simple reason: our community wants– and our public safety demands–more police officers. I worked over multiple budgets to save and identify the dollars to expand officer staffing at SJPD by more than 220 officers in the last half-decade, and to increase the police budget by 50% since I became mayor in 2015.
SAN JOSE, CA
48hills.org

Stopping evictions in the Western Addition

When community advocates are organized, and a district supervisor works with them, the result can be good news, even in difficult circumstances. Take the MLK-Marcus Garvey Apartments in the Western Addition. The complex is an affordable housing co-op with 211 units. People who live there pay 30 percent of their...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth

(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

School District Security Violently Clashes with Parents, Community at Parker Elementary School

Oakland Unified School District security officers arrived at Parker Elementary School in East Oakland on Thursday, Aug. 4 to change the locks and clear people from the school. Parker, located at 7929 Ney Ave. in East Oakland, has been occupied and kept open operating community programs for the last two months by community protesters, who are resisting the school board decision to permanently close the school at the end of May.
OAKLAND, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor’s FPPC Docs Missing Thousands in Income

UPDATE: This article has been updated, 10:30am April 13. In her most recent filing with California’s Fair Political Practices Commission, Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor failed to include nearly $400,000 in real estate commissions and fees her company received in 2021. An examination of Gillmor’s Form 700 filings in...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Richmond Standard

New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents

A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Opportunity Junction Opens Recruitment for Job Training Programs

Contra Costa County, CA — Nonprofit organization Opportunity Junction (OJ) is actively accepting applications for its workforce development programs’ September classes. The Administrative Careers Training (ACT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) courses will be offered in person at no cost for low-income motivated job seekers who wish to pursue sustainable careers in administrative or health care fields.
ANTIOCH, CA
indybay.org

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

Ivy Hill is turning the Old Parkway into the neighborhood weed shop

The Parkway Theater opened on the East Side of Lake Merritt in 1925, at the same time as other landmark theaters in Oakland. “This was sort of like a lower-end art deco theater, not as grand as say the Paramount or the Grand Lake, they were all built by the same architecture group in the early 1920s,” says Hilary O’Brien, the manager of Ivy Hill Cannabis, located where the Parkway Theater once operated. “This was more like the working man's theater.”
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Civil rights groups say San Francisco police used security cameras to spy on demonstrators

SAN FRANCISCO - Civil rights groups have gone to court in their effort to stop San Francisco police from using private security cameras. The ACLU, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and other groups filed a brief in a federal appeals court on Monday, claiming that San Francisco police two years ago used a network of 300 security cameras in Union Square to spy on demonstrators who were protesting the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
SACRAMENTO, CA

