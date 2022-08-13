Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Lauren London Delivers Moving Speech At Nipsey Hussle's Walk Of Fame Ceremony
It was another monumental day for Los Angeles as Nipsey Hussle mania took over in Hollywood. We previously reported that the late rapper would receive a star on the Walk of Fame, and it arrived on Hussle's 37th birthday. As his fans fondly remember his legacy and impact, several of Nipsey's loved ones gathered for the unveiling ceremony. According to ABC News 7, Nipsey's grandmother, sister, and fiancée Lauren London were there for his posthumous moment.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
hotnewhiphop.com
L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony
Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
People
'Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed 6 Months After She Was Found Dead at 43
Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been confirmed following an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Earlier this year, the former Empire cast member was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park — a popular hiking trail in Hollywood, Calif. — on Feb. 18, the date the coroner listed as the day she died. She was 43.
hotnewhiphop.com
Martha Stewart Says She's Not Dating Pete Davidson, Sees Him As A Son
Martha Stewart has been keeping an eye on Pete Davidson's love life. Back in May, she ran into Davidson and his then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, and she spoke highly of them. "They’re fun," she said. "They’re very nice together." Now that Davidson and Kardashian are through, some fans started to wonder if there was anything brewing between the cooking icon and the comedian.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Had The Crowd Turned Up At Draymond Green's Star-Studded Wedding
DaBaby is known for bringing the energy anytime he hits the stage to perform; so it comes as no surprise that the Grammy nominated rapper had the crowd turned up at Draymond Green's wedding ceremony over the weekend. The Golden State Warriors power forward and his fiancèe Hazel Renee danced the night away as DaBaby performed a slew of his hit records, including his 2019 chart topping single "Suge." Roddy Ricch also made an appearance and joined DaBaby on stage during the celebration to perform their critically acclaimed 2020 record, "Rockstar."
hotnewhiphop.com
Zoë Kravitz Admits She Regrets Response To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars
Zoë Kravitz says that she regrets her response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Reflecting on her criticism of the incident as well as the backlash that followed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz says she wishes she handled it differently.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Called Out By Battle Rapper For "Desperately Begging For Eminem's Attention"
With an album that comes in at 30 songs, there is much to dissect in The Game's Drillmatic. However, his 10-minute diss track to Eminem—"The Black Slim Shady—has come under fire as people have chastised Game over targeting the Detroit hitmaker. The Game has been poking the bear for some time by commenting on Em's daughter's photo and mentioning him in interviews, and he decided to attempt to kick off some diss track beef by dropping "The Black Slim Shady."
hotnewhiphop.com
Antonio Brown Speaks Out After Meeting With Kanye West
Antonio Brown's pivot towards becoming a hip-hop star and sports brand mogul has been fun to watch. As it stands, Brown is currently the President of Kanye West's Donda Sports, and he is also making a name for himself in music. Just last month, Brown went viral thanks to his epic performance at Rolling Loud. He created his own dance out of that moment, and it is very likely that the dance will be used as touchdown celebrations throughout the upcoming NFL season.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Shows Off Her Onion Haircare Routine
Last month, Cardi Bappeared on the cover of Vogue Singapore, much to the adoration of her fans. She also claimed that she's focusing on her next album, and released a new single, "Hot Shit," with Kanye West and Lil Durk. But prioritizing her music doesn't mean Cardi's not keeping up her Vogue-worthy looks.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fabolous Takes On An Amerie Sample On "1Thing Freestyle"
Could a new project from Fabolous be on the way? The Brooklyn rapper hasn't released a full body of work since 2019's Summertime Shootout 3 but the influx of freestyles and singles he's released in recent times is a strong indication that he's cooking something up in the studio these days. Ober the past few months, he's unveiled a handful of records including Friday's "Say Less" ft. French Montana.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
hotnewhiphop.com
Orlando Brown Says Soulja Boy Is Whitney Houston, Has "No Problem" With Him
Orlando Brown's last mention through tabloids and news cycles were about his... interesting comments about Bow Wow and the claim that he had a "bomb a** p***y." Combined with his comments about Nick Cannon and a host of other celebrities, many fans and social media spectators have been concerned about the former Disney Channel star's mental health, while others still defend him as being funny or in on the joke. Whatever the case, there's a new Orlando Brown clip floating around, and this time the 34-year-old rapper said in an interview with Cam Capone that Whitney Houston is inside Soulja Boy's body.
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Reveals Baby Keem Produced His Next Single
Offset says that he's releasing a new single produced by Baby Keem that's titled "54321." The Migos rapper broke the news on Twitter, Monday, while also announcing that the song is scheduled to drop on Friday, August 19. "@babykeem produced 54321," he tweeted. Offset also shared a snippet of the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Sports Gambling Sites Have People Betting On Kim Kardashian's Next Boyfriend
Last week, Kim Kardashian called it quits with her boyfriend of nine months, Pete Davidson. While neither of them have addressed it, Kanye West wasted no time trolling their breakup. West took to his Instagram account and shared a newspaper with the headline "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”. Aside...
hotnewhiphop.com
Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Go After Social Network Site Triller In $28M "Verzuz" Lawsuit
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz has become a serious success in the music industry, with social media constantly debating which artists should face off against one another next on the hit battle series. According to a new report from TMZ, though, the renowned producers are in the middle of a legal battle regarding their creation.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mariah The Scientist Shows Out For Young Thug On His 31st Birthday
At the start of this month, Young Thug managed to wow his rumoured boo, Mariah the Scientist, from behind bars with a super romantic gesture in celebration of her sold-out tour. Today (August 16), the incarcerated rapper celebrates his 31st birthday, for which the "Church" songstress didn't hesitate to go all out.
