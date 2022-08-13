Read full article on original website
Kentucky football: Mark Stoops continues to fire shots at John Calipari
Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops’ emerging feud with Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is the epitome of a big cat fight. Mark Stoops vs. John Calipari is the university blood feud that we never knew we needed. It is not bloods vs. crips, Sharks vs. Jets or even...
Mark Stoops Sends Clear Message After John Calipari's Comments
This week brought some heated controversy within the Big Blue Nation athletic department. Head football coach Mark Stoops fired back at head basketball coach John Calipari after he referred to the University of Kentucky as a "basketball school." On Saturday, the longtime Wildcats football coach doubled down on his frustration...
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Paul Finebaum slams John Calipari, says he is 'no longer the best option' for Kentucky
Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari sent shockwaves – perhaps inadvertently – when he called Kentucky a basketball school. That led to a strong response from Wildcats football coach Mark Stoops, which led to an all-out feud between the two. Now, SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum has come in with some very strong criticism of Calipari.
Kentucky Athletic Director Responds To John Calipari, Mark Stoops Feud
Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops seems to have taken exception to John Calipari's recent remarks as the Wildcats basketball coach lobbied for new facilities, but UK AD Mitch Barnhart believes it's much ado about nothing. According to Wildcats reporter Nick Roush, Barnhart blames the media and "the world we're...
Barnhart says Calipari's new basketball facility is not part of UK’s 'strategic plan'
LEXINGTON - Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's wish for a new basketball training facility is not something athletic director Mitch Barnhart is prioritizing at the moment. In a rare press conference Saturday to address the ongoing feud between Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops, Barnhart discussed the status of several...
Paul Finebaum unleashes critical view on John Calipari, accomplishments at Kentucky
The conversation around John Calipari this week was supposed to be about his team’s success coming off their undefeated run on their Bahamas trip. Instead, some comments he made to end last week about Kentucky that rubbed Mark Stoops the wrong way have dominated the headlines. When breaking down the spat in recent days, some have begun to break down Calipari’s recent lack of success in Lexington. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum was one and he didn’t hold back.
Cat Fight: Mark Stoops goes in on John Calipari again
Mark Stoops once again came to the defense of the Kentucky football program after comments UK basketball coach John Calipari made earlier in the week about Kentucky being a "basketball school." Stoops quickly responded to that claim by tweeting, "Basketball school? I thought we competed in the ...
ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's 5 Worst Teams
The 2022 college football season is now just a couple of weeks away. The regular season is set to begin at the end of the month, with several prominent contests taking place over the first few weeks of the season. Which college football teams are bound to have the worst...
3 observations: Kentucky basketball holds off feisty Bahamians for exhibition tour sweep
In several ways, Kentucky’s sloppiest performance of its exhibition tour of the Bahamas was the most necessary. Playing their fourth game in five days — and second in the past 24 hours — the Wildcats started Sunday’s finale sluggish on both ends of the court against the Bahamian National Select Team and led just 41-40 at halftime. ...
Kentucky Coaches, Administrators Could Learn a Thing from Players in Football vs. Basketball Feud
The Big Blue Nation is in the middle of a war of words between Kentucky’s head football coach, basketball coach and athletic director. While they exchange public pot-shots, the 20-year-old student-athletes are providing the most measured, mature statements. The adults could learn a thing or two from the kids.
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
Ugonna Kingsley checks in with Kentucky teammates, coaches from Nigeria
The Kentucky basketball team is one player short in the Bahamas. While the Wildcats are taking care of business on the hardwood, Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso is patiently waiting to join the team next week — August 20, to be exact. Until then, Onyenso is back home in Nigeria. That...
Kentucky’s Mark Stoops Addresses Twitter Dispute With John Calipari
The Wildcats football coach made his first public comments regarding the spat on Saturday.
Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season
Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
MVP performance from Antonio Reeves provides Kentucky with another weapon
Kentucky’s Big Blue Bahamas Tour was exactly what the Big Blue Nation was expecting: four blowout victories (including one battle on the final day) across a five-day stretch in the middle of August that provided some much-needed juice for the program. Both on and off the floor, the team was able to learn a lot about their identity.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React
The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
How Rattler, Doty performed during scrimmage No. 1
South Carolina took the field for its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday afternoon in Williams-Brice Stadium in preparation for the 2022 season which kicks off on Sept. 3 against Georgia State. Beamer has been impressed with what he has seen from his quarterbacks so far through preseason camp...
College football has a geographical problem, Cowherd says
The powers that be in college football are not widely dispersed. Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, Clemson and Ohio State currently account for most of the national powerhouses in the sport, and each program is located in either the Southern or Eastern regions of the United States. That's an incredibly bad thing for college football's progress in Colin Cowherd's eyes.
Kroger Field continues alcohol prohibition for fans outside of luxury suites
Mitch Barnhart is keeping beers out of the hands of Kentucky football fans at Kroger Field. Well, unless you have a lot of money to afford seats in luxury suites. Then it’s perfectly acceptable to consume alcohol and watch Kentucky football. In 2019 the SEC lifted a lengthy alcohol-embargo...
