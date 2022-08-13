Read full article on original website
3 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Ram 1500 – and 3 to Skip It
The 2022 Ram 1500 isn't only a good truck, it's one of the best. Yet it isn't perfect. Should you buy it? The post 3 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Ram 1500 – and 3 to Skip It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Jeep Wrangler vs 2022 Ford Bronco Sport: 1 Is Clearly Safer
The 2022 Jeep Wrangler vs. the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport: 1 is clearly safer. The post The 2022 Jeep Wrangler vs 2022 Ford Bronco Sport: 1 Is Clearly Safer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fire-Breathing Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Returns For 2023
Mopar fans, rejoice! Dodge has some great news: the Durango SRT Hellcat will make a return for the 2023 model year. Originally destined to be a one-year wonder, the Stellantis-owned brand decided to revive the performance SUV after enthusiasts demanded its return. Clever enough to not mess with a beloved recipe, the Durango Hellcat retains the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 Hemi engine with 710 horsepower and a tire-destroying 645 lb-ft of torque - take that, Aston Martin.
MotorAuthority
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison adds even more off-road prowess to full-size pickup
The mid-size Colorado started the move toward increasingly serious off-roaders at Chevrolet and recently the full-size Silverado 1500 lineup has got in on the act. The Bowtie brand on Tuesday revealed the 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison, a more capable, better equipped off-roader than the already impressive Silverado 1500 ZR2 that was added for 2022.
Ripsaw F4 Is An Off-Road Supercar
Are you in the market for one of the most capable off-road vehicles on earth? Well then, you should check out the Ripsaw, a military-tested off-road vehicle the toughness of a tank and the agility of a supercar. The Ripsaw is the ultimate tracked off-road vehicle that’s not only easy to drive but also impossible to get stuck.
MotorBiscuit
