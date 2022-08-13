ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarBuzz.com

Fire-Breathing Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Returns For 2023

Mopar fans, rejoice! Dodge has some great news: the Durango SRT Hellcat will make a return for the 2023 model year. Originally destined to be a one-year wonder, the Stellantis-owned brand decided to revive the performance SUV after enthusiasts demanded its return. Clever enough to not mess with a beloved recipe, the Durango Hellcat retains the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 Hemi engine with 710 horsepower and a tire-destroying 645 lb-ft of torque - take that, Aston Martin.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison adds even more off-road prowess to full-size pickup

The mid-size Colorado started the move toward increasingly serious off-roaders at Chevrolet and recently the full-size Silverado 1500 lineup has got in on the act. The Bowtie brand on Tuesday revealed the 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison, a more capable, better equipped off-roader than the already impressive Silverado 1500 ZR2 that was added for 2022.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ripsaw F4 Is An Off-Road Supercar

Are you in the market for one of the most capable off-road vehicles on earth? Well then, you should check out the Ripsaw, a military-tested off-road vehicle the toughness of a tank and the agility of a supercar. The Ripsaw is the ultimate tracked off-road vehicle that’s not only easy to drive but also impossible to get stuck.
CARS
