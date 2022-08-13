Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign 2 New Players
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks are signing two new players to training camp deals.
Lakers Trade Moving Beverley for Mavs’ Hardaway Would ‘Make Sense’ - NBA Exec
One Mavs’ argument against this? Hardaway is coming off an injury-plagued campaign that puts his value at a low.
Oregon basketball make huge decision on Dana Altman ahead of 2022-23 season
The Oregon Ducks will have Dana Altman as head coach of Oregon basketball for seasons to come, and Oregon is adding another year to his tenure in Eugene, with James Crepea of The Oregonian reporting that the school is giving him a one-year extension that will cover for the 2027-28 college basketball season.
Jersey Numbers for 2022-23 WVU Basketball Season
Check out what number each player will be sporting this season.
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Oregon Class 6A football 2022 season preview: New-look Three Rivers League could be anyone’s to win
The Three Rivers League showed that it may be the top district in Class 6A in the 2021-22 season. Of the eight teams that made it to the state quarterfinals in 2021, four were from the Three Rivers League (No. 1 Lake Oswego, No. 2 West Linn, No. 3 Tualatin and No. 10 Lakeridge). West Linn and Tualatin made it to the semifinals and the Timberwolves made it all the way to the title game.
Alani Noa, highest-rated uncommitted California offensive lineman, chooses USC Trojans over Oregon
When the Oregon Ducks beat out the USC Trojans for class of 2022 five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. this spring, many around the Pac-12 Conference believed it could be a sign of things to come. Instead, it has been USC that has won the head-to-head recruiting battles against Oregon in the ...
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
LIV Golfer Patrick Reed claims PGA Tour and Golf channel conspired to defame him
Longtime PGA Tour member, and new LIV Golf talent, Patrick Reed filed a defamation suit against the Golf Channel and
Oregon football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Expectations are sky high for Dan Lanning in his first year leading the Oregon football team. Fresh off winning a national championship at Georgia, Dan Lanning is tasked with keeping a strong Oregon football program afloat amid murky waters in the Pac-12. Ducks will fly together alright, as Oregon is...
USC beats Oregon and Oregon State for offensive lineman Alani Noa
Remember when Josh Henson could not recruit quality offensive linemen to USC? Remember when people were panicking after the swings and misses on Josh Conerly and Francis Mauigoa?. It was understandable that Trojan fans were worried about this staff’s ability to pull in elite offensive linemen, and yes, we’re still...
