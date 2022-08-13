Read full article on original website
Amy Garofalo
3d ago
What a waste of money! This just proves how few brains and common sense is involved in such an asinine action by the government for allowing this!
Reply(3)
238
Rachel Cat
3d ago
The “woke” goes on, at the taxpayers’ expense. Renaming bases is a boondoggle we can do without. Especially in our current financial disaster situation.
Reply(7)
216
Bill Talbott
3d ago
My limited understanding is that these bases, all in the south were named after Confeds as a means of healing the division of the war. A lesson to be learned is that good soldiers can fight for a bad cause. Education in that regard would be more beneficial IMHO that mere erasure.
Reply(20)
173
