OU Health, UnitedHealthcare reach agreement on processing claims

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – OU Health and UnitedHealthcare (UHC) came to a resolution on processing claims.

“With so many of our services not available anywhere else in the state, we are so pleased to be able to continue to care for our UHC-insured patients, so they can continue to receive services like cancer treatment or comprehensive children’s care,” said Richard Lofgren, M.D., OU Health president and CEO.

The two organizations had been negotiating a contract since November 2021.

OU Health and UHC’s agreement for hospital and clinic facilities and services was terminated on May 1, 2022, but is now reinstated, according to OU Health officials

UHC agreed to retroactively process out-of-network claims that are now considered in-network.

“OU Health Partners, the health system’s physician and provider group, was under a separate contract, which was in effect through the end of 2022,” an OU Health news release states.

The new agreement extends the provider’s contract through July 31, 2024.

The organizations also agreed to re-engage transplant services to the level it was at before May 1.

“Throughout this time, our focus and commitment to patient care and being an institution that champions the health of our state hasn’t changed,” Lofgren said. “We are extremely pleased to be able to reinstate and continue our partnership with UHC, and together, we will make a difference in the lives of Oklahomans.”

