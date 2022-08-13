Read full article on original website
Coming home: Cristobal, new staff look to bring Miami back
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Much was rightly made of Mario Cristobal coming home to take over as coach of Miami, not just his hometown school but also his alma mater. It’s not a coincidence that Cristobal’s staff is loaded with coaches and analysts who have deep ties to Miami. Longtime NFL executive Alonzo Highsmith returned to his former school as football’s new general manager. A slew of assistants — including quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce, running backs coach Kevin Smith and assistant head coach Alex Mirabal — are all Miami natives, as is recruiter and former Hurricanes standout Roland Smith. There’s even another Pro Football Hall of Famer in the hallways now to join chief of staff Ed Reed, with longtime Dolphins star Jason Taylor on board as an analyst. And the symbolism isn’t lost on the players.
Troy Godinet ready to usher in a new era of the Reading Football brotherhood
READING, Pa. - The Reading High School football program is entering a new era in 2022, with Troy Godinet taking over as the head coach. The Red Knights are looking to return to prominence, and some coaches around Berks County consider them to be a "sleeping giant" just waiting to breakthrough.
White Sox sign 8 college athletes to NIL deals
The White Sox announced they’ve signed eight college athletes from local schools to NIL deals. Per NCAA rules, the White Sox can’t endorse baseball or softball players.
