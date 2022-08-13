CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Much was rightly made of Mario Cristobal coming home to take over as coach of Miami, not just his hometown school but also his alma mater. It’s not a coincidence that Cristobal’s staff is loaded with coaches and analysts who have deep ties to Miami. Longtime NFL executive Alonzo Highsmith returned to his former school as football’s new general manager. A slew of assistants — including quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce, running backs coach Kevin Smith and assistant head coach Alex Mirabal — are all Miami natives, as is recruiter and former Hurricanes standout Roland Smith. There’s even another Pro Football Hall of Famer in the hallways now to join chief of staff Ed Reed, with longtime Dolphins star Jason Taylor on board as an analyst. And the symbolism isn’t lost on the players.

