Coming home: Cristobal, new staff look to bring Miami back
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Much was rightly made of Mario Cristobal coming home to take over as coach of Miami, not just his hometown school but also his alma mater. It’s not a coincidence that Cristobal’s staff is loaded with coaches and analysts who have deep ties to Miami. Longtime NFL executive Alonzo Highsmith returned to his former school as football’s new general manager. A slew of assistants — including quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce, running backs coach Kevin Smith and assistant head coach Alex Mirabal — are all Miami natives, as is recruiter and former Hurricanes standout Roland Smith. There’s even another Pro Football Hall of Famer in the hallways now to join chief of staff Ed Reed, with longtime Dolphins star Jason Taylor on board as an analyst. And the symbolism isn’t lost on the players.
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett wins Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp Home Run Derby
It's hard to blame Tomlin for smiling, given that Pickett is coming off of an impressive NFL debut this preseason. The No. 20 pick from the 2022 NFL Draft completed 13 of 15 pass attempts with two touchdowns in last weekend's 32-25 win over the Seattle Seahawks, which he hopes will catapult him up the Steelers' depth chart.
Jon Daniels out as Rangers president of baseball operations
The Rangers have relieved Jon Daniels of his duties as the president of baseball operations. the club announced in a statement on Wednesday. This is a developing news story.
White Sox sign 8 college athletes to NIL deals
The White Sox announced they’ve signed eight college athletes from local schools to NIL deals. Per NCAA rules, the White Sox can’t endorse baseball or softball players.
