Gain Experience and Make a Difference in Woburn through SCI AmeriCorps
WOBURN - SCI AmeriCorps, a program of Woburn’s SCI Social Capital Inc., seeks mission-driven individuals interested in making a difference in the lives of local youth for a 10-month position. This opportunity is perfect for those who are civic engagement-oriented and looking to build professional experience, take a gap year, change careers or re-enter the workforce.
RMHS football field, track reopening pushed back to Sept. 22
READING – The opening of the rebuilt Reading Memorial High School football field and track has been pushed back three weeks to September 22 due to issues surrounding the completion of the track. In making the announcement to the School Committee at the committee meeting of August 11, Supt....
Seeking diversity and more hands, Mass. contractors recruit teachers to help guide students to construction jobs
Bill Aalerud says he is part of the problem. “I’m exactly what we're trying to change,” said the 65-year-old vice president of the North Reading construction firm Columbia. “I'm your typical white guy who helps run these [construction] organizations — and you look at each and every one of them, we're all the same. So we need to change this.”
City to hire security specialist for new round of school inspections
WOBURN - The city will retain the services of a security specialist to inspect local school facilities prior to the start of the 2022-2023 academic year, Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley announced last night. During a special meeting in the Joyce Middle School on Thursday night, Crowley notified the School Committee...
Committee considers naming RMHS track after longtime coach Hal Croft
READING - A newly formed committee is set to consider naming the Reading Memorial High School track after longtime coach Hal Croft, following a request by former track captain and School Committee member Carl McFadden and current football coach John Fiore. The request was originally made in the spring, with...
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
Melanson Group responds to RFP for Washington, Swanton parcel
WINCHESTER - The Woburn-based Melanson Development Group at 607 Main St., headed up by contractor Bryan Melanson, development consultant Toni Coyne Hall, architect Lawrence Reeves, and attorney Mark Vaughan, of Burlington, came before the Select Board last night to discuss plans for a potential “friendly 40B” at the Washington/Swanton Street parcel.
University of New Hampshire is Getting Over $8 Million From the United States Government
First the Granite State received over $4 Million from The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. Now it's time for the University of New Hampshire to receive its check. To be exact, it's $8,355,789 and the reason UNH is getting this gigantic chunk of multi-million dollar change is because of the FEMA Public Assistance grant. It's a reimbursement for contracting to provide almost 70,000 COVID-19 tests between August and November 2020.
Daughter sues Salem nursing home over parents’ Covid deaths
The daughter of an elderly couple who died of Covid has filed a wrongful death suit against a Salem assisted living facility, but on Monday the facility claimed it was immune from suits because of a federal law designed to protect front line workers in an emergency. The facility’s legal...
New disease threatening historic trees across Massachusetts
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A grove of majestic beech trees graces a neighborhood in Brookline, much like it has for almost 200 years. These trees are facing a new threat, however. It’s called Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) and it can be fatal. The Longwood Mall in Brookline is considered...
New treatment reversing the effects of vitiligo
BOSTON — It's a disease that can make skin pigment just disappear. But now a new treatment is being tested in Boston that could change how patients look and feel as they battle vitiligo. "This is all pigment loss. I was about your complexion and my family same as...
CDC changes guidelines for COVID-19, including in schools
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Centers for Disease Control is peeling back COVID-19 restrictions in community settings, including schools, while continuing to emphasize the importance of vaccination. Many existing COVID mitigation measures, including 6 foot social distancing, contact tracing and quarantining without testing positive have gone by the wayside, as has...
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Massachusetts to Close After 75 Years
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA...
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
No watering of lawns in Burlington
BURLINGTON - As drought conditions worsen, town officials continue to take drastic measures. At the Select Board meeting last night, Burlington Department of Public Works (DPW) Director John Sanchez asked the board to approve several alterations to the current outdoor watering ban that has been in effect since the start of summer. The Select Board unanimously approved the revisions.
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
The best places to get a lobster roll in New England
Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding
With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
Ready for gridlock? New map shows roads that will see severe congestion during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — If you live in or around Boston, be prepared to contend with gridlock traffic throughout the duration of the Orange Line shutdown, transportation officials have warned. State officials shared a simple message with the public on Monday: don’t hop in your car to avoid shuttle buses and...
