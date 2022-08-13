Read full article on original website
Oleander Incident: Interstate 215 Reopens and Evacuation Mandate Lifted
On Thursday, Aug. 11, firefighters responded to a report of a chemical leak from a railcar in the city of Perris. That night, Interstate 215 was shut down going both directions from South of Van Buren and North of Ramona Expressway. All homes and businesses within a half-mile radius of...
tornadopix.com
Chemical spill forces evacuation in Riverside County amid fears of possible explosion; 215 Highway closed
Riverside County, California. – Fire authorities said the possibility of an explosion following a rail vehicle leak closed part of Interstate 215 and prompted evacuation orders for hundreds of Riverside County residents. Officials said with Cal Fire around. 7:40 p.m. Thursday, firefighters received reports of a chemical spill along...
Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person
A garage fire in Beaumont claimed one life today. Firefighters responded to 1500 Sequoia Drive at around 4 a.m. to a report of a well-involved garage fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company were called to shut off gas and power as fire crews The post Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person appeared first on KESQ.
Interstate 10 Beaumont collision leaves one dead
A deadly wreck was slowing freeway traffic on Interstate 10 in Beaumont and Banning Tuesday morning and was expected to continue impacting drivers until 9:40 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorist was killed in a collision reported at 6:23 a.m. It occurred in the freeway's westbound lanes just east of Highland Springs The post Interstate 10 Beaumont collision leaves one dead appeared first on KESQ.
Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman
Authorities today identified a Desert Hot Springs woman who was killed in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported Monday at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Justine Vallez, 40, of Desert The post Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman appeared first on KESQ.
Pipe bomb found on patient at SoCal medical center
POMONA, Calif. – A patient was brought into Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center with what was described as a pipe bomb Monday evening. Police received a call from security staff about the incident at the hospital located in the 1700 block of Garey Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Hospital security told police they located a […]
Authorities report concerns of possible explosion after chemical leaks from rail car in Perris
Authorities say the rail car's temperature is "trending in a positive direction" and has dipped since the initial leak. However, it's not safe enough for investigators to get close.
Traffic Alert: Washington St. southbound in Palm Desert closed after deadly accident
Traffic is currently being redirected after a deadly accident involving a motorcyclist who was going southbound on Washington St in Palm Desert when it was struck by a car. Drivers heading southbound on Washington Street are being redirected to head southbound on Palm Royale Drive. Currently, Washington Street going southbound between Fred Waring Drive and The post Traffic Alert: Washington St. southbound in Palm Desert closed after deadly accident appeared first on KESQ.
Mountain and high desert storms firing up again this afternoon
A string of thunderstorms ranging from eastern Riverside County to the mountains of San Bernardino county has prompted a Flash Flood Warning until 2:45 p.m. In addition, a Flash Flood Warning for portions of Riverside County covering the burn scars from the Apple and El Dorado fires has been issued until 4:15 p.m. for heavy rains and runoff that could trigger mudslides in those burn scar areas.
Harmful algal bloom prompts warning to stay out of water at Lake Elsinore
Authorities are warning those looking to cool off to stay out of the water at Lake Elsinore due to harmful algal blooms.
Apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs forces people out of a dozen units
A Desert Hot Springs apartment fire leaves a dozen units without power. The residents of the complex now have two weeks to find a new home while repairs are done. "I mean, I hope it looks worse than it is and it doesn't take too long to fix," said apartment resident Larry Drake. Drake is The post Apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs forces people out of a dozen units appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency
Riverside County reports nine new probable or confirmed monkeypox cases in Riverside County. 6 of them are from the Coachella Valley. All probable or confirmed cases are male. We do not have any reports of women in Riverside County. Riverside County officials make a motion to declare Riverside County in a state of emergency for The post Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency appeared first on KESQ.
onscene.tv
Vehicle Flies Off Embankment Leaving Driver Dead | Moreno Valley
08.13.2022 | 12:53 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside Office and Cal Fire, Moreno Valley responded to a reported, single vehicle traffic collision with the car off the road and down the embankment and the occupant trapped. Cal Fire arrived on scene and confirmed a vehicle off the roadway, approximately 100 feet, on its roof with one person trapped and a confirmed cut and rescue operation. Paramedics made their way to the vehicle and pronounced the occupant deceased. At this time the cause of the accident is under investigation and drug or alcohol has not been ruled out. EB traffic, on SR 60 into Gilman Springs has been reduced to one lane and is moving slow and backed up No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
knewsradio.com
Fatal Crashes Kill Motorcyclist, Trucker
Fire Engine and Sheriffs Car at Emergency Scene. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on Washington Street, just north of Fred Waring Drive in Palm Desert. A 29 year old man driving his motorcycle south on Washington near Tucson Circle, not...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Critically Injured in Hit-and-Run at Perris Intersection
A man was struck while crossing a Perris street, suffering life-threatening injuries, and the motorist who hit him was at large Tuesday. The hit-and-run occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Orange and Redlands avenues, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The agency said the...
Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.
California City Evacuates Amid Dangerous Chemical Leak
There is the possibility of an explosion.
Santa Ana Woman Suspected of Causing Crash That Killed One in Lake Elsinore
A Santa Ana woman is believed to have caused a DUI- related crash in Lake Elsinore, in Riverside County, that killed one person and hospitalized two others, authorities said Monday.
Perris still under evacuation order, 215 freeway closed due to hazardous chemical leak
Evacuation orders remained in effect for more than 100 homes in Perris Friday evening due to a leaking chemical from a railroad tank car that posed the risk of an explosion. The 215 Freeway was also closed in both directions. A hazmat team responded to Harvill and Old Oleander avenues after a large plume from […]
techeblog.com
Dashcam Captures Small Plane Crash Landing on Freeway in California Due to Power Issue
A dashcam captured a single-engine Cessna airplane crash landing on the 91 Freeway in Corona before bursting into flames. California Highway Patrol started to receive reports of a plane crash just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and when they arrived on scene, they found that there were two people on the plane and three in the truck that it hit, all of whom walked away without injuries.
