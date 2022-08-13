Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
City to hire security specialist for new round of school inspections
WOBURN - The city will retain the services of a security specialist to inspect local school facilities prior to the start of the 2022-2023 academic year, Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley announced last night. During a special meeting in the Joyce Middle School on Thursday night, Crowley notified the School Committee...
homenewshere.com
RMHS football field, track reopening pushed back to Sept. 22
READING – The opening of the rebuilt Reading Memorial High School football field and track has been pushed back three weeks to September 22 due to issues surrounding the completion of the track. In making the announcement to the School Committee at the committee meeting of August 11, Supt....
wgbh.org
Seeking diversity and more hands, Mass. contractors recruit teachers to help guide students to construction jobs
Bill Aalerud says he is part of the problem. “I’m exactly what we're trying to change,” said the 65-year-old vice president of the North Reading construction firm Columbia. “I'm your typical white guy who helps run these [construction] organizations — and you look at each and every one of them, we're all the same. So we need to change this.”
homenewshere.com
Melanson Group responds to RFP for Washington, Swanton parcel
WINCHESTER - The Woburn-based Melanson Development Group at 607 Main St., headed up by contractor Bryan Melanson, development consultant Toni Coyne Hall, architect Lawrence Reeves, and attorney Mark Vaughan, of Burlington, came before the Select Board last night to discuss plans for a potential “friendly 40B” at the Washington/Swanton Street parcel.
homenewshere.com
Committee considers naming RMHS track after longtime coach Hal Croft
READING - A newly formed committee is set to consider naming the Reading Memorial High School track after longtime coach Hal Croft, following a request by former track captain and School Committee member Carl McFadden and current football coach John Fiore. The request was originally made in the spring, with...
nhbr.com
Daughter sues Salem nursing home over parents’ Covid deaths
The daughter of an elderly couple who died of Covid has filed a wrongful death suit against a Salem assisted living facility, but on Monday the facility claimed it was immune from suits because of a federal law designed to protect front line workers in an emergency. The facility’s legal...
leominsterchamp.com
Proposal would turn former candlepin bowling alley in Leominster into new DCF office
LEOMINSTER — The Planning Board and local residents will get their first look next week at what will replace Mason Bowling and Recreation Center, which closed in May after more than six decades in business. A public hearing by the Planning Board is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Monday in...
MIT students, alumni petition school to re-open its ‘closed campus’
"Closing MIT’s campus will diminish the openness which makes MIT the vibrant, collaborative, forward-thinking place that it is." During COVID-19, it became necessary for colleges and universities to close their campuses for the health and safety of their students. Now, those same students are asking MIT to reconsider keeping the policy for the upcoming school year.
msonewsports.com
Tuesday, August 16 – Large Donation to Salem State – Lynn to Restrict Water Usage – News, Sports, Photos, & More
Weather – National Weather Service – Plenty of sunshine this morning will gradually give way to more clouds as the day wears along especially across eastern MA/RI. High temps should mainly be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s,but will only be in the lower to middle 70s along the coast as it becomes breezy.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire high school students build plane flown in Londonderry's PlaneFest
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — The hard work of New Hampshire high school students finally took flight. A two-seat propeller plane was built by students at Manchester School of Technology. The plane took off Saturday morning to kick off PlaneFest in Londonderry. The project was done in partnership with educational non-profit...
homenewshere.com
No watering of lawns in Burlington
BURLINGTON - As drought conditions worsen, town officials continue to take drastic measures. At the Select Board meeting last night, Burlington Department of Public Works (DPW) Director John Sanchez asked the board to approve several alterations to the current outdoor watering ban that has been in effect since the start of summer. The Select Board unanimously approved the revisions.
Andover Townsman
Andover dentist promoted to US Navy Reserves captain
To his patients, he is Dr. Charles F. McQuade, a dentist who operates at 10 Main St. in Andover. But McQuade also has a second job, or as he calls it a “commitment.”. McQuade recently reached the next level of this commitment when he was promoted to a captain in the U.S Navy Reserves.
whdh.com
CDC changes guidelines for COVID-19, including in schools
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Centers for Disease Control is peeling back COVID-19 restrictions in community settings, including schools, while continuing to emphasize the importance of vaccination. Many existing COVID mitigation measures, including 6 foot social distancing, contact tracing and quarantining without testing positive have gone by the wayside, as has...
New disease threatening historic trees across Massachusetts
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A grove of majestic beech trees graces a neighborhood in Brookline, much like it has for almost 200 years. These trees are facing a new threat, however. It’s called Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) and it can be fatal. The Longwood Mall in Brookline is considered...
University of New Hampshire is Getting Over $8 Million From the United States Government
First the Granite State received over $4 Million from The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. Now it's time for the University of New Hampshire to receive its check. To be exact, it's $8,355,789 and the reason UNH is getting this gigantic chunk of multi-million dollar change is because of the FEMA Public Assistance grant. It's a reimbursement for contracting to provide almost 70,000 COVID-19 tests between August and November 2020.
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
NECN
‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions
It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Considering What To Do With 2 Soon-To-Be Vacant School Buildings; Town Supports Veterans Housing Project With $500K Commitment
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
msonewsports.com
Monday, August 15 – Peabody’s Citizens Inn Gets Large Donation – News & Sports Podcast – Photos – Community Notes
Weather – National Weather Service – Mix of sun and clouds today with onshore breezes. May be enough to produce a spotty shower towards the Berkshires but many to stay dry. High Temps 80s. Visit Essex – Good Morning from Essex. Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson – Thank...
