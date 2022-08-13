Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
WMUR.com
New training program planned to attract paraprofessionals to New Hampshire schools
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — As students prepare to head back to school, several districts in New Hampshire are still looking to hire more help for their classrooms because of a statewide shortage of paraprofessionals. In an attempt to help address the shortage, the New Hampshire Department of Education is partnering...
homenewshere.com
RMHS football field, track reopening pushed back to Sept. 22
READING – The opening of the rebuilt Reading Memorial High School football field and track has been pushed back three weeks to September 22 due to issues surrounding the completion of the track. In making the announcement to the School Committee at the committee meeting of August 11, Supt....
msonewsports.com
North Shore Community College Funeral Service Program Receives Accreditation
DANVERS – North Shore Community College’s funeral service program has received its initial accreditation from the American Board of Funeral Service Education. NSCC’s program opened in the fall of 2019. NSCC’s is a unique model that is popular with students as they can take all their classes in one day, thus are able to retain employment while learning.
homenewshere.com
City to hire security specialist for new round of school inspections
WOBURN - The city will retain the services of a security specialist to inspect local school facilities prior to the start of the 2022-2023 academic year, Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley announced last night. During a special meeting in the Joyce Middle School on Thursday night, Crowley notified the School Committee...
wgbh.org
Seeking diversity and more hands, Mass. contractors recruit teachers to help guide students to construction jobs
Bill Aalerud says he is part of the problem. “I’m exactly what we're trying to change,” said the 65-year-old vice president of the North Reading construction firm Columbia. “I'm your typical white guy who helps run these [construction] organizations — and you look at each and every one of them, we're all the same. So we need to change this.”
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids
It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
WCVB
Teenager pulls 2-year-old out of Abington, Massachusetts, swimming pool
ABINGTON, Mass. — A 2-year-old Massachusetts child was rushed to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from a backyard swimming pool by a family friend. The victim then had CPR performed on them by the family friend. The event unfolded Monday afternoon in the backyard of a home...
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Massachusetts to Close After 75 Years
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA...
Boston Globe
The best places to get a lobster roll in New England
Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
homenewshere.com
No watering of lawns in Burlington
BURLINGTON - As drought conditions worsen, town officials continue to take drastic measures. At the Select Board meeting last night, Burlington Department of Public Works (DPW) Director John Sanchez asked the board to approve several alterations to the current outdoor watering ban that has been in effect since the start of summer. The Select Board unanimously approved the revisions.
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
New disease threatening historic trees across Massachusetts
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A grove of majestic beech trees graces a neighborhood in Brookline, much like it has for almost 200 years. These trees are facing a new threat, however. It’s called Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) and it can be fatal. The Longwood Mall in Brookline is considered...
whdh.com
7-year-old cancer survivor surprised with personalized bedroom
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Room to Dream Foundation, dedicated to helping children with chronic illnesses, stepped in to give 7-year-old cancer survivor Ellie a very special surprise of a brand new personalized bedroom. “It’s so cool because I have two ways to climb up my bed. There’s a ladder,...
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
WCVB
Driver punched as dozens of juveniles on bikes surround his car in Boston's South End
BOSTON — A man is speaking out after he said he was sucker-punched by one of a large group of juveniles on bicycles while he was driving in Boston's South End Tuesday afternoon. Boston police said they have received reports of the assault, which happened at about 3:40 p.m....
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction
BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
nbcboston.com
Juvenile Newly Indicted in Dorchester Principal Attack
A new charge has been filed in the November attack of the principal at a high school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, prosecutors said Tuesday. The juvenile, whose name isn't being released, is set to face the charge as a youthful offender in a Dorchester court on Wednesday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
nhbr.com
Daughter sues Salem nursing home over parents’ Covid deaths
The daughter of an elderly couple who died of Covid has filed a wrongful death suit against a Salem assisted living facility, but on Monday the facility claimed it was immune from suits because of a federal law designed to protect front line workers in an emergency. The facility’s legal...
