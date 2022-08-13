Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Yardbarker
New Two-Time All-Star Outfielder Seemingly Calls out New York Yankees Fans
Dodgers fans were surely upset that the team didn't make a big splash at this year's trade deadline, especially since the San Diego Padres were able to acquire young phenom, Juan Soto. The Dodgers instead opted to add a relief pitcher and a less-heralded two-time all-star outfielder that wasn't named Juan Soto.
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
Logan Webb pitches Giants to shutout win over Pirates
Logan Webb combined with Camilo Doval on a five-hit shutout and the San Francisco Giants’ first two batters of the
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Panthers DL Free Agent Target Signs with Chiefs
The Carolina Panthers are still searching for defensive line help midway through August and are now officially 0/2 on their top two targets - Carlos Dunlap and Danny Shelton. Monday morning, Shelton signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that also signed Dunlap. "We will tinker...
Yardbarker
Dodgers News: Will Smith Can’t Describe ‘Unknown’ Pitch From Hanser Alberto
The Kansas City Royals waved the proverbial white flag on Saturday night by having shortstop Nicky Lopez pitch, and the Los Angeles Dodgers put Hanser Alberto on the mound in the bottom of the ninth to preserve one of their relief pitchers. Whereas Lopez surrendered back-to-back home runs to Joey...
Yardbarker
Yankees provide injury update on slugger Giancarlo Stanton
The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games, with their most recent coming after closer Clay Holmes blew a save in the bottom of the 9th against the Boston Red Sox. During this ice-cold streak, the Yankees have been without several impact players, including star slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Chicago Bulls?
No team wants to hear the face of their franchise say they wouldn't mind playing for another team. But that's the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks after star Giannis Antetokounmpo said at an event over the weekend that he wouldn't mind playing for the Chicago Bulls at the end of his career.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Ravens Cutting RB Corey Clement & DB Robert Jackson
Clement, 27, signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season. The Eagles declined to tender Clement a restricted offer in 2020, but he returned...
NBC Sports
Bart's hot streak shows he's Giants' catcher of present, future
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants spent $10 million to upgrade their scoreboard three years ago, which was a great move for the organization but a brutal one for any young prospect who gets off to a slow start. There is no hiding at Oracle Park when you're struggling. If you...
Yardbarker
Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Wide Receivers
Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
numberfire.com
Orioles' Brett Phillips starting versus former team Sunday
The Baltimore Orioles listed Brett Phillips as their starting right fielder for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Phillips will start in right field and bat ninth against the team that cut him earlier this season. Austin Hays will switch to left field, Anthony Santander will drop to designated hitter, Adley Rutschman will move back to catcher, and Robinson Chirinos will take a seat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Estrada's walk-off shows there's still fight left in Giants
Despite the addition of an extra Wild Card team in each league to the MLB playoff format this year, the Giants face long odds to return to the postseason. Even with the numbers not in their favor, the reigning National League West champions haven't thrown in the towel on the 2022 season.
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder kept on Oakland's bench on Saturday
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Pinder will watch from the bench after Ramon Laureano was shifted to right field and Stephen Vogt was named Oakland's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 181 batted balls this season, Pinder has produced a...
Yardbarker
Packers Release OLB Randy Ramsey
He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury. Teams must cut from 90 players to 85 by Tuesday afternoon. Ramsey, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. Ramsey...
Yardbarker
Fernando Tatis Sr. says son's positive PED test caused by 'fungus due to haircut'
When it comes to bad excuses, Fernando Tatis Sr. may have just topped “he was hacked” and “the dog ate his homework.”. The retired MLB slugger spoke this week to baseball insider Hector Gomez and offered an extremely peculiar explanation for the recent positive PED test of his son, Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Dodgers Vs. Brewers Game Preview: Road Trip Continues At American Family Field
The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers as they continue with a road trip after having their 12-game winning streak snapped in a shutout loss to the Kansas City Royals. Even with the defeat, the Dodgers’ 19 wins since the All-Star break are the most in baseball and their...
MLB Odds: Pirates vs. Giants prediction, odds, pick – 8/13/2022
The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Francisco Giants. Check out our MLB odds series for our Pirates Giants prediction and pick. Tyler Beede starts for the Pirates, while Logan Webb gets the call for the Giants. Tyler Beede is a relief pitcher who will open this game for Pittsburgh....
numberfire.com
Giants' Brandon Crawford sitting Monday
The San Francisco Giants did not list Brandon Crawford in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford will take a seat Monday while Evan Longoria steps in at third base and bats fifth. Thairo Estrada will take over at shortstop and Wilmer Flores will start at second base.
FOX Sports
Pirates come into matchup against the Giants on losing streak
Pittsburgh Pirates (45-69, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (56-57, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (8-9, 4.17 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -239, Pirates +197; over/under is 8...
Comments / 0