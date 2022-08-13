ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Panthers DL Free Agent Target Signs with Chiefs

The Carolina Panthers are still searching for defensive line help midway through August and are now officially 0/2 on their top two targets - Carlos Dunlap and Danny Shelton. Monday morning, Shelton signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that also signed Dunlap. "We will tinker...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees provide injury update on slugger Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games, with their most recent coming after closer Clay Holmes blew a save in the bottom of the 9th against the Boston Red Sox. During this ice-cold streak, the Yankees have been without several impact players, including star slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Lincecum
Person
Sergio Romo
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Barry Zito
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Matt Cain
Person
Hunter Pence
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Bruce Bochy
Person
Tyler Beede
Person
Derek Shelton
Yardbarker

Ravens Cutting RB Corey Clement & DB Robert Jackson

Clement, 27, signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season. The Eagles declined to tender Clement a restricted offer in 2020, but he returned...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Wide Receivers

Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Orioles' Brett Phillips starting versus former team Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles listed Brett Phillips as their starting right fielder for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Phillips will start in right field and bat ninth against the team that cut him earlier this season. Austin Hays will switch to left field, Anthony Santander will drop to designated hitter, Adley Rutschman will move back to catcher, and Robinson Chirinos will take a seat.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Rays#The San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports

Estrada's walk-off shows there's still fight left in Giants

Despite the addition of an extra Wild Card team in each league to the MLB playoff format this year, the Giants face long odds to return to the postseason. Even with the numbers not in their favor, the reigning National League West champions haven't thrown in the towel on the 2022 season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder kept on Oakland's bench on Saturday

Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Pinder will watch from the bench after Ramon Laureano was shifted to right field and Stephen Vogt was named Oakland's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 181 batted balls this season, Pinder has produced a...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Packers Release OLB Randy Ramsey

He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury. Teams must cut from 90 players to 85 by Tuesday afternoon. Ramsey, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. Ramsey...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
numberfire.com

Giants' Brandon Crawford sitting Monday

The San Francisco Giants did not list Brandon Crawford in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford will take a seat Monday while Evan Longoria steps in at third base and bats fifth. Thairo Estrada will take over at shortstop and Wilmer Flores will start at second base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Pirates come into matchup against the Giants on losing streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (45-69, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (56-57, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (8-9, 4.17 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -239, Pirates +197; over/under is 8...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy