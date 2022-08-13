ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

homenewshere.com

No watering of lawns in Burlington

BURLINGTON - As drought conditions worsen, town officials continue to take drastic measures. At the Select Board meeting last night, Burlington Department of Public Works (DPW) Director John Sanchez asked the board to approve several alterations to the current outdoor watering ban that has been in effect since the start of summer. The Select Board unanimously approved the revisions.
BURLINGTON, MA
WCVB

New treatment reversing the effects of vitiligo

BOSTON — It's a disease that can make skin pigment just disappear. But now a new treatment is being tested in Boston that could change how patients look and feel as they battle vitiligo. "This is all pigment loss. I was about your complexion and my family same as...
BOSTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
Tewksbury, MA
City
Wilmington, MA
Wilmington, MA
Lifestyle
Tewksbury, MA
Lifestyle
Tewksbury, MA
Pets & Animals
baystateparent.com

September Adventures: 20 Family Fun Things to do This Month

Spanning the 72 acres of Franklin Park Zoo, Boston Lights features more than 55 large scale displays of hundreds of colorful lanterns. As guests stroll the zoo, they will see luminous scenes from the rainforest, whimsical ocean displays with creatures of the deep, glowing corridors of lotus and bamboo, traditional Asian lanterns and a stunning 66 foot long rose corridor. New this year is a colossal 82-foot-long octopus tunnel with eyes that open and tentacles that change color. zoonewengland.org.
BOSTON, MA
westfordcat.org

Looking to help those impacted by Lake Shore Drive fire? Cash, clothing donations needed

Subscribe to our mailing list and consider following WestfordCAT on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for daily updates from Westford’s hometown source for news. Editor’s note: I wanted to include additional information for the story that was posted on Sunday. Fundraising resources have been created on behalf of those that have been impacted by the fire. As a public service that serves to amplify the voices of our community in Westford, I feel it is important to use our platform to help those displaced as much as possible.
WESTFORD, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Home with a Salt Water Pool

If sharing the beach for a salty swim isn't your vibe, enjoy the saltwater pool of this private seaside escape. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $5,400,ooo. Size: 4,224 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 3 partial.
Joe Henry
Joe Henry
FUN 107

Life’s a Beach for This Rhode Island Camel [VIDEO]

It was a sight you had to see to believe as a camel was caught taking a stroll down the shoreline of a beach over the weekend. Erin Thorkilsen had herself a beach day Aug. 13 at Moonstone Beach in Wakefield, Rhode Island, when the strangest animal walked right in front of her. Of all things to see at a beach, a camel would be the last you'd expect.
WAKEFIELD, MA
Eater

Where to Eat Shabu-Shabu in Greater Boston

Shabu-shabu, a Japanese onomatopoeic term for “swish swish,” is a style of hot pot where diners cook thinly sliced meat and raw vegetables by dipping them into a simmering broth for a few seconds. It gained popularity among busy office workers in bustling mega cities in Japan, as its format offers a quick comfort meal in a convenient manner. People often get a smaller, individual pot of broth, which differs from the Chinese style, in which a group of people typically gathers around a communal pot. However, shareable shabu-shabu is also an option.
BOSTON, MA
goodmorninggloucester.com

Rosettis in Beverly Worth The Ride

We decided to go back to Rosettis on Brimbal Ave in Beverly for dinner last week. It had been recommended by our friends Chris and Charleen and we have been once but hadn’t been back in quite a while. There are so many fine restaurants right here in Gloucester, it’s hard to leave town for another but it was a special occasion and we have been wanting to return here for this Italian themed dining experience. We were not disappointed.
BEVERLY, MA
Time Out Global

5 sunflower fields to visit near Boston

While we are all sad that summer is nearing an end, the sunflowers are almost in bloom! Sunflower season is late August and there are several local farms where you can visit, take some pictures and just enjoy the New England sunshine. Here are five sunflower fields to visit near Boston this month. But if sunflowers are not your thing check out these other ways to get outside this summer like the best cruises in Boston or the best parks in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

UMass Memorial Health treats 10,000th patient at COVID treatment center

WORCESTER, Mass. - On August 15, staff at UMass Memorial Health treated their 10,000th patient since opening its COVID treatment center in July 2021. Dr. Sandeep Jubbal, medical director of the center, said this milestone shows the pandemic is not over yet. He said they are taking care of almost 40 patients daily, compared to the 80 to 100 they were caring for during the delta and omicron surges.
WORCESTER, MA
Live 95.9

Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?

Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Dogs
Dogs
Pet Food
Pet Food
Pets
Pets
commonwealthmagazine.org

Nightclub at Encore hit with $25,000 fine

AFTER FIVE separate incidents in which patrons at Encore Boston Harbor’s Memoire nightclub, some of them underage, were served more alcohol than they should have been, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has fined the nightclub operator $25,000 and the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission is upping its presence there. The fine...
BOSTON, MA
andoverma.gov

Mattress and Box Spring Curbside Changes

Starting Monday, September 12, 2022, mattresses and box springs will no longer be allowed for curbside trash collection and will no longer qualify as a bulk item, due to the updated MassDEP waste ban, which requires mattresses to be recycled. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has made amendments...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
OGUNQUIT, ME

