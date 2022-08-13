ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City police have located the family of a young girl found near 12th and The Paseo

By Matti Gellman
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Update: As of Saturday evening Kansas City police have located the girl’s family.

Kansas City police were seeking the public’s help in locating the parents or legal guardians of a young girl.

Officers discovered her in the area of East 12th Street and The Paseo, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Though she is non-verbal, police believe she is between the ages of four and seven years old. She stands four feet tall and weighs about 70 pounds, Becchina said.

Anyone with information regarding her parents or legal guardians could call the Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

