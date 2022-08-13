Read full article on original website
Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing
The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
1 big hurdle in Lamar Jackson contract extension talks with Ravens
Lamar Jackson still doesn’t have a new contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, and time is running out for the two sides to come to terms. This weekend, Jackson gave a deadline of the start of the season to get a deal done. The Ravens begin the 2022 NFL season on Sept. 11 against the […] The post 1 big hurdle in Lamar Jackson contract extension talks with Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season
The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight
Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham has surprising reaction to Baker Mayfield’s Panthers debut
While Odell Beckham Jr. continues to search for his next opportunity in the league, the talented wide receiver has been awfully supportive of his fellow NFL players via social media. It’s been nothing but good vibes from OBJ this summer, and in rather surprising fashion, Beckham left an encouraging comment on the NFL’s Instagram post about Baker Mayfield’s preseason debut with the Carolina Panthers.
Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that the deal is expected to include a late-round pick going to the Raiders.
‘He hasn’t gone through it enough’: Kyle Shanahan’s shocking Trey Lance admission ahead of huge 49ers season
The San Francisco 49ers will have a new quarterback under center for the 2022 season. After five years with Jimmy Garoppolo, head coach Kyle Shanahan is handing the keys to sophomore quarterback Trey Lance. Lance reportedly struggled in 49ers training camp but had a promising preseason debut. He’ll have to keep the impressive performances up […] The post ‘He hasn’t gone through it enough’: Kyle Shanahan’s shocking Trey Lance admission ahead of huge 49ers season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
After five consecutive years missing the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins are entering a new era. The team dismissed head coach Brian Flores after three seasons on the job, leaving with a record of 24-25. Now with first-time head coach Mike McDaniel, the team hopes to return to the postseason and win a playoff game for […] The post 2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers TE Robert Tonyan hilariously reveals the one teammate he doesn’t want to get hit by
Friday night, the Green Bay Packers opened up their preseason against the San Francisco 49ers. During the game, Packers linebacker Rashan Gary had the biggest hit of the game. That’s despite the fact that he did not even play. Amari Rodgers, at the end of his kickoff return, was pancaked by his teammate, sending the […] The post Packers TE Robert Tonyan hilariously reveals the one teammate he doesn’t want to get hit by appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season
Patrick Mahomes didn’t exactly have his best season as a pro for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. It wasn’t bad at all, but the former Super Bowl MVP has set such a high bar that anything less would be considered a “down year.”. At this point,...
Jets QB Zach Wilson gets positive update after undergoing knee surgery
Zach Wilson received the best possible news following knee surgery Tuesday, and it’s possible the New York Jets quarterback could be back in 2-4 weeks. It is believed that Wilson has a bone bruise and had minimal damage to the meniscus in his surgically repaired right knee. The plan was for just a meniscus trim, […] The post Jets QB Zach Wilson gets positive update after undergoing knee surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenneth Walker III gets injury update as Seahawks backfield is left in shambles
There has been a ton of buzz this offseason surrounding Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III. Unfortunately, Walker III is now injured and was unable to practice Tuesday. After practice, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll addressed Walker III’s status. “Ken’s got a little hernia thing that he’s...
Myles Brennan leaving LSU after failing to win QB competition
The LSU Tigers’ quarterback competition took a major twist on Monday after sixth-year senior Myles Brennan made the decision to walk away from football altogether. Brennan, who was once again competing for the starting role, was informed over the weekend that he would not be named LSU’s starting quarterback in 2022, despite some level of […] The post Myles Brennan leaving LSU after failing to win QB competition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Chiefs players who must impress in preseason Week 2 ahead of roster cuts
The NFL mandates that teams go from the initial 90-man preseason rosters to the final 53-man version by Tuesday, August 30, at 4 pm ET. That means that after the Kansas City Chiefs preseason opener vs. the Chicago Bears, Andy Reid and company now have two weeks to fine-tune the bottom of the Chiefs roster. For players on the bubble, a high-quality showing in the Chiefs preseason Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders (Saturday, August 20, 4 pm ET) is crucial.
Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense
In less than a week, the Cleveland Browns have seen two centers go down with serious knee injuries. First it was Nick Harris, who was carted off the field during the team’s Week 1 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now, it’s rookie center Dawson Deaton, who will very likely be out for a […] The post Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Corral pinpoints major Panthers issue in rookie’s rough preseason debut vs. Commanders
Apart from the actual experience of finally appearing in his first real experience of playing in a competitive NFL game, Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral had little to write home about in his preseason debut last Saturday against the Washington Commanders on the road. The Panthers did win that contest, 23-21, but from a production standpoint, it was a rather forgettable game for Corral, who went just 1 of 9 for 11 passing yards. He also got sacked once for zero yardage loss.
Tom Brady’s training camp absence gets more clarity amid Buccaneers’ concerns
Tom Brady’s training camp absence has been a major concern among Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans as of late, but as it turns out, there’s really nothing to worry about. The Buccaneers QB has been out due to personal reasons, and the expectation is he won’t be with the team at least after their second preseason […] The post Tom Brady’s training camp absence gets more clarity amid Buccaneers’ concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers lose pair of players to season-ending injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a pair of brutal injuries this week that will affect them for the entire 2022 season. Per Dale Lolley, wideout Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are heading to injured reserve. The injuries for Karl Joseph (ankle) and Anthony Miller (shoulder) are season-ending. Tough break for Miller, who was on […] The post Steelers lose pair of players to season-ending injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
