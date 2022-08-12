Before Danielle Jones passed away in 2015, her dream was to help children in the foster care system make their way to permanent homes. Jones was a CPS worker for Smith County who became inspired to join the field of social work by her aunt, Tammy Kegarise. Kegarise, who has been a foster parent for 19 years, made Jones aware of the foster care system by the many children that would come in and out of her home.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO