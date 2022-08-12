ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

inforney.com

2022 TEA Grades: What We Learned

For the first time since COVID-19 threw a wrench into education in the Lone Star State and beyond, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released 2022 A–F accountability ratings for districts and campuses. And while COVID wreaked havoc on school systems, teachers, parents and students alike, no Smith County...
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

HISD approves new hires for 2022-2023 school year

The Henderson Independent School District (HISD) Board of Trustees approved the hiring of six new faculty members during their regular meeting on Tuesday. They approved every new personnel recommendation after discussions in their closed session. Previously a Teacher Specialist, Courtney Jarrell is returning to Henderson Middle School this year as...
HENDERSON, TX
inforney.com

Tyler ISD students return to classes for first day of school

Feelings of excitement, happiness and some sadness filled the campus of Rice Elementary School on Monday morning as Tyler ISD students arrived on campus for their first day of the new school year. Clementine Allen, 6, was walking with a full smile and her head held high, ready to conquer...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Kilgore library director recognized for 5 years of service

Kilgore Public Library Director Stacey Cole was recognized, applauded and awarded for five years of service to the city and its community of book lovers. City Manager Josh Selleck recounted Cole’s accomplishments since becoming KPL director. “Stacey came to us five years ago. She had worked for KISD and...
KILGORE, TX
inforney.com

Smith County districts enforce safety precautions as school year begins

As students return to campuses in Smith County, area school districts have implemented new security measures for students and staff to ensure maximum safety of children and staff. What’s new this year, and what has already been established that will continue to ensure safety? The Tyler Morning Telegraph gathered information...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Key information for Tyler ISD parents as school returns

Tyler ISD schools head back to campuses today for the 2022-23 school year. Below is some helpful information from the district that can be helpful to parents. Tyler ISD uses Ride 360, an app that allows a streamlined flow of communication for you when your child rides the bus. The app uses GPS data and contains your child's bus route information as they travel throughout the district.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Dream of helping children becoming a reality

Before Danielle Jones passed away in 2015, her dream was to help children in the foster care system make their way to permanent homes. Jones was a CPS worker for Smith County who became inspired to join the field of social work by her aunt, Tammy Kegarise. Kegarise, who has been a foster parent for 19 years, made Jones aware of the foster care system by the many children that would come in and out of her home.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Texas African American Museum reopens after Phase 1 of renovations

The Texas African American Museum reopened its doors Friday after Phase 1 of renovations. People gathered at the museum for a ceremony followed by a tour of the revitalized facility. “This has been an amazing re-grand opening up,” Said TAAM Executive Director Gloria Washington. “The crowd was fantastic, I was...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Teacher certifications called into question in LISD board meeting

Hostility flared once again during the public comments portion of Thursday evening’s Laneville ISD School Board meeting as Laneville resident, and former LISD employee Suzanne Kinard addressed the board with questions surrounding the certification of several school employees. Kinard presented available board members with documentation from the State Board...
LANEVILLE, TX
inforney.com

Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings

The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

5 things to know about Tyler's proposed $228.1 million budget

The City of Tyler is proposing a $228.1 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. What does that mean for you?. Below, we broke down some of the biggest highlights of this year's budget. You'll see that the city wants to lower its tax rate, understand why your utility bill will be more expensive, and what the city plans to focus its dollars on.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Officials search for missing Lindale-area teen

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen out of the Lindale area. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Madison Adams, 16, went missing Aug. 10. She may still be in Lindale or could have traveled to Tyler, Whitehouse or Frankston. Adams is...
LINDALE, TX
inforney.com

HEDCO approves street and drainage bids for the new business park

The Henderson Development Corporation (HEDCO) President Noble Welch called the Board’s regular meeting to order Thursday and then called on Neal Holland, President of Stokes and Associates to give an update on the street and drainage bids for the new East Texas Regional Business Park. “We had three bids...
HENDERSON, TX
inforney.com

Troup boil water notice rescinded

Troup water customers no longer have to boil their water before consumption or use. On Thursday the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Troup public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
TROUP, TX
inforney.com

About 15 animals seized from southeast of Tyler

An animal control officer was injured during an operation today to remove more than a dozen dogs from a home southeast of Tyler and take them to shelters. Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Larry Smith said animal control officers from the county and the city of Tyler were at the scene in the 16000 block of CR 223.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Smith County Sheriff's Office locates missing man

A 63-year-old man who wandered off from his family Sunday was located the next day after being declared missing, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63, was found at a residence on Highway 110 on Monday. He went missing when...
SMITH COUNTY, TX

