Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
buzznicked.com
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Reaction to Having His Paw Kissed Reminds Us Why We Love Cats
It's not always easy to give your cat affection. Sometimes they just aren't interested in feeling the love. Just like one cat on TikTok, who seemed positively perplexed when his mama gave him a little kiss on the paw. The little guy was so confused and people online are cracking up over his hilarious response.
buzznicked.com
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
Man Stumbles Upon Black Widow With Whole Mouse in Web: 'Crime Scene'
"Burn the house down. Just burn it!" suggested one viewer of the now-viral image.
Caught on video: Hollywood business owner tackles man who punched, robbed pizzeria customer
A Hollywood business owner jumped into action when a customer at the pizzeria next door was punched and robbed of his wallet.The dramatic scene went down earlier this month in front of Rafallo's Pizza on La Brea in Hollywood, where residents and workers say crime is getting out of control.A man had walked up to a customer sitting at a table outside the pizzeria, then punched the customer and walked off with his wallet. He was followed by Tim Ratcliff, who owns Shin, a restaurant next to the pizzeria."When you see somebody get assaulted, I can't tell you the feeling...
People
'Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed 6 Months After She Was Found Dead at 43
Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been confirmed following an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Earlier this year, the former Empire cast member was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park — a popular hiking trail in Hollywood, Calif. — on Feb. 18, the date the coroner listed as the day she died. She was 43.
Dog's Adorable Reaction to Cat in Video Game 'Stray' Captured in Video
"Stray," which sees players take control of a stray cat in a world full of robots and mutant bacteria, is proving a hit with gamers—and dogs—alike.
lovemeow.com
Cat Left Behind Outside, is Scooped Up by Kind People, Turns Out, They Rescue Her Kittens too
A cat who had been left behind in a neighborhood, was scooped up by kind people. As it turned out, they rescued her kittens too. A cat named Tails was spotted in a neighborhood of Brisbane, Australia, scrounging around for food and shelter. Her previous owners had moved away and left her behind to fend for herself.
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
pethelpful.com
Video of Cat Comforting Golden Retriever Puppy Is Full of So Much Love
They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
dailyphew.com
This Dog Has Watched 941 Animals Get Adopted From A Shelter While She Waits For A Home
Sue was rescued when she was a young puppy and came at the shelter on August 22, 2017. The adorable puppy soon adapted to all the luxuries of the Bath Cats and Dogs Home foster home. Sue was supposed to find a permanent home shortly, according to the volunteers at...
Adorable Dog Hoisted Onto Boat After Swimming in Ocean Melts Hearts
"That's the best kind of catch that you can get when fishing."
Pet of the week: Meet Goose, the talented dog that sings along to the piano
It’s not everyday that we get to see a dog with a passion for music, while some of our pets of the week are gifted athletes and some have inspiring stories, Goose the dog is known for his singing voice. This adorable pooch and his 19-year-old owner quickly went...
Watch: Tiny French Bulldog pup chases large Rottweiler around the room
When a large Rottweiler began kissing a tiny French Bulldog, it threatened to melt many hearts. But that was before the small dog decided to chase the Rottie around the room which caused the Internet to melt down with laughter instead. In an hilarious video posted on Instagram (opens in...
dailyphew.com
Pit Bull Rescued From Dog Fighting Ring Now Spends His Days Cuddling Kittens
What does a pit bull and a well-known flavor of ice cream have in common? Well, they’re both called Cherry Garcia and they’re both super sweet. Just look at him cuddling these kittens!. Despite his loving nature however, Cherry hasn’t always been allowed to express it, because he...
pethelpful.com
Video of Chihuahua Meeting New Foster Kittens Is Peak Adorableness
We can't all be as sweet as Peaches! This tiny Chihuahua, like most others, has a personality ten times her size, but where other dogs are spicy, she's as sweet as can be. Just take a scroll through her videos!. Peaches' owner, who runs @chihuahuapeaches on TikTok, loves showing off...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Felt Cheated Out of a Movie
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine maintains a dedicated fan following years after the show went off the air, leading to the crowd-funded documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. More recently, Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan confirmed that the USS Cerritos crew will be spending an entire episode at the Deep Space 9 space station in its upcoming third season. Penny Johnson Jerald, now one of the stars of The Orville: New Horizons, appeared in 15 episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, guest-starring as Kasidy Yates, the captain of a freighter who falls in love with Capt. Benjamin Sisko. Speaking to Heavy, Johnson Jerald looked back on her time playing the character.
'Diva' Cat Steals the Spotlight from Opera Singer in Viral TikTok: 'What a Legend'
Audiences can't get enough of a "diva" cat who upstaged his opera-singing owner during a performance on TikTok. In the clip, which has been viewed more than 4.1 million times, the cat named Maximino is ready for his moment in the spotlight. He interrupts his owner @maura.music and takes over mid-performance by mewing along to the music.
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
