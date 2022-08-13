ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
buzznicked.com

Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever

Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Cat's Reaction to Having His Paw Kissed Reminds Us Why We Love Cats

It's not always easy to give your cat affection. Sometimes they just aren't interested in feeling the love. Just like one cat on TikTok, who seemed positively perplexed when his mama gave him a little kiss on the paw. The little guy was so confused and people online are cracking up over his hilarious response.
PETS
buzznicked.com

Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Pets & Animals
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS LA

Caught on video: Hollywood business owner tackles man who punched, robbed pizzeria customer

A Hollywood business owner jumped into action when a customer at the pizzeria next door was punched and robbed of his wallet.The dramatic scene went down earlier this month in front of Rafallo's Pizza on La Brea in Hollywood, where residents and workers say crime is getting out of control.A man had walked up to a customer sitting at a table outside the pizzeria, then punched the customer and walked off with his wallet. He was followed by Tim Ratcliff, who owns Shin, a restaurant next to the pizzeria."When you see somebody get assaulted, I can't tell you the feeling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

'Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed 6 Months After She Was Found Dead at 43

Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been confirmed following an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Earlier this year, the former Empire cast member was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park — a popular hiking trail in Hollywood, Calif. — on Feb. 18, the date the coroner listed as the day she died. She was 43.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Trachtenberg
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat Comforting Golden Retriever Puppy Is Full of So Much Love

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Shelter Dogs#Animal Shelter#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Hulu#Fulton Shelter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Video of Chihuahua Meeting New Foster Kittens Is Peak Adorableness

We can't all be as sweet as Peaches! This tiny Chihuahua, like most others, has a personality ten times her size, but where other dogs are spicy, she's as sweet as can be. Just take a scroll through her videos!. Peaches' owner, who runs @chihuahuapeaches on TikTok, loves showing off...
PETS
ComicBook

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Felt Cheated Out of a Movie

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine maintains a dedicated fan following years after the show went off the air, leading to the crowd-funded documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. More recently, Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan confirmed that the USS Cerritos crew will be spending an entire episode at the Deep Space 9 space station in its upcoming third season. Penny Johnson Jerald, now one of the stars of The Orville: New Horizons, appeared in 15 episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, guest-starring as Kasidy Yates, the captain of a freighter who falls in love with Capt. Benjamin Sisko. Speaking to Heavy, Johnson Jerald looked back on her time playing the character.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy