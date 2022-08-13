ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Daily Mail

Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital

Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

"I'm safer in the water": Woman jumps from burning Orange Line train into river

SOMERVILLE -- Of the roughly 200 passengers who escaped a burning MBTA Orange Line train Thursday morning on a bridge over the Mystic River, one woman actually jumped off the train and into the water.According the MBTA, the flames and smoke started pouring out of the first car of the train around 6:45 a.m. while it was heading towards Assembly station in Somerville. Passengers described hearing a loud explosion or loud bang and then smoke filled the train car. People then tried prying doors open and punching the glass out of windows in order to get out on the train...
SOMERVILLE, MA
CBS Philly

Shell of trucks remain after crash, fire forces part of N.J. Turnpike to shut down in Mercer County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The southbound outer lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County is shut down after a truck fire. Chopper 3 was over the scene near Exit 7A in Hamilton Township Tuesday afternoon. It looks like at least two trucks collided, igniting the massive fire. All that's left is the shell of the trucks. The southbound outer lanes of the turnpike are shut down while crews clean up the mess, but the inner lanes are open to traffic. Drivers should use alternate routes if heading in that direction.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

At least 13 people injured after car plows into crowd at benefit for Nescopeck fire victims

BERWICK, Pa. (CBS) -- At least 13 people were injured after a car crashed into a crowd at a benefit for the Nescopeck fire victims in Berwick, Pennsylvania on Saturday. The crash happened outside of the Intoxicology Bar.Police described the crash as a mass causality incident. According to our affiliate station, WBRE, the areas around Center Street in Berwick have been shut down. The Nescopeck fire in Luzerne County killed 10 people, including three children. There's no word yet on the extent of Saturday night's injuries or if the driver will face any charges.
BERWICK, PA

