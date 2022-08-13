Read full article on original website
Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital
Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
At least 10 shoppers fall victim to wallet theft scam in Costco parking lots on LI, police warn
Suffolk County police are investigating a group of scammers who are targeting shoppers in Costco parking lots. At least 10 people have had their wallet stolen while speaking to a conspirator pretending to ask for directions since July 14.
"I'm safer in the water": Woman jumps from burning Orange Line train into river
SOMERVILLE -- Of the roughly 200 passengers who escaped a burning MBTA Orange Line train Thursday morning on a bridge over the Mystic River, one woman actually jumped off the train and into the water.According the MBTA, the flames and smoke started pouring out of the first car of the train around 6:45 a.m. while it was heading towards Assembly station in Somerville. Passengers described hearing a loud explosion or loud bang and then smoke filled the train car. People then tried prying doors open and punching the glass out of windows in order to get out on the train...
Four dead, including three children, and eight children injured in tractor accident in Pennsylvania
Four people are dead, including three children, after a tractor towing a flatbed-type utility trailer carrying 12 people rolled over Friday morning in southeastern Pennsylvania, state police said.
Boy, 4, on back of dad's stolen scooter dies in Bronx crash with sedan; 2 charged
The boy’s 24-year-old father was driving the scooter on Bailey Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights around 9:30 p.m. when he tried to turn onto W. 193rd Street at the same time a Toyota sedan was trying to turn onto the same street.
Section of NJ beach closed due to sinkholes in sand
A section of a beach in New Jersey has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, according to the town’s mayor.
Shell of trucks remain after crash, fire forces part of N.J. Turnpike to shut down in Mercer County
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The southbound outer lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County is shut down after a truck fire. Chopper 3 was over the scene near Exit 7A in Hamilton Township Tuesday afternoon. It looks like at least two trucks collided, igniting the massive fire. All that's left is the shell of the trucks. The southbound outer lanes of the turnpike are shut down while crews clean up the mess, but the inner lanes are open to traffic. Drivers should use alternate routes if heading in that direction.
Car ploughs into crowd killing one & injuring 17 before driver slays woman in horror scenes at Pennsylvania benefit
AT least one person has died and 17 have been injured after a car ploughed into a crowd of people gathered to honor victims of a fatal fire. Cops allege the suspect rammed into a group of people in Berwick, Pennsylvania, before driving off and beating a woman to death.
Man airlifted after being struck by boat propeller on LI: police
A 53-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a boat propeller in the waters off Meadow Island on Sunday afternoon, Nassau County police said.
At least 13 people injured after car plows into crowd at benefit for Nescopeck fire victims
BERWICK, Pa. (CBS) -- At least 13 people were injured after a car crashed into a crowd at a benefit for the Nescopeck fire victims in Berwick, Pennsylvania on Saturday. The crash happened outside of the Intoxicology Bar.Police described the crash as a mass causality incident. According to our affiliate station, WBRE, the areas around Center Street in Berwick have been shut down. The Nescopeck fire in Luzerne County killed 10 people, including three children. There's no word yet on the extent of Saturday night's injuries or if the driver will face any charges.
Car hits crowd outside Pennsylvania bar, killing 1 and injuring 17
Aug 14 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and 17 injured on Saturday when a car struck a crowd outside a bar in Berwick, Pennsylvania, where a group was raising money to benefit the victims of a recent fire, according to police and local media.
