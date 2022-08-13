Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts State Police to continue search for missing swimmer
(WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police says the department will continue its search on Wednesday for a missing swimmer. Authorities have been searching for 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin since he reportedly jumped off the Jaws Bridge in Edgartown on Sunday night. State police say a trooper from the Oak Bluff Barracks...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police locate woman reported missing
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said Monday that they located a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing. Roxanne Cooke had not been seen since Aug. 4. Police did not release any information about her condition or where she was found.
Turnto10.com
Man charged with DUI in apartment complex crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence police said a man faces charges after crashing into an apartment complex. Police said 50-year-old Antonio Lopes was charged with a DUI after he drove into a unit at Evergreen Apartments at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night. The apartment was occupied...
Turnto10.com
Police: Pawtucket man, 82, found safe after being missing
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — UPDATE:. Pawtucket police said Hok Ting Ho was found safe on Sunday night. Pawtucket police said Sunday that they are looking for a missing elderly man. Police said 82-year-old Hok Ting Ho was last contacted at 1 p.m. He was last seen wearing a blue,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket man accused of making bomb threat against Norton employer
NORTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Norton police said Tuesday that they charged a Pawtucket man accused of making a bomb threat against his employer in town. Police said they arrested 59-year-old William Brown after he allegedly made a bomb threat on Monday against Pitney Bowes Global Logistics LLC at 15 Leonard St.
Turnto10.com
Two arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in Dartmouth
(WJAR) — The Dartmouth Police Department arrested two individuals after they allegedly fled from officers in a stolen car. The department says an officer attempted to get a Mercury Sable on Stackhouse Street to turn on its headlights. When it didn’t, the officer attempted to make a traffic stop,...
Turnto10.com
2 men charged in Block Island Ferry brawl to appear in court
(WJAR) — Two men charged in connection to a Block Island Ferry brawl earlier this month are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday are 26-year-old Michael Carvalho of Providence and 36-year-old Miguel Silva of Pawtucket, both are charged with disorderly conduct.
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into Providence restaurant
(WJAR) — A car slammed into a restaurant in Providence on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. at El Caribeno on Academy Avenue. The car went around halfway into the restaurant and had to be towed out. NBC 10 reached out to police for more information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Man hospitalized after house fire in Providence
(WJAR) — A man was hospitalized after a house fire in Providence on Tuesday night. The Providence Fire Department responded around 11:30 p.m. to a home on Union Avenue after a young boy called 911. The department says the fire was in a first-floor bedroom. “Crews arrived on scene...
Turnto10.com
Warwick woman charged with DUI in chapel crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police said a Warwick woman was charged after her car crashed into a chapel on the property of St. Rose of Lima School on Brentwood Avenue on Sunday night. Officials said 29-year-old Alissa Northcutt was charged with DUI - first offense, and several civil motor...
Turnto10.com
Radio host arrested for trespassing
(WJAR) — Local radio host John DePetro was arrested for trespassing on Staples Avenue in Warwick on Tuesday. Warwick police said he was arrested at 29 Staples Ave., where missing East Greenwich woman Charlotte Lester was known to frequent. Police previously executed a search warrant at this address in...
Turnto10.com
Owner of Attleboro car wash remembers business partner killed in crash
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A longtime friend of a local car wash owner on Monday remembered his business partner and his love of cars. Fifty-five-year-old Terrance Elder, the co-owner of Triple Play Car Wash on Route 1 in Attleboro, was killed in a single-car crash Friday. His longtime friend...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Search halted for 2nd brother who jumped from Vineyard bridge
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday that the search for the second of two brothers from Jamaica who disappeared after jumping into the water from a bridge featured in the movie "Jaws" was suspended because of hazardous conditions. Authorities said 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin and 21-year-old Tavaughn...
Turnto10.com
Owners of Somerset salon say business was broken into, ransacked
SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) — The owners of Chic Full Service Salon in Somerset said someone broke into their business two weeks ago, and while they didn't get the cash they were looking for, they still caused significant damage to a door and window on the property. The entire incident...
Turnto10.com
Prosecutor: No immediate charges in North Smithfield hazing investigation
The office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Tuesday that it has no basis at this time to bring any charges related to allegations of hazing involving the North Smithfield High School football team, but it said some of the reported behavior could be called "inappropriate." Team activities...
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to camper fire in Wareham
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a camper fire in Wareham early Monday morning. The Wareham Fire Department responded to the engulfed camper parked at a home on Marion Road. The department says 15 firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading to the home. No injuries were reported.
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown leaders discuss changes, search for new superintendent
(WJAR) — Leaders in North Kingstown discussed updates for the district on Tuesday night as the new school year approaches. Changes include a new app, more training and the search for a new superintendent. This comes amid allegations against the former boys basketball coach, Aaron Thomas. Since then, leaders...
Turnto10.com
Husband recounts saving wife from Woonsocket house fire
(WJAR) — A Woonsocket couple is seeking help from the community after losing everything in a fire. Husband and wife Joseph Theran and Jessica Watkins woke up to their Water Street home on fire a little over a week ago. "There was just so much smoke inside and the...
Turnto10.com
Warwick hears public comment on license plate cameras
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police cameras could soon be installed throughout the city of Warwick. The cameras take pictures of license plates, and they alert police to cars and trucks that could be connected to a crime. The city wants to add 10 cameras, costing about $52,000. Supporters say...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 goes inside new $250M Attleboro High School
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — The newest high school in the region is almost ready to open. NBC 10 got a sneak peek inside the new Attleboro High School. Aside from new features, it will also expose students to many blue-collar careers. The building is two weeks away from hosting...
Comments / 0