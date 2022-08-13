Coast Guard helps clean fuel spill in Biscayne Bay at PortMiami

An unknown amount of fuel spilled into Biscayne Bay Saturday afternoon near a container terminal at PortMiami.

Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard’s Southeast 7th District in Miami responded after 2 p.m. and posted an alert on Twitter to urge extra caution to anyone crossing the waters in the general area and to give crews space to work.

The Coast Guard hasn’t said how much fuel was in the water or from where it came, aside from saying “the responsible party and the local facility are on scene.”

This report will be updated when more information is available.

The Coast Guard released this image of fuel in the water near the container terminal at PortMiami Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13, 2022. U.S. Coast Guard

