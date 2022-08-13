ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Three takeaways from Chiefs’ preseason loss vs. Bears

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGGHm_0hGIDGbp00

CHICAGO — The preseason is in full swing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs lost their first preseason game to the Chicago Bears 19-14 but individual performances are much more important than the final score in the preseason.

Here are some observations from the Chiefs’ first preseason game.

Offense is still rolling with new weapons

Mecole Hardman, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Travis Kelce, Blake Bell, Michael Burton and Isiah Pacheco all touched the ball on the Chiefs’ first drive of the game.

The offense also did not lose any yardage on the drive either.

In a Patrick Mahomes offense that has thrived on spreading the ball around, they looked well continuing to do so with a few new weapons.

As the first-team offense sees more reps, it will be seen how well this new cast can gel.

The rookies can play

The rookie who flashed the most was defensive end George Karlaftis.

The first-round pick got consistent pressure in his pass rush and got a sack. Although it was against the second-team offensive line, it is still noteworthy for the big man to do it in a real game.

Trent McDuffie and Joshua Williams started at cornerback with McDuffie taking reps at punt returner as well.

Safety Bryan Cook is made some plays as well, notably a big hit on a punt return on special teams.

Corner Jaylen Watson made some plays on defense as well while fifth-round tackle Darian Kinnard did not look too well in pass coverage.

Linebacker Leo Chenal played almost the entire game on special teams and on defense and showed his run-stopping prowess all game long. His pass coverage needs work but for the Chiefs to keep him in the game for as long as they did means they likely want him to just get more reps for him to develop.

One rookie who did not see much time on the field was running back Isiah Pacheco who received a few touches in the first quarter but was taken out early: an indication that he is a valuable piece to the Chiefs’ offense.

Also, a valuable piece is rookie receiver Skyy Moore who caught three catches for 23 yards and fielded punts as well. Moore could be an immediate contributor to this offense.

Justin Reid is the backup kicker

Safety Justin Reid has made quite an impression Chiefs Kingdom since he signed to the team.

His eccentric personality and role s a leader of the defense made him easy to root for and his kicking skills make that even easier.

After kicking a 65-yard field goal in practice, Reid got to hit the Chiefs’ final extra point of the game and it split the uprights beautifully.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid connects on PAT in Chiefs’ preseason opener

The best moment of a preseason game comes in good fun.

The Chiefs host the Washington Commanders on Saturday for their next preseason game starting at 3 p.m.

