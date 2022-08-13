ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32

By Meg James
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GKetq_0hGID5z500

For the record :
10:30 a.m. Aug. 14, 2022 : An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified the person in the driver’s seat in a photo on an Instagram post by Teddy Ray. Ray was not that person.

Up-and-coming comedian Teddy Ray died Friday at the age of 32 in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

TV network Comedy Central confirmed his death in a Twitter statement: "Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community."

About 10 a.m. Friday, Riverside County sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a death at a private residence in the desert community of Rancho Mirage, Riverside County Sheriff's Sgt. Brandi Swan told The Times.

"The cause of death isn't known," Swan said, noting the investigation is being handled by the Riverside County coroner's office.

The comedian's legal name was Theadore Brown, and he lived in Gardena. The coroner's office separately confirmed his death, but provided no other details about its investigation.

His last Instagram post came two weeks ago to mark his birthday. It pictures a person sitting in the driver's seat of a sedan, along with the comments: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot ... sun."

Quinta Brunson, the creator of ABC's hit comedy "Abbott Elementary," late Friday added a comment to his post: "Heartbroken. Gonna miss you teddy."

A talented performer who burst on the comedy scene about a decade ago, Ray was featured in YouTube videos and in stand-up acts around the country, including in L.A. and Washington, D.C. He first gained prominence through Russell Simmons' platform, All Def Digital , and several of his sketches went viral, inspiring popular memes.

Ray was also featured in the eighth season of MTV's "Wild 'N Out" and HBO Max's "Pause With Sam Jay."

Tributes began circulating on social media.

Kevin Fredericks, comedian, actor and founder of KevOnStage Studios, tweeted: “Teddy Ray was one of the funniest people to walk this earth. @TeamTeddyRay.”

"Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray," Issa Rae's media company, Hoorae Media, wrote on Twitter. "Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets!"

The former co-host of the show "Desus & Mero," Desus Nice, posted : “rip teddy ray, he was a real one.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 187

???
3d ago

What a coincidence...a 28 yr old comedian killed himself last month who was also up and coming. The comedy business has gotten dangerous.

Reply(11)
44
Jennifer Bolyard
3d ago

Prayers for his soul, family, friends and fans. So sad, this world needs comedy right now 😭

Reply(11)
37
East Texas Proud
3d ago

I didn't know of him before watching MESSYNESS on MTV with Tori Spelling and Snooki. I enjoyed him and the cast and the show! This is very sad. 🙏 for his family and friends.

Reply
7
 

