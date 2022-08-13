Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Mission police ask for help after vehicle stolen with dog inside
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Mission, Kansas, are asking for help after a vehicle was stolen Monday evening with a dog inside. Investigators released a picture of someone who is considered a person of interest in the case. Police said the vehicle was taken in the 6500 block...
fox4kc.com
‘Turn him in’: Family asking for help after deadly hit-and-run crash in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY. — Less than a week after a metro mom was killed in a hit-and-run, her family is asking for your help. They’re calling on the city to help them get justice. “It was not real to me until I saw her face and saw her eyes had dilated and pupils were set. I knew my child was gone,” said Michelle Cobbins, Kameron Cobbins mom.
Kansas City police share suspect, vehicle photos from deadly hit-and-run
Kansas City Police responded to the area of Truman Road and Main Street where a PT Cruiser was struck by Tahoe and one person died.
Kansas City man accused of shooting juvenile in back after confrontation
Prosecutors have charged a Kansas City, Missouri, man after he allegedly shot a juvenile in the back after a confrontation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCPD attempting to locate 60-year-old man, family concerned
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 60-year-old man who hasn't been seen in days.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police looking for suspect and vehicle involved in fatality accident
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to identify and locate a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in a fatality crash. The incident occurred near Truman Road and Main Street on Aug. 12, 2022. KCPD says the vehicle in question is a...
2 people shot, 1 killed, outside Kansas City convenience store
Kansas City Police say two people were shot outside a convenience store in the 2600 block of Brooklyn Avenue.
Man killed in shooting Sunday night in Kansas City, Kansas
One man has died after a shooting Sunday night near 13th Street and Ray Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, police say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
2 shot at Kansas City convenience store Monday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot in a late night incident at a Kansas City convenience store Monday, with one of the victims dying at the scene. Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting call at The Top Spot convenience store at East 27th Street and Brooklyn Avenue. There they found two victims just outside of the store suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers tried performing lifesaving measures on one of the victims, but that person died at the scene. The other victim was transported by emergency crews to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KCTV 5
Double shooting at Kansas City convenience store
Parents in Gardner gathered at a school board meeting Monday to protest a proposed policy that would require students and staff to use pronouns that match their individual birth certificates. |. A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park. Gardner families protest proposal...
Human remains found in the woods near 47th and Raytown Road
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a death after human remains were found in the woods near 47th Street and Raytown Road.
Stolen car in Mission turns into search for missing dog
Mission police release a picture of a person they want to question. He is accused of stealing a car with a dog inside, and keeping the dog.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Kansas City suing state over police funding issue
The changes come after four people were shot in the carnival last year. The three 16-year-olds and 25-year-old survived the shooting. Nine counties across Kansas are recounting ballots for the failed Value them Both Amendment. It comes after a push from anti-abortion advocates who question the results. Graduating officers learn...
Man’s suspicious death in Kansas City now ruled a homicide
Kansas City police said a man's death, previously being investigated as "suspicious," has now been ruled a homicide.
Man dies from injuries sustained in KCK shooting on Sunday night
A man has died from injuries he suffered in a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday night.
KCPD identifies woman killed after being hit by SUV fleeing separate crash
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have identified a woman that was killed after the driver of an SUV attempted to flee a separate crash.
KCTV 5
UPDATE: Family reunited with girl found in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE --- Family has been found. Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and...
KCTV 5
1 taken into custody after high-speed pursuit ends in North Kansas City
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol took a woman into custody Tuesday night after a high-speed pursuit ended in North Kansas City. The pursuit in the Northland lasted about half an hour. The incident began as a stranded motorist call in Clay County shortly before 7...
kcur.org
Kansas City Police won't respond to calls as retaliation against DeValkenaere verdict, lawsuit says
In the early morning hours of July 15, Daniel Fox heard a loud noise coming from his neighbor’s house on 53rd and Rockhill Road. When he went outside to investigate, he discovered someone had kicked in the door. Fearful for his family’s safety — he has two small children...
KCTV 5
7th teen charged in connection with fatal shooting at Olathe park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A seventh teen has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at an Olathe Park in May. According court documents, the teen is 17 years old and is from Kansas City, Missouri. He has been charged with first-degree murder. During...
Comments / 3