Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

2 shot at Kansas City convenience store Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot in a late night incident at a Kansas City convenience store Monday, with one of the victims dying at the scene. Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting call at The Top Spot convenience store at East 27th Street and Brooklyn Avenue. There they found two victims just outside of the store suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers tried performing lifesaving measures on one of the victims, but that person died at the scene. The other victim was transported by emergency crews to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KCTV 5

Double shooting at Kansas City convenience store

Parents in Gardner gathered at a school board meeting Monday to protest a proposed policy that would require students and staff to use pronouns that match their individual birth certificates. A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park.
KCTV 5

Kansas City suing state over police funding issue

The changes come after four people were shot in the carnival last year. The three 16-year-olds and 25-year-old survived the shooting. Nine counties across Kansas are recounting ballots for the failed Value them Both Amendment. It comes after a push from anti-abortion advocates who question the results.
KCTV 5

UPDATE: Family reunited with girl found in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE --- Family has been found. Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and...
KCTV 5

7th teen charged in connection with fatal shooting at Olathe park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A seventh teen has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at an Olathe Park in May. According court documents, the teen is 17 years old and is from Kansas City, Missouri. He has been charged with first-degree murder. During...
