ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas cattle sales picking up due to drought

Tough decisions are being made around Texas as drought conditions force ranchers to cull cattle herds due to lack of forage. Cattle producers must decide whether to continue feeding by purchasing available hay or find other economical feed options, or simply pare down herd numbers. Jason Banta, Texas A&M AgriLife...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Local districts earn B ratings as Texas releases first state accountability ratings since 2019

Bryan, College Station, Hearne and Navasota school districts all received B ratings Monday when the Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings. The scores are the first the districts have received since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students did not complete the STAAR standardized testing in 2020, and school districts did not receive ratings in 2021 due to the number of students still participating in at-home learning.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Tuesday lottery

Texas Two Step 1-9-13-27 (9) Estimated jackpot: $200,000. Lotto Texas 7-23-27-33-42-50 Estimated jackpot: $10.5 million. Daily 4 Morning: 3-0-6-2 (5) Day: 3-6-3-9 (1) Evening: 4-5-7-6 (3) Night: 1-2-6-0 (6) Pick 3 Morning: 9-2-9 (2) Day: 9-3-2 (7) Evening: 1-7-8 (3) Night: 1-5-2 (8) Powerball 20-24-47-50-63 (5) Estimated jackpot $56 million.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Rudder ranked 11th in 5A

The Rudder volleyball team’s 10-1 start has it ranked 11th in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Class 5A weekly state poll. Brenham (9-1) is 13th. Navasota (9-0) tops the Class 4A rankings. Leon (7-1) is second in Class 2A with Iola (7-1) fourth and Bremond (3-1) seventh. College...
RANGER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy