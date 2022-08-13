Chainsaw Man is going to be making its highly anticipated debut later this year, and the producer behind the series has opened up about how the adaptation added its main stars to the cast. Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is now one of the most highly regarded action manga franchises, and thus it's gotten fans anxious over how the anime adaptation will be bringing it to life. This is especially true for the core cast of characters at the center as fans can't wait to see how the various voice actors in the anime will be performing each of their roles.

COMICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO