ComicBook
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Expansion Release Date Seemingly Leaks
The release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which is the next expansion in Blizzard's long-running MMO, seems to have just leaked. Currently, Blizzard has only committed to releasing Dragonflight at some point before 2022 comes to a close. And while it remains to be seen when the official launch date might be disclosed, a new leak seems to have spilled the beans a bit early.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Infinity Report Details First Major Reveal
A new report related to Assassin's Creed Infinity has shared some first details about a potential reveal related to the game in the coming month. Last summer, Ubisoft formally announced that it was working on a new live service game in the Assassin's Creed series that it was calling Infinity. And while nothing substantial from the project has been shown off just yet, it sounds like we could be learning about the first locale tied to the game in just a few short weeks.
CNET
Game Release Dates of 2022: The Biggest Titles Still Coming
Elden Ring is one of the biggest games ever made, and that's a great thing. It's one of the only major blockbusters gamers have gotten to sink their teeth into so far this year. Alongside other notable titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, however, Elden Ring launched in the first quarter of 2022. It's been a dry few months since -- but thankfully, that's about to change.
The Nintendo GameCube Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Despite the fact that the GameCube was one of Nintendo's worst-selling consoles, it offers a lot of nostalgia and a library of iconic games (via Nintendo). While known for its purple color, the GameCube almost looked very different, as American marketers thought the shade was too feminine. The GameCube came after the Nintendo 64, and it was a huge leap in technology for Nintendo.
ComicBook
PlayStation Seemingly Preparing to Release Dedicated PC Launcher
It looks like Sony is gearing up to release a dedicated launcher for its PlayStation games that continue to come to PC. In recent years, Sony has started to ramp up its presence in the PC space and has ported titles like God of War, Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, and most recently, Marvel's Spider-Man to the platform. And while Sony has already said in the past that it doesn't plan to slow down with these PC releases, it seems as though PlayStation could soon get its own launcher.
ComicBook
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new video game tied to Middle-earth and The Lord of the Rings has today been announced to be in development. Although details on the project are still incredibly sparse, this game itself is being published by Private Division, which is the label behind projects like The Outer Worlds and Hades. And as for the game's developer, it happens to be coming from a studio that has direct ties to The Lord of the Rings film franchise.
ComicBook
New Steam Leak May Hint at Remaster of Classic Shooter
A new leak associated with Valve's Steam platform on PC may have just teased that a classic shooter from id Software is about to get remastered. In the coming days, Bethesda is gearing up to hold its annual QuakeCon event. Taking place from August 18th until the 20th, Bethesda will be coming together with fans online to celebrate all things related to id Software and the publisher at large. And while we don't yet know what announcements might be made during the event, it seems like one reveal has now potentially been let loose a bit early.
epicstream.com
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Is Expected to Top Weekend Box Office
If you thought Dragon Ball peaked in the '90s, you have not been paying attention. The franchise has been on a high since 2015, and it seems Toei Animation is poised to push its reach even further. After all, the anime will welcome a new film to U.S. theaters this weekend, and industry predictions say Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will surely top the weekend box office stateside.
ComicBook
Toonami and Adult Swim's Original Anime Shares Release Date
It looks like Toonami is about to release another original anime, and Adult Swim is ready to hype fans up for the premiere! If you did not know, the late-night anime block has rolled out a number of original titles from FLCL to Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more. And according to new reports, Housing Complex C will join the team with a fall release.
ComicBook
McDonald's Announces New Pokemon Happy Meals
McDonald's has officially announced the return of Pokemon Happy Meals. Starting tomorrow, August 16th, Pokemon fans will be able to purchase McDonald's Happy Meals that contain a brand new "Match Battle" game that comes with a Pokemon Trading Card Game pack with 4 cards, a spinner, and a Pokemon-themed coin. Pokemon featured in the card set include Pikachu, Smeargle, Bewear, Rowlet, Victini, Drampa, and Cutiefly. Interestingly, the set seems to focus on "Gen 7" Pokemon, with nearly a third of the Pokemon in the mini-card set coming from Pokemon Sun and Moon. The Match Battle game is designed to help teach players how to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Review Round-Up: What Did The Critics Think?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is getting ready to make its big debut on Disney+ later this week, so you know what that means, critics have a lot to say about Marvel Studios' latest offering. The series will introduce us to Bruce Banner / Hulk's cousin Jennifer Waters, aka She-Hulk, who also happens to be a lawyer. She-Hulk has been in mainstream media and even appeared in the animated Incredible Hulk series. Marvel Studios has been killing it with their Disney+ series and they're hoping to hit it out of the park with this one. Well according to ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson, it's a home run.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
ComicBook
WWE Thinks Raw & Smackdown Rights Might Go To Netflix Or Other Streaming Service
WWE hosted its latest quarterly earnings presentation on Tuesday morning, hosted by Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Frank Riddick. The presentation included McMahon celebrating the improved viewership for the past quarter's premium live events compared to the previous year as well as the improved viewership for Monday Night Raw. Khan then brought up the upcoming television rights renewals for both Raw and SmackDown, which are currently partnered with NBCUniversal and FOX respectively. Khan claimed that the group of potential bidders for the two shows has gotten even more crowded since the last round of negotiations and once again brought up Netflix as a potential bidder.
NFL・
ComicBook
Nintendo Shares Encouraging News About Switch Price Increase
Nintendo has shared encouraging news when it comes to potential price increases for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles. In recent months, some fans have started to become concerned that ongoing inflation could lead to video game platforms like the Switch increasing in price over time. And while Nintendo hasn't yet announced that this is something that it will look to do, it doesn't sound like such a plan is on the horizon whatsoever.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Producer Details How Voice Cast Was Picked
Chainsaw Man is going to be making its highly anticipated debut later this year, and the producer behind the series has opened up about how the adaptation added its main stars to the cast. Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is now one of the most highly regarded action manga franchises, and thus it's gotten fans anxious over how the anime adaptation will be bringing it to life. This is especially true for the core cast of characters at the center as fans can't wait to see how the various voice actors in the anime will be performing each of their roles.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick 4K UHD Blu-ray Pre-Orders: Release Date and Special Features Revealed
Top Gun: Maverick has been an absolute juggernaut at the box office, passing $1 billion worldwide and recently outperforming both The Avengers and Titanic domestically. It's the movie that we all needed right now, and Paramount has revealed that you'll be able to watch it whenever you want on Blu-ray starting on November 1st. They've also revealed the list of special features that you'll be able to enjoy. This Day 1 purchase if there ever was one. If you agree, pre-orders for Top Gun: Maverick are live on Blu-ray in several different flavors. All of the details you need can be found below.
dotesports.com
The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked
Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
ComicBook
Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia
The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
