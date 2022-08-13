Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
NME
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time
John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
‘John Wick 4’ Producer Explained Why They Didn’t Film Fifth Movie Back-to-Back
The long-anticipated 'John Wick 4' is finally hitting theaters in 2023, but here's why they didn't end up filming it back-to-back with the fifth movie installment.
‘Power’: Starz Programming Chief On Possibly Resurrecting Ghost, Expanding Universe Overseas
Click here to read the full article. With four successful Power shows under its belt, Starz could be expanding the universe even further overseas. Sources have revealed to Deadline there are plans for a London-based Power spinoff, a project Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, would neither confirm nor deny during a recent interview. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said. “Which in theory, we would love to do again. I love that...
Jeff Bezos wants Amazon's new 'Lord of the Rings' series to do more than just make boatloads of money: 'I hope we do Tolkien's work justice'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos chimed in on his company's "The Lord of the Rings" prequel airing Sept. 2. It's likely to rake in major viewership numbers and, in turn, new subscribers. But Bezos told Time "our hearts are in it" and that he hopes "we do Tolkien's work justice." Amazon's...
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Harrison Ford Once Revealed He Owed His Career to a Lucky Bathroom Break
Harrison Ford once revealed why he owed his career to a random bathroom break he decided to take after a bad meeting with a studio executive.
Tribute to Dan Curtis: The Creator of TV's "Dark Shadows"
Producer/writer Dan Curtis. who died of a brain tumor in 2006, wasthe man responsible for many classic TV horror favorites including the 1960s gothic daytime soap, Dark Shadows, and the 1972 TV-movie The Night Stalker. Curtis was also the talent behind the iconic mini-series, The Winds of War, and its sequel, War and Remembrance.
ComicBook
Jessica Jones Star Says It'd Be Difficult to Return to MCU
Characters from Marvel TV's "DefendersVerse" have slowly been returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the likes of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) both returning to reprise their roles in the franchise. There has been recent speculation Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will soon join the mix, leading some to believe Marvel Studios could involve Kilgrave (David Tennant) in some shape, way, or form.
ComicBook
Toonami and Adult Swim's Original Anime Shares Release Date
It looks like Toonami is about to release another original anime, and Adult Swim is ready to hype fans up for the premiere! If you did not know, the late-night anime block has rolled out a number of original titles from FLCL to Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more. And according to new reports, Housing Complex C will join the team with a fall release.
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max 45 Days After Theatrical Release
If you want to stream Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, you’ll have to pay a premium. Warner Bros. movies are no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max after 45 days, Vulture reports. Instead, Warner will evaluate its release strategy on a “case-by-case basis” — such is the case with Elvis, which has not yet been made available on HBO Max but was released for digital purchase (and premium rental) on Tuesday. As part of “Project Popcorn,” all of Warner’s 2021 theatrical releases — including In the Heights, The Suicide Squad and Dune — were made available day-and-date on HBO Max, affording audiences an opportunity...
Steve Coogan’s Production Company Baby Cow Wins Bidding War For Katy Wix, Adam Drake Series ‘Fat Camp’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Steve Coogan’s production company Baby Cow has snapped up a new series from “Stath Lets Flats” star Katy Wix and Adam Drake (“The Chosen”) called “Fat Camp,” Variety can exclusively reveal. Wix, who has also appeared in shows including “Torchwood” and “The Windsors,” has co-written the series with Drake. She will also star. “Fat Camp” will be centered around a kids’ diet camp and set in the U.K. It was inspired by an article Wix read about real-life camps where parents send their children in a bid to help them lose weight. Wix and Drake will also exec produce alongside Baby Cow CEO...
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
‘Pet Sounds’: Al Jardine Initially Misinterpreted the Meaning Behind the Beach Boys’ Album Name
'Pet Sounds' isn't actually about pets, and it's not about making out either, as noted by the Beach Boy, Al Jardine. Here's what we know about this Beach Boys album.
ComicBook
HBO Max Lays off 14% of Staff
Monday, HBO Max parted with a substantial amount of its workforce due to corporate restructuring. In a report from Deadline, the streamer ended up letting go of roughly 14-percent of its workforce, or 70 employees in total. The trade obtained a memo sent to remaining staff members courtesy of chief creative officer Casey Bloys, where the executive explained the company's decisions.
ComicBook
Batman vs Robin Trailer Released
The pulse-pounding trailer for the DC miniseries Batman vs. Robin has arrived. Writer Mark (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) and artist Mahmud Asrar (Conan the Barbarian) are pitting The Dark Knight and The Boy Wonder against each other in the five-issue limited series that spins out of Waid's Batman/Superman title and the "Shadow War" crossover between Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke Inc. The trailer promises, "A Wayne Will Rise, and A Wayne Will Fall," which should be enough of a tease to whet the appetite of DC fans. Each of the five issues will be oversized at 48 pages.
ComicBook
The CW Is Getting a New Owner
The CW Television Network is about to have a new corporate parent. News broke on Monday that Nexstar, the largest owner of local television stations in the U.S., will acquire a 75% stake in the network after six months of negotiations. Current corporate co-owners Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery will each maintain a 12.5% interest in the channel, and Nexstar will continue to order original programming from both company's television divisions, as well as elsewhere. The CW's current CEO, Mark Pedowitz, will remain in that position after the deal is finalized, which is expected to happen in Q3 2022.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Season 6 Promo Teases Wormageddon: Watch
Rick and Morty season six is on the horizon, and all eyes are on the show ahead of its big comeback. After all, Adult Swim has confirmed the comedy will return this fall with all-new adventures featuring the entire Smith-Sanchez brood. Of course, this means the family will run into new villains, and a new promo for season six is here with a taste of what Wormaggdeon will be like for the gang.
ComicBook
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new video game tied to Middle-earth and The Lord of the Rings has today been announced to be in development. Although details on the project are still incredibly sparse, this game itself is being published by Private Division, which is the label behind projects like The Outer Worlds and Hades. And as for the game's developer, it happens to be coming from a studio that has direct ties to The Lord of the Rings film franchise.
