Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Season 6 Promo Teases Wormageddon: Watch
Rick and Morty season six is on the horizon, and all eyes are on the show ahead of its big comeback. After all, Adult Swim has confirmed the comedy will return this fall with all-new adventures featuring the entire Smith-Sanchez brood. Of course, this means the family will run into new villains, and a new promo for season six is here with a taste of what Wormaggdeon will be like for the gang.
ComicBook
Toonami and Adult Swim's Original Anime Shares Release Date
It looks like Toonami is about to release another original anime, and Adult Swim is ready to hype fans up for the premiere! If you did not know, the late-night anime block has rolled out a number of original titles from FLCL to Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more. And according to new reports, Housing Complex C will join the team with a fall release.
ComicBook
Echo Set Photo Reveals New Look at Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin
Kingpin is about to be really busy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to confirmation Vincent D'Onofrio's fan-favorite villain would return in Daredevil: Born Again, the character is also set to appear in Disney+'s Echo. Though Marvel Studios has yet to confirm D'Onofrio's involvement in the Alaqua Cox-starring series, recent photos from the Atlanta-based set show the actor walking around in his iconic Kingpin look.
ComicBook
Wednesday: Netflix Reveals First Look at Its New Addams Family
Netflix has revealed the first look at its new Addams Family. Released via Vanity Fair, the production still shows Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia in the upcoming Netflix original series Wednesday, which focuses on the daughter of the family. While Tim Burton's name is attached to the show, Miles Millar and Alfred Gough. They talked about what went into finding their new Gomez. "[Burton] wanted the silhouette to look more like the Charles Addams cartoons, which is Gomez shorter than Morticia, versus the kind of suave Raul Julia version in the movies," Gough said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
First Look at Andrew Lincoln in New Netflix Series
The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln returns to television in Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. The Netflix anthology series released its first-look trailer Monday, revealing a peek at Lincoln's episode reuniting The Babadook director Jennifer Kent and star Essie Davis. Consisting of eight "blood-curdling tales" from eight different directors, the horror anthology series will premiere its first two episodes October 25 on Netflix, with two new tales dropping daily through October 28. The complete collection of "unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror" will be available to stream on Netflix in time for Halloween.
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Review Round-Up: What Did The Critics Think?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is getting ready to make its big debut on Disney+ later this week, so you know what that means, critics have a lot to say about Marvel Studios' latest offering. The series will introduce us to Bruce Banner / Hulk's cousin Jennifer Waters, aka She-Hulk, who also happens to be a lawyer. She-Hulk has been in mainstream media and even appeared in the animated Incredible Hulk series. Marvel Studios has been killing it with their Disney+ series and they're hoping to hit it out of the park with this one. Well according to ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson, it's a home run.
ComicBook
Jessica Jones Star Says It'd Be Difficult to Return to MCU
Characters from Marvel TV's "DefendersVerse" have slowly been returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the likes of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) both returning to reprise their roles in the franchise. There has been recent speculation Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will soon join the mix, leading some to believe Marvel Studios could involve Kilgrave (David Tennant) in some shape, way, or form.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
ComicBook
Marvel Seemingly Reveals the Identity of Captain America's New Sidekick
The identity of the returning Nomad may have been revealed on the cover of an upcoming Captain America comic. Marvel recently teased the return of Captain America's sidekick with four possible candidates in Captain America: Symbol of Truth. Nomad originally started as a new identity for Steve Rogers after he ditched his star-spangled costume and shield. Since then, other characters have adopted the Nomad moniker, such as Edward Ferbel, Jack Monroe, Ian Rogers, and Rikki Barnes. It was believed the big reveal would take place with more fanfare, but the announcement of Captain America: Symbol of Truth and Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty storylines slid in who will be the returning Nomad.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick 4K UHD Blu-ray Pre-Orders: Release Date and Special Features Revealed
Top Gun: Maverick has been an absolute juggernaut at the box office, passing $1 billion worldwide and recently outperforming both The Avengers and Titanic domestically. It's the movie that we all needed right now, and Paramount has revealed that you'll be able to watch it whenever you want on Blu-ray starting on November 1st. They've also revealed the list of special features that you'll be able to enjoy. This Day 1 purchase if there ever was one. If you agree, pre-orders for Top Gun: Maverick are live on Blu-ray in several different flavors. All of the details you need can be found below.
ComicBook
Batman vs Robin Trailer Released
The pulse-pounding trailer for the DC miniseries Batman vs. Robin has arrived. Writer Mark (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) and artist Mahmud Asrar (Conan the Barbarian) are pitting The Dark Knight and The Boy Wonder against each other in the five-issue limited series that spins out of Waid's Batman/Superman title and the "Shadow War" crossover between Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke Inc. The trailer promises, "A Wayne Will Rise, and A Wayne Will Fall," which should be enough of a tease to whet the appetite of DC fans. Each of the five issues will be oversized at 48 pages.
ComicBook
The CW Is Getting a New Owner
The CW Television Network is about to have a new corporate parent. News broke on Monday that Nexstar, the largest owner of local television stations in the U.S., will acquire a 75% stake in the network after six months of negotiations. Current corporate co-owners Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery will each maintain a 12.5% interest in the channel, and Nexstar will continue to order original programming from both company's television divisions, as well as elsewhere. The CW's current CEO, Mark Pedowitz, will remain in that position after the deal is finalized, which is expected to happen in Q3 2022.
Steve Coogan’s Production Company Baby Cow Wins Bidding War For Katy Wix, Adam Drake Series ‘Fat Camp’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Steve Coogan’s production company Baby Cow has snapped up a new series from “Stath Lets Flats” star Katy Wix and Adam Drake (“The Chosen”) called “Fat Camp,” Variety can exclusively reveal. Wix, who has also appeared in shows including “Torchwood” and “The Windsors,” has co-written the series with Drake. She will also star. “Fat Camp” will be centered around a kids’ diet camp and set in the U.K. It was inspired by an article Wix read about real-life camps where parents send their children in a bid to help them lose weight. Wix and Drake will also exec produce alongside Baby Cow CEO...
ComicBook
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new video game tied to Middle-earth and The Lord of the Rings has today been announced to be in development. Although details on the project are still incredibly sparse, this game itself is being published by Private Division, which is the label behind projects like The Outer Worlds and Hades. And as for the game's developer, it happens to be coming from a studio that has direct ties to The Lord of the Rings film franchise.
ComicBook
Man-Thing Director Explains How Ang Lee's Hulk Changed the Cult Classic
Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated Hollywood, nearly every studio in town had its hand in the proverbial Marvel pie. The X-Men and Fantastic Four found themselves at Fox while the Spider-Man family resided with Sony. Beyond that, rights for other lesser-known characters were all over the place. Universal had its stake in the Incredible Hulk and the green giant's stable of supporting characters, New Line had Blade and a few others; even Lionsgate had Man-Thing.
ComicBook
Better Call Saul: Cinnabon Announces Opening in Nebraska After Series Finale
The 63rd and final episode of Better Call Saul aired this week, and the story of Bob Odenkirk's criminal lawyer character has concluded (naturally, spoilers will follow). In the final episode there were a lot of reunions and surprise cameos, but also some neat bows that tied together plot threads that were lingering from the final episodes of Breaking Bad. Though not the biggest of these, one of them of course regards Saul's time as Gene Takavic, manager of the Omaha, Nebraska Cinnabon. After finally being apprehended by authorities, Saul was forced to call his coworker and confirm he wouldn't be coming in ever again, and Cinnabon wasted no time looking for a replacement.
ComicBook
Madame Web Set Photo Shows Off Classic Looking Daily Bugle
Madame Web set photos are showing off a classic-looking Daily Bugle building. Not a lot is known about the story for the Sony movie. They've been trying to keep a lid on things as set photos continue to trickle out. But, one thing seems certain, the movie aims to unify a bunch of threads in the Spider-Man mythos. From the mystery characters that Adam Scott and Emma Roberts are playing to Dakota Johnson's main character, there's plenty of Spider-Business going on in Madame Webb. Morbius gave little closure to fans hoping for some larger Spider-Verse world-building after Spider-Man: No Way Home. It seems like Sony's next outing might provide some more breadcrumbs for where this is all headed. (To say nothing of the crown jewel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which was delayed this year and will probably factor into all of these shenanigans somehow.) But, for now, Daily Bugle Easter eggs and speculation around characters is all the people have to go on. Check out the picture down below.
ComicBook
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Expansion Release Date Seemingly Leaks
The release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which is the next expansion in Blizzard's long-running MMO, seems to have just leaked. Currently, Blizzard has only committed to releasing Dragonflight at some point before 2022 comes to a close. And while it remains to be seen when the official launch date might be disclosed, a new leak seems to have spilled the beans a bit early.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan's Armored Titan Readies to Fight With Awesome Cosplay
One awesome cosplay is ready for Reiner Braun's Armored Titan power to come back for Attack on Titan's final season! The second part of the anime's fourth and final season wrapped up earlier this year, but left fans on a huge cliffhanger. It was announced shortly after that the series would be returning for a full and potentially final, final Part 3, and thus fans have been waiting to see more ever since. But there are still many characters left hanging in the balance as Eren Yeager's Final Titan power has begun to destroy the rest of the world.
Comments / 0