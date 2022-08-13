ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Rollover crash in west El Paso closes down I-10 lanes

 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – El Paso Police Department reported a rollover crash on I-10 west and Schuster Ave.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Two lanes have been closed off on I-10 west.

