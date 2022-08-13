ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo food trucks and how to find them

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KaBim_0hGIArij00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has a surplus of amazing food trucks just waiting to be discovered, the trouble is knowing where to find them so here is a list of popular food trucks making their way around the community!

Coffee

  • Xertz Coffee
    • This coffee truck can be found parked at 2351 Sunset Drive and offers day-to-day specials, as well as online ordering which can be found here.
    • Facebook: Xertz Coffee
  • The Valley Coffee Co .
  • Joy Jammers Java
    • Joy Jammers Java is a Christian-based coffee business that features coffee, Smoothies, Italian Sodas, and Pastries. They can be found through their website, www.joyjammersjava.com under the Find Us tab.

Desert

  • Angelo’s Best Funnel Cakes and Churros
  • Kona Ice of San Angelo
  • The Crazy Fruit
    • This food truck offers Futera, Fruta Fresca, Agua Fresca, strawberries and Crèma, fresh elote, smoothies, Corn in a cup, chips, nachos, candies, sodas, edible arrangements, fruit trays and more. The Crazy fruit can be found at 426 n van Buren st, and have another location in Sunset Mall.
  • Semper Fresh Kettle Corn
    • Classic kettle corn and specialty flavors for any event, party, or fundraiser. This business is USMC veteran owned and operated. This truck can be found through their Facebook Page or their website at, semperfreshkettlecorn.com .
    • Facebook: Semper Fresh Kettle Corn

Food and Beverage

  • Jazzy’s Galaxy
    • Jazzy’s Galaxy is advertised as a lemonade stand with multiple flavors but also features some sweet treats. This stand can be found by following their Facebook page, @jazzysgalaxy.
    • Facebook: @jazzysgalaxy
  • Sunset Jr .
    • This food truck specializes in sandwiches and burgers and can be found at 3501 Knickerbocker. On Friday, they are next to Xertz Coffee (2351 Sunset Dr.) from 11 AM – 9 PM. This food truck also offers curbside and online ordering at https://www.toasttab.com/sunset-jr-San-Angelo/v3
    • Facebook: Sunset Jr
  • Fattys Grill
    • Fattys Grill is located on 1602 S. Oaks and serves grilled American dishes. There are picnic tables to dine at on location. This food truck was also featured for the owner’s creation of a Food truck Park called IDK, WTV, for more on that go here.
    • Facebook: Fattys Grill
  • Mr. Munchiez
    • This food truck/resturant can be found at 1902 N Chadbourne St and has everything from tacos to burgers and sandwiches loaded fries and so much more. Their unofficial page can be found here.
    • Facebook: Mr. Munchiez
  • The Pit BBQ San Angelo
    • The Pit BBQ is a BBQ food truck that can be found at 2330 Sherwood Way and their food can be ordered off of San Angelo To Go. Their official page and menu can be found here.
    • Facebook: The Pit BBQ San Angelo
  • Lonestar Cheeseburger Company
  • Rey Ray’s BBQ & Catering LLC
  • Street Eats
    • Street Eats brings, “a unique match up of street food and street art. Filled with bold flavors with everyday favorites like street tacos and wings to more adventurous specialty sandwiches and wraps.” This eatery is located at 1827 W Ave N.
    • Facebook: Street Eats
  • The Doggfather Food Truck
  • Reynas Tacos
  • Bada Bing Wood Fired Pizza
    • Bada Bing Wood Fired Pizza is a local family owned, mobile wood-fired oven, serving wood-fired pizza. They can be found at Ranch ln and through their Facebook page.
    • Facebook: Bada Bing Wood Fired Pizza
  • Drei Bruders Rasberry’s Fresh Pork Sausage LLC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Firefighters union: 50 Guns in 50 days for $50

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Fire Fighters Association is selling tickets for their gun raffle, 50 Guns in 50 days for $50. The raffle is advertised as having $25000 in prizes with only 1000 tickets available for purchase, all proceeds benefit the San Angelo Firefighters Association. You must be 18 years old or […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | Dangerous Intersection Due for an Upgrade

SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Joseph Vargas joins Joe Hyde to talk about his new book. Also, an alleged murderer was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, six intersections will be upgraded by the city, Clayton Dunn has pled not guilty, TLCA is getting a new stadium and speaking of school, it starts tomorrow!
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
San Angelo, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
San Angelo, TX
Food & Drinks
San Angelo, TX
Lifestyle
KLST/KSAN

Runaway child may be located in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 15-year-old Reina Rivera has been missing from Paris Texas since August 9, 2022, and new information suggests she may be located in San Angelo. In multiple posts published on Facebook over the weekend, an Abilene group named Operation: Preying on Predators said Rivera was last seen in San Angelo with three […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
LoneStar 92

San Angelo, Texas Salon Owner Charged with Hate Crime after Drunken Assault

For many, going out for a night of drinks is meant to be fun. Its a time to get together with your friends and act a little silly just to make each other laugh. For others, alcohol is their albatross. Meaning they do not know how to handle what they are drinking. They keep drinking it, though, to try and make themselves look tough or to not be scorned for not being able to drink it. It doesn't excuse the actions of this San Angelo, Texas salon owner but she clearly cannot handle whatever it is she likes to drink.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

2022 Food Truck Festival

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Paintbrush Alley Market Days is hosting the 2022 Food Truck Festival on September 10th from 6p-10p at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion on Oaks St. The event will have not only food trucks and food vendors but also small business bakers, makers, creators, and everything food. The first Food Truck Festival in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Street Food#Mexican Food#Specialty Food#Bakery#Food Drink#Coffee Xertz Coffee#Sunset Drive#Thevalleycoffeeco#Christian#Kona Ice#Futera#Fruta Fresca
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Lilly Fest

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The International Waterlily Collection (IWC) will be hosting the Lilly Fest to celebrate and admire San Angelo’s hidden Gem. This collection is the largest collection of waterlilies in the world and this event is hosted in honor of Kenneth Landon, “who brought so much beauty and love to the community of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police Seeking Information on Burglary Suspect

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department is looking for identifying information on a burglary suspect. According to the SAPD in a social media post Monday, He is the suspect in a Burglary of the Building and frequents the area around the 200 block of S. Washington St.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Turning lanes on Bell St to be shut down

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation San Angelo reported that portions of the intersections of Bell St. will be closed on the night of August 17, 2022. Wednesday, August 17 from 8 PM until 6 AM Thursday 18 both turning lanes on Bell St will be closed to be ground down and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KLST/KSAN

Spirit Halloween opens Sunday!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Spirit Halloweens San Angelo location is opening Sunday, August 14th at 12 PM! This organization has over 1,400 stores across the United States and is the largest Halloween retailer in North America according to its website. The newly licensed merch for 2022 includes Dino Ranch, Bluey, Encanto, The Incredibles, Ted Lasso, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Pupppalooza with PAWS

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is working with Petco today to match the community with their new furry friend in a Pupppalooza puppy event! The event will be showcasing the shelter’s puppies only, on Saturday, August 13 from 10 AM to 3 PM at Petco (4157 Sunset Dr).
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Volunteers needed for Spook Night

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The CLFE Network is currently looking for volunteers to help with this year’s Spook Night event. Spook Night will be held in Kirby Park on Saturday, October 29, 2002, from 6 PM to 10 PM and will be full of family fun including Trunk O’ Treat, Spooky Movies, and Costume Contest […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Eden CISD debuts new school building

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Eden Bulldogs are all set and ready to go for the new school year as their new school building is officially open and ready for learning. The Consolidated Independent School District debuted a new kindergarten through 12th campus, it’s the first one built in almost 100 years. “The old school […]
EDEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy