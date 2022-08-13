2022 Food Truck Festival
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Paintbrush Alley Market Days is hosting the 2022 Food Truck Festival on September 10th from 6p-10p at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion on Oaks St.San Angelo food trucks and how to find them
The event will have not only food trucks and food vendors but also small business bakers, makers, creators, and everything food.New Food Truck Park in San Angelo
The first Food Truck Festival in San Angelo was hosted by Lake View Bible Church in 2017.
