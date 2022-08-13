ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

2022 Food Truck Festival

 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Paintbrush Alley Market Days is hosting the 2022 Food Truck Festival on September 10th from 6p-10p at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion on Oaks St.

San Angelo food trucks and how to find them

The event will have not only food trucks and food vendors but also small business bakers, makers, creators, and everything food.

New Food Truck Park in San Angelo

The first Food Truck Festival in San Angelo was hosted by Lake View Bible Church in 2017.

CC Paintbrush Alley Markey Days
Firefighters union: 50 Guns in 50 days for $50

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Fire Fighters Association is selling tickets for their gun raffle, 50 Guns in 50 days for $50. The raffle is advertised as having $25000 in prizes with only 1000 tickets available for purchase, all proceeds benefit the San Angelo Firefighters Association. You must be 18 years old or […]
Spirit Halloween opens Sunday!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Spirit Halloweens San Angelo location is opening Sunday, August 14th at 12 PM! This organization has over 1,400 stores across the United States and is the largest Halloween retailer in North America according to its website. The newly licensed merch for 2022 includes Dino Ranch, Bluey, Encanto, The Incredibles, Ted Lasso, […]
San Angelo Lilly Fest

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The International Waterlily Collection (IWC) will be hosting the Lilly Fest to celebrate and admire San Angelo’s hidden Gem. This collection is the largest collection of waterlilies in the world and this event is hosted in honor of Kenneth Landon, “who brought so much beauty and love to the community of […]
Runaway child may be located in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 15-year-old Reina Rivera has been missing from Paris Texas since August 9, 2022, and new information suggests she may be located in San Angelo. In multiple posts published on Facebook over the weekend, an Abilene group named Operation: Preying on Predators said Rivera was last seen in San Angelo with three […]
Pupppalooza with PAWS

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is working with Petco today to match the community with their new furry friend in a Pupppalooza puppy event! The event will be showcasing the shelter’s puppies only, on Saturday, August 13 from 10 AM to 3 PM at Petco (4157 Sunset Dr).
Turning lanes on Bell St to be shut down

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation San Angelo reported that portions of the intersections of Bell St. will be closed on the night of August 17, 2022. Wednesday, August 17 from 8 PM until 6 AM Thursday 18 both turning lanes on Bell St will be closed to be ground down and […]
Eden CISD debuts new school building

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Eden Bulldogs are all set and ready to go for the new school year as their new school building is officially open and ready for learning. The Consolidated Independent School District debuted a new kindergarten through 12th campus, it’s the first one built in almost 100 years. “The old school […]
Volunteers needed for Spook Night

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The CLFE Network is currently looking for volunteers to help with this year’s Spook Night event. Spook Night will be held in Kirby Park on Saturday, October 29, 2002, from 6 PM to 10 PM and will be full of family fun including Trunk O’ Treat, Spooky Movies, and Costume Contest […]
Utility Construction Closes Busy San Angelo Intersection on the 1st Day of School

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo City officials Tuesday afternoon announced that the intersection of College  Hills Blvd. and Oxford Dr. will close again on the first two days of school Wednesday and Thursday.   According to information from the city, the intersection of College Hills Boulevard and Oxford Dr. will be completely closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 & 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. Citizens traveling north on College Hills may avoid the closure by traveling west on Millbrook Drive to Southwest Boulevard then to Sherwood Way to Avenue N to access the…
San Angelo ISD Increases Wages & Offers Bonuses for New Bus Drivers

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Independent School District is currently hiring bus drivers for the upcoming school year. The following is a press release from San Angelo ISD: Do you want to make a difference in the community? Join our transportation team. We are hiring bus drivers. SAISD offers an increased starting salary of $20.00/hour for bus drivers. In addition, hiring and recruitment incentives are available. New bus drivers are eligible for a one time, new employee hiring incentive of $500.00 to be paid in two equal installments of $250.00. Current full time drivers, monitors, and…
San Angelo food trucks and how to find them

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has a surplus of amazing food trucks just waiting to be discovered, the trouble is knowing where to find them so here is a list of popular food trucks making their way around the community! Coffee Xertz Coffee This coffee truck can be found parked at 2351 Sunset Drive […]
DAILY LIVE! | Dangerous Intersection Due for an Upgrade

SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Joseph Vargas joins Joe Hyde to talk about his new book. Also, an alleged murderer was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, six intersections will be upgraded by the city, Clayton Dunn has pled not guilty, TLCA is getting a new stadium and speaking of school, it starts tomorrow!
