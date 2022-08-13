SAN ANGELO, Texas — Paintbrush Alley Market Days is hosting the 2022 Food Truck Festival on September 10th from 6p-10p at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion on Oaks St.

The event will have not only food trucks and food vendors but also small business bakers, makers, creators, and everything food.

The first Food Truck Festival in San Angelo was hosted by Lake View Bible Church in 2017.

CC Paintbrush Alley Markey Days

