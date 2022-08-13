Matheus Scheffel def. Juan Adams at 2022 PFL Playoffs 2: Best photos
Check out these photos from Matheus Scheffel’s TKO win over Juan Adams in the heavyweight semifinals at the 2022 PFL Playoffs 2 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photos courtesy of PFL)
Check out these photos from Matheus Scheffel’s TKO win over Juan Adams in the heavyweight semifinals at the 2022 PFL Playoffs 2 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photos courtesy of PFL)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.https://www.usatoday.com/sports
Comments / 0