Mindy Kaling and the "Never Have I Ever" Cast Declare Whether They're Team Paxton or Team Ben
"Never Have I Ever" finally returned for season three on Aug. 12 and, of course, Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) never-ending love triangle is the source of more drama. We've watched Devi go back and forth between Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewison) in the first two seasons of the teen series as she's tried to balance her love life to no avail. However, season three introduces a new face to her rotation: Des (played by Anirudh Pisharody) — a "really hot Indian guy," creator Mindy Kaling previously teased, who briefly dates our leading lady. Though their short-lived relationship puts Devi back at square one, the end of season three teases hopes for rekindled feelings between either her and Paxton or frenemy Ben.
Kaley Cuoco Addresses Whether or Not She Wants a 3rd Season of "The Flight Attendant"
"The Flight Attendant" has become one of the buzziest shows on HBO Max, not to mention an award-winning hit that earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for several team members behind the show, including lead actress Kaley Cuoco. After two successful seasons, though, will the comedy-thriller take flight a third time, or is it permanently grounded?
Mindy Kaling Says She'd "Absolutely" Consider a "Never Have I Ever" Spinoff
Season three of Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" may have only premiered on Aug. 12, but we're already thinking about the future of the series. The Maitreyi Ramakrishnan-led teen dramedy will end with a fourth and final season sometime in 2023 as Devi heads into her senior year of high school. Though we don't know many plot details yet, Mindy Kaling is being transparent about why she decided to cap off her creation after four seasons.
50 of Mindy Kaling's Most Experimental Fashion Moments
Mindy Kaling's career as a show creator, actor, producer, and comedian is impressive to say the least, so having a wardrobe that fits the bill and keeps everyone guessing is crucial. Kaling's enthusiasm for expressing herself through vibrant prints and bold colors is undeniable. Whether she's at a press event for Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" or walking the red carpet at an award ceremony, the Hollywood star's energy is half emitted through her outfit.
Ayo Edebiri Shuts Down Carmy-Sydney Ship on "The Bear": "I Don't Think So"
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Ayo Edebiri's performance as talented sous-chef Sydney on "The Bear" has made her into a breakout star. In an Aug. 16 interview with TVLine, she addressed the future of the show, which has been picked up for a second season, expressing her excitement for the next iteration of the restaurant at the center of the story. "I think it'll be really exciting to see the crew of The Beef, now The Bear, go into another business venture instead of fixing the problems and paying off debt," she said. "I'm excited for the very ridiculous things I am sure will ensue because of that."
Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton Welcome a Baby Boy: "He Is Worth Every Tear"
Adrienne Bailon is a mom! On Aug. 16, Bailon, 38, and her husband, Israel Houghton, 51, announced the arrival of their son, Ever James. The couple shared a black-and-white photo of themselves cradling their newborn in an Instagram post. "Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!" they wrote in the caption. "If you have followed our love story. . .you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging."
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Tiffany Haddish Lived on $500 a Month Before Her "Girls Trip" Check Let Her Pay Off Her House
Tiffany Haddish is opening up about how her previous money struggles still impact her decisions around her career and finances today. In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the comedian and actor revealed that she used her "Girls Trip" paycheck to finish paying off her house, even when others told her not to.
Tommy Dorfman on Transitioning After "13 Reasons Why": "It Delayed Some of My Growth"
One year after publicly reintroducing herself to the world as a trans woman, Tommy Dorfman is reflecting on the impact her Hollywood career has had on her gender identity. The "13 Reasons Why" alum — who starred in the Netflix original series from 2017-2020 — revealed in an interview with Time in July 2021 that she'd "been privately identifying and living as a woman." During an Aug. 15 episode of the "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson" podcast, she got more candid about her acting start and its influence on her transition.
Angelina Jolie Says It Felt "Natural" Working With Her Sons on Upcoming Movie
Angelina Jolie's newest movie involves two familiar faces behind the scenes: her sons Maddox and Pax! Jolie told People on Aug. 17 that when it came time to shoot her movie "Without Blood" in Italy, it was a no-brainer to include Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18, in the crew. "We...
Marsai Martin's Copper Hair Color Shines on Her 18th Birthday
Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta / Contributor. Marsai Martin celebrated her birthday over the weekend, and of course the mogul gave us a beauty moment to remember. The actor and producer, who threw a "Far Far Away"-themed party, looked every bit like a princess for the occasion — and the unexpected hair color she wore was the icing on the (royal) birthday cake.
Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies Are Too Cute in These Throwback Photos From "13: The Musical"
Netflix released their movie adaptation of "13: The Musical" on Aug. 12, and the film — about a group of middle schoolers who struggle with love, friendship, and bar mitzvahs — is full of songs that will be stuck in our heads for weeks. It's also sending us down memory lane to the original Broadway production of "13 the Musical." The show broke barriers at the time, since it was the first (and so far only) to feature a cast and band that was made of just teens. But it's also memorable for another reason — Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies were both in the original cast! In 2008, both joined the show during its pre-Broadway run, and they made the transfer to the Great White Way. Gillies played Lucy, while Grande played Charlotte.
Did You Catch That "PLL" Character Cameo in "PLL: Original Sin"? How It Fits into "PLL"'s Timeline
Just like its predecessor, "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" is great at engaging fans with lots of juicy plot details. With every episode comes a new batch of theories about the identity of this generation's deadly "A" stalker or the Liars' own mysterious pasts. Since the series takes place in the same universe as "Pretty Little Liars," eagle-eyed fans are also constantly on the lookout for unique connections to the original series — and episode six delivers a major one that potentially muddies the whole PLL timeline.
Melanie Field on Being a "Fat Hero" in "A League of Their Own" — and Rosie O'Donnell's Guidance
Melanie Field grew up playing sports, though she tells POPSUGAR she wasn't particularly good at them. She would spend Sunday afternoons watching games on TV with her dad, avoiding homework while he explained the rules of baseball or football. She never would have guessed that she'd one day be the one on screen playing baseball. Field stars as Jo Deluca in Prime Video's "A League of Their Own," an adaptation of the 1992 film, which she's long adored.
Karla Souza Says She and Jamie Foxx Salsa Danced Her First Time on "Day Shift"'s Set
Netflix's "Day Shift" isn't your average vampire-hunting movie, and film star Karla Souza can attest to that. The "How to Get Away With Murder" alum stars in the action sci-fi-comedy as Audrey, a ruthless, ancient vampire boss who just so happens to be San Fernando Valley's most powerful real-estate agent, too.
Joe Jonas Wants to Be "Open and Honest" About Getting Injectables
Joe Jonas is getting real about cosmetic injections. The singer and dad of two opened up about his own experience with injectables in a recent interview with People about his new partnership with Xeomin, a Botox alternative used to specifically target wrinkles and frown lines. "We can be open and...
Ashley Benson's New Cowboy-Boot Tattoo Holds a Deeply Personal Meaning
Ashley Benson's latest tattoo has a particularly special meaning for the actor. Benson, who has at least 18 known tattoos, added another piece of ink to her collection in memory of a friend. On Aug. 15, she shared the design — which is a portrait of a pair of cowboy...
Adele Says She's "Obsessed With" Rich Paul: "I've Never Been in Love Like This"
Image Source: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele. Heartbreak might be the central theme of many of Adele's songs, but the 34-year-old is making no secret of her romance with sports agent Rich Paul. The couple had been friends for some time before going public with their relationship in July 2021 and buying a Beverly Hills mansion together this year. And she got candid about her love life as she starred on the September cover of Elle magazine. "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," she divulged.
