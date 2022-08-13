Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
cbs4local.com
Gateway South reopens, repairs to Yandell underway after sinkhole forms in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Part of the intersection where a 15-foot deep sinkhole formed in central El Paso has reopened, El Paso Water confrimed. Gateway South Boulevard is open, however, Yandell Drive is still close as crews work to repair the damage, according to the utility. On Tuesday,...
cbs4local.com
1 person dies after crash in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in Socorro on Sunday. The crash happened in the Alameda and Passmore area. Police officials said one person died in the crash. The identity of the person was not provided. All lanes on Alameda have since reopened. Check back...
cbs4local.com
Man dies after getting shot by delivery man he was threatening in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A delivery man shot a man who threatened him while he was making a delivery in central El Paso on Saturday. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Brown Street around 1:06 p.m. Investigators said the victim, a 40-year-old man, who was working...
cbs4local.com
County Attorney orders temporary shut down of 'mansion party' business in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A residence in far east El Paso that is allegedly used to host for-profit parties known as “Mansion Parties" is being ordered to temporarily shut down, according to the El Paso County Attorney’s Office. A temporary restraining order against the property located...
cbs4local.com
Doña Ana County opens new road to access Chamberino
CHAMBERINO, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Doña Ana County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a new road, Avenida Murillo, which will allow more direct travel between points in Chamberino. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday at 9:30 a.m. Avenida Murillo will be ready for public use...
cbs4local.com
1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Migrants were in the vehicle, according to El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road...
cbs4local.com
Fire in central El Paso knocked down by EPFD
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in central El Paso at the 4300 block of Montana Avenue. EPFD described the fire as a condition two. The fire has been knocked down by crews. According to a spokesperson for EPFD, one patient...
cbs4local.com
El Paso ISD schools to get El Paso police officers as SROs
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District police will be able to hire off-duty police officers to work as school resource officers (SRO). The El Paso city council approved placing city officers as SROs Tuesday morning in the city meeting. The district currently has a...
cbs4local.com
2 cases of West Nile virus reported in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two cases of the West Nile virus have been reported in El Paso, health officials confirmed Tuesday. The patients include a man in his 60s, living in the zip code 79932 with no underlying health conditions and a woman in her 80s, living in the zip code 79936 with underlying medical conditions.
cbs4local.com
Affidavit states deputies overwhelmed, overrun by juveniles attending 'mansion parties'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New information was released about what happens inside and outside the "mansion parties" in east El Paso. The affidavits explains in detail what's happening at the parties and how deputies are overwhelmed in responding to the parties. The house where the for-profit "mansion parties"...
cbs4local.com
Border Patrol agents seize over $1 million worth of meth at Las Cruces checkpoint
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Border Patrol agents seized 32.65 pounds of methamphetamine at the Las Cruces checkpoint. The agents seized it at Highway 62/180 checkpoint and stated it was an estimated street value of $1,044,800. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our...
cbs4local.com
54-year-old Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn New Mexico State University
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man from Las Cruces was charged for threatening to burn New Mexico State University, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of New Mexico. John Oliver Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12 on a criminal complaint...
cbs4local.com
EPPD spokesman, former BP chief say smugglers to blame for crashes involving migrants
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department confirmed migrants were in a vehicle that crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley Monday morning. One person died and seven people were injured in the crash, according to police. Police said that the driver of the...
cbs4local.com
Socorro ISD fires chief of police Jose Castorena
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District fired chief of police Jose Castorena Tuesday night. The Socorro ISD Board of Trustees voted four to two to terminate the contract. Earlier this year Castorena was placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the school district.
cbs4local.com
Report: El Paso among top 20 cities to buy 'Fixer-Upper'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Challenged by the unrelentingly hot U.S. market, first-time and experienced buyers alike may find that the effort of fixing up a home can certainly pay off. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can in fact fetch a handsome discount, but it depends a...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans react to reopening of City's indoor pools
EL PASO, T.X. — The city of El Paso will reopen aquatic centers on Monday after they were closed for most of the summer. We spoke with several El Pasoans who told us they were excited and they could not wait to start using the indoor pools again. "I...
cbs4local.com
Increased shower and storm chances this week
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Beginning Tuesday, we'll see increased threats for showers and storms across the Borderland. Tropical moisture will push into the region, bringing daily threats for rain. On Tuesday, most showers will stay confined to far west Texas, with only a few creeping into New Mexico....
cbs4local.com
Socorro police arrest 16-year-old accused of assaulting officer, possessing gun, drugs
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Socorro Police Department for possessing illegal drugs, firearm offenses and reportedly assaulting an officer, the police department confirmed. The teen is charged with the following:. Evading arrest detention with a motor vehicle. Unlawful carrying of a weapon. Possession...
cbs4local.com
CBP finds 4 pounds of meth in laundry basket at Paso Del Norte port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in El Paso intercepted methamphetamine and fentanyl hidden within a basket of laundry. CBP officers assigned to the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 26-year-old woman, a U.S....
cbs4local.com
El Paso Housing Authority CEO fears Bridge of the Americas expansion may impact residents
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso fears an expansion plan for the Bridge of the Americas port of entry could displace residents in the nearby affordable housing. “It looks like it's [the Paisano Green Community] right in the...
