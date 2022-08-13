ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

1 person dies after crash in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in Socorro on Sunday. The crash happened in the Alameda and Passmore area. Police officials said one person died in the crash. The identity of the person was not provided. All lanes on Alameda have since reopened. Check back...
SOCORRO, TX
El Paso, TX
cbs4local.com

Doña Ana County opens new road to access Chamberino

CHAMBERINO, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Doña Ana County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a new road, Avenida Murillo, which will allow more direct travel between points in Chamberino. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday at 9:30 a.m. Avenida Murillo will be ready for public use...
CHAMBERINO, NM
cbs4local.com

1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Migrants were in the vehicle, according to El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Fire in central El Paso knocked down by EPFD

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in central El Paso at the 4300 block of Montana Avenue. EPFD described the fire as a condition two. The fire has been knocked down by crews. According to a spokesperson for EPFD, one patient...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso ISD schools to get El Paso police officers as SROs

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District police will be able to hire off-duty police officers to work as school resource officers (SRO). The El Paso city council approved placing city officers as SROs Tuesday morning in the city meeting. The district currently has a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 cases of West Nile virus reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two cases of the West Nile virus have been reported in El Paso, health officials confirmed Tuesday. The patients include a man in his 60s, living in the zip code 79932 with no underlying health conditions and a woman in her 80s, living in the zip code 79936 with underlying medical conditions.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Socorro ISD fires chief of police Jose Castorena

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District fired chief of police Jose Castorena Tuesday night. The Socorro ISD Board of Trustees voted four to two to terminate the contract. Earlier this year Castorena was placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the school district.
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

Report: El Paso among top 20 cities to buy 'Fixer-Upper'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Challenged by the unrelentingly hot U.S. market, first-time and experienced buyers alike may find that the effort of fixing up a home can certainly pay off. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can in fact fetch a handsome discount, but it depends a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans react to reopening of City's indoor pools

EL PASO, T.X. — The city of El Paso will reopen aquatic centers on Monday after they were closed for most of the summer. We spoke with several El Pasoans who told us they were excited and they could not wait to start using the indoor pools again. "I...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Increased shower and storm chances this week

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Beginning Tuesday, we'll see increased threats for showers and storms across the Borderland. Tropical moisture will push into the region, bringing daily threats for rain. On Tuesday, most showers will stay confined to far west Texas, with only a few creeping into New Mexico....
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

CBP finds 4 pounds of meth in laundry basket at Paso Del Norte port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in El Paso intercepted methamphetamine and fentanyl hidden within a basket of laundry. CBP officers assigned to the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 26-year-old woman, a U.S....
EL PASO, TX

